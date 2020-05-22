bioMérieux: Notice of Information Related to Preparatory Documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 30, 2020

Regulatory News:

An Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of bioMérieux (Paris:BIM) will be held at 2:00 p.m. on June 30, 2020 at 376 Chemin de l'Orme, Marcy l'Étoile (69280), France, behind closed doors (huis clos).

In the context of the current health crisis and in application of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (adapting the rules for the meeting and deliberation of general meetings and governing bodies of legal and unincorporated entities due to the Covid-19 epidemic) and Decree no. 2020-548 of May 11, 2020 (prescribing the general measures required in response to the Covid-19 epidemic in the context of the health emergency), the procedures for holding Annual General Meetings have been adapted in accordance with Article 4 of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 to stipulate that the Annual General Meeting will be held behind closed doors (huis-clos).

The practical information about voting by mail, the agenda and proposed resolutions are outlined in the preliminary notice published by bioMérieux in the French Bulletin of Compulsory Legal Announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on May 22, 2020 (number 62), and on the Investors page of the bioMérieux website (www.biomerieux-finance.com/ShareholdersArea/GeneralShareholdersMeetings).

Shareholders may obtain the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) by sending a simple request to à BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTO, Service Assemblées, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex or to the email address investor.relations@biomerieux.com.

All of the related information and documents referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) can also be consulted, at the latest twenty-one days before the Annual General Meeting, i.e. June 9, 2020, on the Company's website (www.biomerieux-finance.com/ShareholdersArea/GeneralShareholdersMeetings).

