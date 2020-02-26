Log in
BioMérieux

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/26 02:04:29 am
91.625 EUR   -1.85%
01:48aBIOMERIEUX : 2019 Financial Results
PU
01:01aBIOMÉRIEUX : – 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/21BIOMÉRIEUX : annual earnings release
bioMerieux : 2019 Financial Results

02/26/2020 | 01:48am EST
  • €2,675 million in sales for full-year 2019, representing a reported increase of 10.5% and organic growth of 7.2%
  • Strong sales momentum in the fourth quarter, with organic growth of 8.3% driven by sales of molecular biology reagents and microbiology instruments and by the strong dynamic in the Asia Pacific region
  • Contributive operating income before non-recurring items up nearly 7% to €389 million, in line with annual targets
  • Organizational change to consolidate bioMérieux's unique positioning in the in vitro diagnostics market
  • 2020 financial targets:
    • Organic growth in sales of between 5% and 7% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation
    • Contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between €395 million and €415 million at current exchange rates

Alexandre Mérieux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: 'In 2019, bioMérieux delivered results in line with its initial targets, strengthening its position in the in vitro diagnostics market. To enable us to respond even more effectively to health issues and to our customers' changing needs, with the Board of Directors, we have decided to change the organization around a focused executive team. In the current climate of economic and health related uncertainties, on the basis of available information, bioMérieux expects to continue to outperform its market in 2020.'

Disclaimer

BioMérieux SA published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 06:47:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 642 M
EBIT 2019 387 M
Net income 2019 278 M
Debt 2019 252 M
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 40,0x
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,27x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
Capitalization 11 025 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 77,61  €
Last Close Price 93,35  €
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Mérieux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guillaume Bouhours EVP-Finance, Purchasing & Information Systems
Mark Miller Chief Medical Officer
Jean-Luc Bélingard Director
Philippe Archinard Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOMÉRIEUX17.64%11 994
10X GENOMICS, INC.4.85%7 689
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.24.42%7 346
DIASORIN S.P.A.0.78%6 561
GUANGZHOU WONDFO BIOTECH CO LTD--.--%3 223
NATERA, INC.9.47%2 859
