Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bionomics Ltd    BNO   AU000000BNO5

BIONOMICS LTD (BNO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/03
0.099 AUD   -7.48%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bionomics : at Neuroscience Innovation Forum and Biotech Showcase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:59am CET

ABN 53 075 582 740

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 January 2019

BIONOMICS AT NEUROSCIENCE INNOVATION FORUM AND

BIOTECH SHOWCASE IN SAN FRANCISCO

Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO, OTCQX:BNOEF), a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, advises that it will be attending two upcoming events in San Francisco:

  • o The 2nd Neuroscience Innovation Forum on Sunday 6th January 2019 at the Marine's

    Memorial Club,

  • o The Biotech Showcase™ 2019 from Monday 8th January to Wednesday 10th January 2019 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

A full schedule of business meetings has been arranged at both events based on Bionomics' pipeline with the objective of advancing partnering of both CNS and Oncology assets.

The Neuroscience Innovation Forum has attracted high calibre of industry Key Opinion Leaders and experts and offers numerous partnering meeting opportunities.

The Biotech Showcase™ is expected to attract over 3,600 attendees, including 400 presenting companies and over 900 investors.

Both events coincide with the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and associated life sciences investment and partnering meetings.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Australia

Monsoon Communications Rudi Michelson +613 9620 3333 rudim@monsoon.com.au

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX: BNO) is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of best in class, novel drug candidates. Bionomics' lead drug candidate BNC210, currently in Phase 2 for the treatment of agitation, is a novel, proprietary negative allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 (α7) nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) and a pipeline of pre-clinical ion channel programs targeting pain, depression, cognition and epilepsy.

www.bionomics.com.au

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the United States' Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this announcement that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements made regarding Bionomics' drug candidates (including BNC210), its licensing agreements with Merck & Co. and any milestone or royalty payments thereunder, drug discovery programs, ongoing and future clinical trials, and timing of the receipt of clinical data for our drug candidates are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including unexpected safety or efficacy data, unexpected side effects observed in clinical trials, risks related to our available funds or existing funding arrangements, our failure to introduce new drug candidates or platform technologies or obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, regulatory changes, inability to protect our intellectual property, risks related to our international operations, our inability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies into our existing business and to our competitive advantage, as well as other factors. Results of studies performed on our drug candidates and competitors' drugs and drug candidates may vary from those reported when tested in different settings.

Disclaimer

Bionomics Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 02:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIONOMICS LTD
03:59aBIONOMICS : at Neuroscience Innovation Forum and Biotech Showcase
PU
03:04aBIONOMICS : BNC105 Clinical Trial in Combination with Nivolumab
PU
2018Erasca launches to target cancer drivers
AQ
2018BIONOMICS : Receives Over $6.5m R&D Tax Incentive Refund
PU
2018BIONOMICS : Executive Appointment - Material Contract Terms
PU
2018BIONOMICS : CEO 2018 AGM Presentation
PU
2018BIONOMICS : Executive Chairman 2018 AGM Presentation
PU
2018BIONOMICS : Fund raise update
PU
2018BIONOMICS : Recapitalisation led by major US-based biotechnology investor
PU
2018BIONOMICS : Leadership Changes and Strategic Review
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 34,4 M
EBIT 2019 9,37 M
Net income 2019 3,48 M
Finance 2019 33,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,80
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,38x
Capitalization 58,6 M
Chart BIONOMICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Bionomics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONOMICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,63  AUD
Spread / Average Target 488%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deborah A. Rathjen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Errol B. de Souza Executive Chairman
Stephen Birrell Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Robert Corringham Chief Medical Officer
Peter J. Turner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONOMICS LTD1.90%41
GILEAD SCIENCES1.42%82 067
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%41 932
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.28%39 599
GENMAB-4.03%9 591
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC-1.49%7 184
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.