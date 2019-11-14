Log in
BIOME GROW INC.

BIOME GROW INC.

(BIO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/14 11:14:47 am
0.24 CAD   +9.09%
12:15pBiome Grow Inc. to Announce Q3 Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
NE
11/07Highland Grow Products Approved for Sale in PEI
GL
08/29UPDATE : Biome Grow Quadruples Revenue, Triples Gross Profit in Q2, 2019
GL
Biome Grow Inc. to Announce Q3 Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

11/14/2019 | 12:15pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Biome Grow Inc. (CSE: BIO) (OTCQB: BIOIF) (FSE: 6OTA) ("Biome" or the "Company") will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before market open on November 26, 2019. Following the release of its third quarter 2019 financial results, Biome will host a conference call and audio webcast with Khurram Malik, CEO at 8:30am Eastern Time November 26, 2019.

Calling Information
Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (866) 211 3199
International Dial-In Number (647) 689 6601
Conference ID 1893809

Date of call: 11/26/2019
Time of call: 830am ET

Webcast information

A live audio webcast will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2078387/F9395EFD6C07A9D1AAD6C27AAD87

Contact:

Richard Garner
Biome Communications
rgarner@biomegrow.com
(647) 203 3303

Scott Cuthbertson
VP Investor Relations
scuthbertson@biomegrow.com
(647) 462-8797

About Biome

Biome wholly owns five subsidiaries, including: The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under the Cannabis Act; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island; and Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49760


