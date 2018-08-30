BIOPHYTIS : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference. Read the Press Release

Press release

BIOPHYTIS to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global

Investment Conference

Paris (France), August 30, 2018, 7.30am - BIOPHYTIS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates to fight age-related degenerative diseases, today announced that Stanislas Veillet, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

BIOPHYTIS Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018 Time: 5:05pm Eastern Time Location: The St. Regis New York, Fontainebleau Foyer Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/albps/

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA (www.biophytis.com), founded in 2006, develops drug candidates targeting diseases of aging. Using its technology and know-how, Biophytis has begun clinical development of innovative therapeutics to restore the muscular and visual functions in diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Specifically, the company is advancing two lead products into mid-stage clinical testing this year: Sarconeos (BIO101) to treat sarcopenic obesity and Macuneos (BIO201) to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The business model of BIOPHYTIS is to ensure the conduct of the project until clinical activity in the patient is proven, then to license the technologies in order to continue the development in partnership with a pharmaceutical laboratory.

Based on the Sorbonne Université campus, Biophytis collaborates with expert scientists from several Sorbonne Université institutes such as the Paris Seine Biology Institute, the Institute of Myology, and the Vision Institute.

BIOPHYTIS is listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris (ALBPS; ISIN: FR0012816825).

BIOPHYTIS is eligible for the SMEs scheme

