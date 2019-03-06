Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioNano Genomics Inc    BNGO

BIONANO GENOMICS INC

(BNGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bionano Genomics to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 04:02pm EST

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced that Erik Holmlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference being held on March 11-13, 2019 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. The presentation details are as follows:

Bionano Presentation Details
Date:
Time:
Location:
     Monday, March 11
4:20 p.m. Eastern Time
Boston Marriott Copley Place

About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. Bionano develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to drive the adoption of digital cytogenetics, a more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Mike Ward, CFO
Bionano Genomics, Inc. 
+1 (858) 888-7600
mward@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 535-7742
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Kirsten Thomas
The Ruth Group
+1 (508) 280-6592
kthomas@theruthgroup.com

BNGO Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIONANO GENOMICS INC
04:02pBionano Genomics to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care ..
GL
03/05BIONANO GENOMICS : The Largest Study Conducted with Bionano's Platform to Date R..
AQ
03/01Bionano Genomics Launches New Capabilities of the Saphyr System to Significan..
GL
02/07BIONANO GENOMICS : Saphyr System Used for Highly Accurate Detection of the Genet..
AQ
02/06BIONANO GENOMICS : rsquo; Saphyr® System Used for Highly Accurate Detection of t..
AQ
01/25BIONANO GENOMICS, INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Oth..
AQ
01/15BIONANO GENOMICS : Global Adoption of Bionano Genomics Saphyr System Acceleratin..
AQ
01/14BIONANO GENOMICS : Global Adoption of Bionano Genomics' Saphyr® System Accelerat..
AQ
2018BIONANO GENOMICS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered..
AQ
2018BIONANO GENOMICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Chart BIONANO GENOMICS INC
Duration : Period :
BioNano Genomics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Erik Holmlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Barker Chairman
Mark Borodkin Chief Operating Officer
Michael James Ward CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Han Cao Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONANO GENOMICS INC-0.41%49
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC15.93%101 530
DANAHER CORPORATION21.56%89 311
INTUITIVE SURGICAL14.19%62 581
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.04%55 702
ILLUMINA2.59%44 659
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.