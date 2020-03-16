BioMark Diagnostics Advanced Raman Spectrometer Could Potentially Serve as Complementary Detection Tool for COVID -19 / Coronavirus

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), a developer of proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess cancer early and cost effectively, announced today following their annual technology meeting that their Advanced Raman Spectrometer might have potential to be modified and reconfigured for use in the detection of certain pathogens and mutations within the COVID-19, Coronavirus.

BioMark's Raman Spectrometer was originally developed for work in early cancer diagnostics. It was created to assist in ultra-low detection of a very small exogenous molecule in urine samples. The size of the molecule is much smaller than that of a typical virus. Additionally, at the time BioMark believed there was realistic potential for its use in identifying infectious diseases. In 2014 Ebola was a serious concern in West Africa and BioMark felt it may be an ideal candidate for field testing.

An effective pathogen testing solution requires a device that is affordable and rapidly deployable. It should also utilize wireless or satellite technology to communicate with the World Health Organization (WHO) or Center for Disease Control (CDC). BioMark's Raman Spectrometer could not only share information amongst test sites, but in theory, could potentially be re-configured if a pathogen mutates and the RNA or DNA.

"Testing is critical to understand the both the scope of the disease and to provide effective treatment to those afflicted. More efficient testing provides physicians with greater knowledge as to how the disease evolves, lends insight as to the precautions we can take stop it from spreading," stated Mr. Rashid A. Bux, President & CEO of BioMark Diagnostics, Inc. "BioMark could leverage its years of scientific research and development to prepare for rapid and sensitive means of detecting viruses and the emergence of new pathogens. A modified Raman Spectrometer in combination with advanced statistical methods coupled with other technology and strategic relationships will allow us to continue to develop and enhance new solutions that provide early detection to many of the world's most dangerous diseases." In addition, Raman can be performed effectively on "bulk" vs single sample analysis.

Image 1: "The BRS785 is a modular spectrometer. The key feature of the BRS785 is a novel integrated Raman probe that features high output power with ultra-narrow spectral bandwidth and a circularized and collimated output beam with optics and interference filters to provide remarkable performance for a spectrometer of its size."

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6995/53443_c5734c16b4feebd7_002full.jpg

ABOUT BIOMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment for cancer early and cost effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors. Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

