ABN 53 075 582 740

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 September 2018

BIONOMICS TO HOST KOL CALL FOCUSED ON BNC210 AND

THE TREATMENT OF AGITATION IN ELDERLY PATIENTS

Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO, OTCQX:BNOEF), a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event focused on BNC210 and the treatment of agitation in elderly patients, on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The event will feature a keynote presentation from:

• Paul B. Rosenberg, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Associate Director, Memory and Alzheimer's Treatment Center Division of Geriatric Psychiatry and Neuropsychiatry; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Bionomics' management will also provide an overview of the Company's recent pipeline progress, including its ongoing Phase 2 study of BNC210 in PTSD. In addition, the conference call will feature a fireside chat discussion chaired by H.C. Wainwright Managing Director Joe Pantginis, Ph.D.

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 866-866-1333 if calling within the US and +1-866-866-1333 if calling outside the US and refer to confirmation number 47442178. A live audio webcast can be accessed on the Bionomics website, www.bionomics.com.au.An archived replay will be available for 30 days after the live event concludes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Australia US
Monsoon Communications Stern Investor Relations
Rudi Michelson Will O'Connor
+613 9620 3333 +1 212 362 1200
rudim@monsoon.com.au will@sternir.com

