Biome Technologies plc    BIOM

BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(BIOM)
Biome Technologies : to present at Mello London (RNS Reach)

11/04/2019 | 11:05am EST
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5656

4 November 2019

Biome Technologies plc

("Biome", the "Group" and the "Company")

Biome to present at Mello London 2019

Biome (AIM: BIOM), the commercially driven group with divisions that focus on bioplastics and industrial radio frequency (RF) technology, is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the Mello London 2019 investor conference taking place on Tuesday 12th November 2019.

The conference will be held at the Clayton Hotel Chiswick, Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5RY and Paul Mines, the Group CEO, will be presenting to delegates on the Tuesday afternoon.

For further information on the Mello London conference, please visit the event website https://melloevents.com/

Ends

For further information please contact: Biome Technologies plc

Paul Mines, Chief Executive Officer

Declan Brown, Group Finance Director

www.biometechnologiesplc.com

Tel: +44 (0) 2380 867 100

Allenby Capital

David Hart/Alex Brearley (Nominated Adviser)

Kelly Gardiner (Broker)

www.allenbycapital.com

About Biome

Biome Technologies plc is an AIM listed, growth-orientated, commercially driven technology group. Our strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology and serving international customers in valuable market sectors. We have chosen to do this by developing products in application areas where the value-added pricing can be justified and that are not reliant on government legislation. These products are driven by customer requirements and are compatible with existing manufacturing processes. They are market rather than technology-led.

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional,bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company's mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems. Dielectric and induction heating products are at the core of a product offering that ranges from portable sealing devices to large furnaces for the fibre optics markets.

In 2018, the Board has adopted the following three high level KPIs for the next three years to continue its ambitious momentum:

  • Compound revenue growth of 25% per annum across the Group and 40% compound revenue growth in the Bioplastics division
  • Diversify the Group's turnover by product and market to ensure that no one product or end customer contributes more than 15% of revenues by 2020
  • Increase investment in the Group's next generation of products by spending significantly more per annum on average than the £0.3m per annum average spend over the previous strategic objective cycle

www.biometechnologiesplc.com

www.biomebioplastics.comand www.thinkbioplastics.com

www.stanelcorftechnologies.com

Disclaimer

Biome Technologies plc published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 16:04:04 UTC
