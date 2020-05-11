Log in
BIOMX    PHGE

BIOMX

(PHGE)
BiomX : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 14, 2020

05/11/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

BiomX Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: PHGE), a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate in the conference call, please register at http://dpregister.com/10144165 ahead of the call to receive the dial-in information. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of the BiomX website and a replay will be available after its completion.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and colorectal cancer (CRC). BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

www.biomx.com


© Business Wire 2020
