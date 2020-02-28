Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bionano Genomics, Inc.    BNGO

BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.

(BNGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bionano Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:02pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date:Thursday, March 5, 2020
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free:877-407-0784
International:201-689-8560
Conference ID:13699651
Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138281
  

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call.  An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a genome analysis company focused on structural variation detection. The Company’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.  Bionano data are available through adoption of Saphyr or through services offerings available around the world. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Kirsten Thomas
The Ruth Group
+1 (508) 280-6592
kthomas@theruthgroup.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.
04:02pBionano Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results..
GL
02/24Bionano Genomics Releases Saphyr Updates for Industry-Leading Data Yields tha..
GL
02/21Bionano Genomics Data Drives Scientific Discoveries in Solid Tumors and Leuke..
GL
02/10Bionano Genome Imaging Concordant with Traditional Cytogenetics in Landmark L..
GL
01/30BIONANO GENOMICS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10Users of Bionano Genomics' Saphyr System to Present Reference Genome Assembly..
GL
01/06Bionano Genomics' Saphyr® System is Adopted by GeneDx for the Clinical Detect..
GL
2019Mayo Clinic Adopts Bionano Saphyr For Applications in Neurodegenerative Disea..
GL
2019BIONANO GENOMICS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019Breakthrough Findings in Leukemias Presented at ASH 2019 Demonstrate Bionano ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11,8 M
EBIT 2019 -25,1 M
Net income 2019 -28,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,46x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,50x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 25,2 M
Chart BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bionano Genomics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,00  $
Last Close Price 0,95  $
Spread / Highest target 216%
Spread / Average Target 216%
Spread / Lowest Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Erik Holmlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Barker Chairman
Mark Borodkin Chief Operating Officer
Albert A. Luderer Independent Director
Jun Feng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.-23.39%25
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.84%118 484
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.19%102 382
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-7.87%63 167
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-16.14%52 944
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-5.02%44 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group