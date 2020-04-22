Log in
BioNTech : Shares Up 10% on Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Program

04/22/2020 | 10:53am EDT

By Chris Wack

BioNTech SE shares were up 10% to $46.28 after the company and Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday that the German regulatory authority, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, has approved the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for BioNTech's BNT162 vaccine program to prevent Covid-19 infection.

BioNTech and Pfizer are jointly developing BNT162. The study is the first clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate to start in Germany and is part of a global development program. Pfizer and BioNTech will also conduct trials for BNT162 in the U.S. upon regulatory approval, which is expected shortly.

The dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 trial will include about 200 healthy subjects between the ages of 18 to 55 and aims to determine the optimal dose for further studies as well as evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine. The study will also evaluate the effects of repeated immunization for three of the four vaccine candidates which utilize uRNA or modRNA. Subjects with a higher risk for a severe Covid-19 infection will be included in the second part of the study.

During the clinical development stage, BioNTech will provide its partners clinical supply of the vaccine from its GMP-certified mRNA manufacturing facilities in Europe.

BioNTech is also collaborating with Fosun Pharma to develop BNT162 in China, where the companies expect to conduct trials.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

