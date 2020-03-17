BioNTech : Shares Up 60% After Covid-19 Vaccine Deal With Pfizer

By Chris Wack

BioNTech SE shares jumped 60%, to $64.14, after the company said it and Pfizer Inc. agreed to a letter of intent regarding the co-development and distribution, excluding China, of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine aimed at preventing Covid-19 infection.

The companies said they have executed a Material Transfer and Collaboration Agreement to enable the parties to immediately start working together.

The collaboration aims to accelerate development of BioNTech's potential first-in-class Covid-19 mRNA vaccine program, BNT162, which is expected to enter clinical testing by the end of April. The rapid advancement of this collaboration builds on the research and development collaboration into which Pfizer and BioNTech entered in 2018 to develop mRNA-based vaccines for prevention of influenza.

The companies said they will begin collaborating immediately, and will finalize details of the agreement regarding financial terms, and all activities related to development, manufacturing and potential commercialization over the next few weeks.

Pfizer shares were up 5%, to $31.61.

