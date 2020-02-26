bioMerieux : 2019 Financial Results

€2,675 million in sales for full-year 2019, representing a reported increase of 10.5% and organic growth of 7.2%

Strong sales momentum in the fourth quarter, with organic growth of 8.3% driven by sales of molecular biology reagents and microbiology instruments and by the strong dynamic in the Asia Pacific region

Contributive operating income before non-recurring items up nearly 7% to €389 million, in line with annual targets

Organizational change to consolidate bioMérieux's unique positioning in the in vitro diagnostics market

2020 financial targets: Organic growth in sales of between 5% and 7% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation Contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between €395 million and €415 million at current exchange rates



Alexandre Mérieux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: 'In 2019, bioMérieux delivered results in line with its initial targets, strengthening its position in the in vitro diagnostics market. To enable us to respond even more effectively to health issues and to our customers' changing needs, with the Board of Directors, we have decided to change the organization around a focused executive team. In the current climate of economic and health related uncertainties, on the basis of available information, bioMérieux expects to continue to outperform its market in 2020.'