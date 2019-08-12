Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Biopharma Credit PLC    BPCR   GB00BDGKMY29

BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC

(BPCR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/09 11:35:15 am
1.03 USD   -0.96%
02:41aBIOPHARMA CREDIT : Notice of Interim Results
PU
08/07REPLACEMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
05/29BIOPHARMA CREDIT : New Investment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biopharma Credit : Notice of Interim Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:41am EDT

12 August 2019

BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC

('The Company')

NOTICE OF INTERIM RESULTS

BioPharma Credit PLC (LSE: BPCR), the specialist life sciences debt investor, will announce its audited Half Year Results for the period ending 30 June 2019, on Wednesday 4 September 2019.

A management presentation will be held at 09:30am at Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, EC2V 6DN. A conference call facility will also be available.

To confirm your attendance, or request conference call details, RSVP to biopharmacredit@buchanan.uk.com.

-Ends-

Enquiries

BioPharma Credit PLC

via Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1392 477 500

Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

David Rydell / Mark Court / Jamie Hooper / Henry Wilson

biopharmacredit@buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors:

BioPharma Credit PLC is London's only listed specialist investor in debt from the life sciences industry and joined the LSE on 27 March 2017. The Company seeks to provide long-term shareholder returns, principally in the form of sustainable income distributions from exposure to the life sciences industry. The Company seeks to achieve this objective primarily through investments in debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products.

LEI: 213800AV55PYXAS7SY24

Disclaimer

BioPharma Credit plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 06:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC
02:41aBIOPHARMA CREDIT : Notice of Interim Results
PU
08/07REPLACEMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
05/29BIOPHARMA CREDIT : New Investment
PU
2018BIOPHARMA CREDIT : Appointment of Director
PU
2018BIOPHARMA CREDIT : Statement re tesaro
PU
2018BIOPHARMA CREDIT : Results of Placing
PU
2018BIOPHARMA CREDIT : Admission of Equity
PU
2018BIOPHARMA CREDIT : Increase in Proposed Placing Size
PU
2018BIOPHARMA CREDIT : Proposed placing of ordinary shares
PU
2018BIOPHARMA CREDIT : Conversion of C Shares
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 415 M
Chart BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Biopharma Credit PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,03  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy William Sillem Chairman
Duncan William Allan Budge Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Bond Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Abraham Hyman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC-3.29%1 415
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.32%7 933
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 263
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP12.16%3 013
HERCULES CAPITAL INC16.38%1 341
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC11.22%1 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group