Novogene Adopts Bionano's Saphyr System Adding Saphyr's Ultra-Sensitive and Ultra-Specific Structural Variation Detection to their Repertoire of Services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Novogene has adopted the Saphyr system for genome imaging and incorporated it into their expansive repertoire of genome analysis technology services. Novogene is one of the premier genome analysis technology providers in the world. We believe the addition of Bionano technology could enable Novogene’s global customers to achieve comprehensive analysis of platinum genome assembly, and genome structure, including highly accurate detection of genomic structural variations that remain unresolved by current next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and other methods.



Novogene’s capacity for genome analysis is among the largest and most advanced in the world. With service facilities spanning the globe, and headquarters in Beijing, China, Novogene offers access to cutting edge technologies and bioinformatics expertise to the largest genomics markets in the world. Their customers include academic and industrial scientists and clinicians from the most prestigious universities and pharmaceutical companies around the world. We believe that Novogene’s adoption of Bionano’s Saphyr system for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific genome-wide detection of structural variation reflects the ability of the technology to serve as a powerful tool in the genome analysis toolbox.

Novogene will offer Saphyr services globally throughout the research and clinical communities for human, plant and animal research, including, but not limited to, basic human research, translational research for variant discovery and clinical research in cancer and genetic diseases. In addition, data generated with the Saphyr system can be integrated with the extensive array of Novogene’s offerings, including NGS, gene expression analysis, and single-cell sequencing, enabling a multi-omics approach to reveal more answers than any one technology can on its own.

“The world will now have greater access to experience the genomic structural resolution only achieved by Saphyr, which could enable groundbreaking discoveries for a wide array of biological research. Having Saphyr become part of the Novogene offering is a significant milestone for Bionano and for Saphyr. Novogene is known by us to adopt only technologies with significant demand in the market. We are grateful to our partners there and look forward to a productive relationship that could result in the proliferation of Bionano data throughout the genomics community. With more and more genome analysis scientists and clinicians becoming familiar with the capabilities of Saphyr, we expect its adoption and utilization will expand,” said Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano Genomics.

“The Saphyr system is a stable platform with significant utility. We have observed the growth and development of Bionano for some time and now our customers are seeking the kind of data that Saphyr provides. We look forward to this partnership being very successful for both companies and our customers,” said Dr. Ruiqiang Li, CEO of Novogene.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. Bionano develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline digital cytogenetics, which is designed to be a more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com.

About Novogene

Novogene is a leading provider of genomic services and solutions headquartered in Beijing, China, with cutting edge NGS and bioinformatics expertise for global customers. As a privately-owned institution founded in 2011, Novogene has been steadily growing with branches in Hong Kong China, US, UK, Singapore, Netherlands and Japan, and owns 27 NGS-related patents together with over 4920 customer research publications in top-tier journals including Science, Nature and their series. Novogene offers leading next generation sequencing services and solutions for human, plant, animal and microbial research purposes to its worldwide customers. For more information, please visit en.novogene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: conclusions as to Saphyr’s potential as a powerful new tool in cytogenetics or its ability to enable clinical-grade structural variation discovery and platinum genome assembly; Saphyr’s potential contribution to improvements in traditional cytogenetics; Novogene’s plans to broadly utilize the Saphyr system and our services; our beliefs regarding the Saphyr system’s readiness for clinical adoption; Novogene’s commercial plans; the ability to integrate data from the Saphyr system into other offerings by Novogene; and the expanded adoption and utilization of the Saphyr system by genome analysis scientists and clinicians. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks that our sales, revenue, expense and other financial guidance may not be as expected, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of key clinical studies to demonstrate the effectiveness of our products; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

