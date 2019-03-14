Bionomics : Executive Chairman Extension of Appointment

ABN 53 075 582 740

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 March 2019

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN - EXTENSION OF APPOINTMENT -

MATERIAL CONTRACT TERMS

Bionomics Limited (ASX: BNO, OTCQX:BNOEF), a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company announced on 15 November 2018 that Dr Errol De Souza would take up the role of Executive Chairman from 12 November 2018 expiring on 31 March 2019, the material terms of that appointment as set as out in the ASX Announcement of 15 November 2018.

The Company has agreed to extend the term of Dr De Souza's appointment to 30 June 2019 on the same terms and conditions, a summary of which are as follows:

Material Terms of Extended Consultancy Agreement - Executive Chairman

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.4, Bionomics makes the following disclosures in respect of the material terms of the Consulting Agreement between the Company and Dr Errol De Souza dated 15 November 2018:

Position Executive Chairman Commencement Date 12 November 2018 Expiry Date 30 June 2019 Fixed Remuneration $18,000 per month, for 10 working days per month Short Term Incentive (STI) Not applicable Long Term Incentive (LTI) Not applicable Termination 7 days' notice by either party

