BioMark Diagnostics Announces Peer Reviewed Publication on Detection of Cancer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2020) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), a developer of proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions to assist in detecting, monitoring and assessing treatment for cancer early and cost effectively, announced today a peer reviewed scientific publication to support its innovative cancer diagnostic platform that repurposes a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) off patent drug for a new application.

BioMark's team recently published an article titled "Versatility of Amantadine and Rimantadine for Detection of Cancer" in Novel Advances in Cancer with citation: Bram Ramjiawan, Andrew W Maksymiuk, Rashid Ahmed Bux, Tappia Paramjit S, et al. Versatility of Amantadine and Rimantadine for Detection of Cancer. Nov Appro in Can Study. 4(4). NACS.000591. 2020. DOI: 10.31031/NACS.2020.04.000591.

The article is posted on BioMark's website: https://www.biomarkdiagnostics.com/publications-scientific-posters/

"The publication further demonstrates the versatility of BioMark's SSAT cancer diagnostic platform that uses FDA approved agents and measures with urinary or plasma concentration of the acetylated substrates utilizing our proprietary validated internal laboratory standards," says Rashid Bux, CEO of BioMark Diagnostics. "Our test has multiple clinical applications addressing the most critical issues associated with the disease. BioMark's platform can detect and diagnose the presence of cancer, determining an individual's risk of developing cancer, monitoring response to treatment, and the possible measurement of recurrence for cancer survivors. I believe that this announcement further validates our commitment to investing in science while building and protecting its core cancer technology platform."

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions, which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment for cancer early and cost effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

Forward-Looking Information:

