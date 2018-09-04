Log in
BIONOMICS LTD (BNO)
Bionomics : to Host KOL Call Focused on BNC210 and the Treatment of Agitation in Elderly Patients

09/04/2018 | 02:22am CEST

ABN 53 075 582 740

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 September 2018

BIONOMICS TO HOST KOL CALL FOCUSED ON BNC210 AND

THE TREATMENT OF AGITATION IN ELDERLY PATIENTS

Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO, OTCQX:BNOEF), a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event focused on BNC210 and the treatment of agitation in elderly patients, on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The event will feature a keynote presentation from:

  • Paul B. Rosenberg, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Associate Director, Memory and Alzheimer's Treatment Center Division of Geriatric Psychiatry and Neuropsychiatry; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Bionomics' management will also provide an overview of the Company's recent pipeline progress, including its ongoing Phase 2 study of BNC210 in PTSD. In addition, the conference call will feature a fireside chat discussion chaired by H.C. Wainwright Managing Director Joe Pantginis, Ph.D.

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 866-866-1333 if calling within the US and +1-866-866-1333 if calling outside the US and refer to confirmation number 47442178. A live audio webcast can be accessed on the Bionomics website, www.bionomics.com.au.An archived replay will be available for 30 days after the live event concludes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Australia

US

Monsoon Communications

Stern Investor Relations

Rudi Michelson

Will O'Connor

+613 9620 3333

+1 212 362 1200

rudim@monsoon.com.au

will@sternir.com

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX: BNO) is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of best in class, novel drug candidates. Bionomics' lead drug candidate BNC210, currently in Phase 2 for the treatment of agitation and for posttraumatic stress disorder, is a novel, proprietary negative allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 (α7) nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada).

www.bionomics.com.au

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the United States' Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this announcement that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements made regarding Bionomics' drugcandidates (including BNC210, BNC101 and BNC105), its licensing agreements with Merck & Co. and any milestone or royalty payments thereunder, drug discovery programs, ongoing and future clinical trials, and timing of the receipt of clinical data for our drug candidates are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including unexpected safety or efficacy data, unexpected side effects observed in clinical trials, risks related to our available funds or existing funding arrangements, our failure to introduce new drug candidates or platform technologies or obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, regulatory changes, inability to protect our intellectual property, risks related to our international operations, our inability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies into our existing business and to our competitive advantage, as well as other factors. Results of studies performed on our drug candidates and competitors' drugs and drug candidates may vary from those reported when tested in different settings.

Disclaimer

Bionomics Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 00:21:02 UTC
