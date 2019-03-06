Bionano Genomics to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced that Erik Holmlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference being held on March 11-13, 2019 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. The presentation details are as follows:
Bionano Presentation Details
Date: Time: Location:
Monday, March 11 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time Boston Marriott Copley Place
About Bionano Genomics Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. Bionano develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to drive the adoption of digital cytogenetics, a more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.
