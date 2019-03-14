Log in
Bionomics : Executive Chairman Extension of Appointment

03/14/2019 | 11:54pm EDT

ABN 53 075 582 740

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 March 2019

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN - EXTENSION OF APPOINTMENT -

MATERIAL CONTRACT TERMS

Bionomics Limited (ASX: BNO, OTCQX:BNOEF), a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company announced on 15 November 2018 that Dr Errol De Souza would take up the role of Executive Chairman from 12 November 2018 expiring on 31 March 2019, the material terms of that appointment as set as out in the ASX Announcement of 15 November 2018.

The Company has agreed to extend the term of Dr De Souza's appointment to 30 June 2019 on the same terms and conditions, a summary of which are as follows:

Material Terms of Extended Consultancy Agreement - Executive Chairman

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.4, Bionomics makes the following disclosures in respect of the material terms of the Consulting Agreement between the Company and Dr Errol De Souza dated 15 November 2018:

Position

Executive Chairman

Commencement Date

12 November 2018

Expiry Date

30 June 2019

Fixed Remuneration

$18,000 per month, for 10 working days per month

Short Term Incentive (STI)

Not applicable

Long Term Incentive (LTI)

Not applicable

Termination

7 days' notice by either party

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr Jack Moschakis

Legal Counsel & Company Secretary +61 8 8354 6181 jmoschakis@bionomics.com.au

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX: BNO) is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of best in class, novel drug candidates. Bionomics' lead drug candidate BNC210, currently in Phase 2 for the treatment of agitation, is a novel, proprietary negative allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 (α7) nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has astrategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) and a pipeline of pre-clinical ion channel programs targeting pain, depression, cognition and epilepsy.

www.bionomics.com.au

Disclaimer

Bionomics Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 03:53:05 UTC
