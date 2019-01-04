ABN 53 075 582 740

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 January 2019

BIONOMICS AT NEUROSCIENCE INNOVATION FORUM AND

BIOTECH SHOWCASE IN SAN FRANCISCO

Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO, OTCQX:BNOEF), a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, advises that it will be attending two upcoming events in San Francisco:

o The 2nd Neuroscience Innovation Forum on Sunday 6th January 2019 at the Marine's Memorial Club,

o The Biotech Showcase™ 2019 from Monday 8th January to Wednesday 10th January 2019 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

A full schedule of business meetings has been arranged at both events based on Bionomics' pipeline with the objective of advancing partnering of both CNS and Oncology assets.

The Neuroscience Innovation Forum has attracted high calibre of industry Key Opinion Leaders and experts and offers numerous partnering meeting opportunities.

The Biotech Showcase™ is expected to attract over 3,600 attendees, including 400 presenting companies and over 900 investors.

Both events coincide with the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and associated life sciences investment and partnering meetings.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX: BNO) is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of best in class, novel drug candidates. Bionomics' lead drug candidate BNC210, currently in Phase 2 for the treatment of agitation, is a novel, proprietary negative allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 (α7) nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) and a pipeline of pre-clinical ion channel programs targeting pain, depression, cognition and epilepsy.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the United States' Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this announcement that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements made regarding Bionomics' drug candidates (including BNC210), its licensing agreements with Merck & Co. and any milestone or royalty payments thereunder, drug discovery programs, ongoing and future clinical trials, and timing of the receipt of clinical data for our drug candidates are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including unexpected safety or efficacy data, unexpected side effects observed in clinical trials, risks related to our available funds or existing funding arrangements, our failure to introduce new drug candidates or platform technologies or obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, regulatory changes, inability to protect our intellectual property, risks related to our international operations, our inability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies into our existing business and to our competitive advantage, as well as other factors. Results of studies performed on our drug candidates and competitors' drugs and drug candidates may vary from those reported when tested in different settings.