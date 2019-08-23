Log in
Biome Grow Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

08/23/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biome Grow Inc. (“Biome” or the “Company”) (CSE:BIO, OTCQB: BIOIF, 6OTA:GR) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before market open on August 29, 2019.  Following the release of its second quarter 2019 financial results, Biome will host a conference call and audio webcast with Khurram Malik, CEO at 8:30am Eastern Time August 29, 2019.  

Webcase information 
A live audio webcast will be available at 
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2075902/CA9D255E3069EAB6F6D1FD7CEF31E189

Calling Information
Toll  Free Dial-In Number: 1 (866) 211 3199
International Dial-In Number (647) 689 6601
Conference ID 2961839

Contact:  
Richard Garner 
Biome Communications 
rgarner@biomegrow.com
(647) 203 3303

Scott Cuthbertson
VP Investor Relations
scuthbertson@biomegrow.com
(647) 462-8797

About Biome
Biome wholly owns five subsidiaries, including: The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under the Cannabis Act; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island; and Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
