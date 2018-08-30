BIOPHYTIS : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference. Read the Press Release

Log in
BIOPHYTIS : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference.

08/30/2018 | 07:37am CEST

Press release

BIOPHYTIS to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global

Investment Conference

Paris (France), August 30, 2018, 7.30am - BIOPHYTIS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates to fight age-related degenerative diseases, today announced that Stanislas Veillet, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

BIOPHYTIS Presentation Details

Date:

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Time:

5:05pm Eastern Time

Location:

The St. Regis New York, Fontainebleau Foyer

Webcast:

http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/albps/

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA (www.biophytis.com), founded in 2006, develops drug candidates targeting diseases of aging. Using its technology and know-how, Biophytis has begun clinical development of innovative therapeutics to restore the muscular and visual functions in diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Specifically, the company is advancing two lead products into mid-stage clinical testing this year: Sarconeos (BIO101) to treat sarcopenic obesity and Macuneos (BIO201) to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The business model of BIOPHYTIS is to ensure the conduct of the project until clinical activity in the patient is proven, then to license the technologies in order to continue the development in partnership with a pharmaceutical laboratory.

Based on the Sorbonne Université campus, Biophytis collaborates with expert scientists from several Sorbonne Université institutes such as the Paris Seine Biology Institute, the Institute of Myology, and the Vision Institute.

BIOPHYTIS is listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris (ALBPS; ISIN: FR0012816825).

For more information:http://www.biophytis.com

Follow us on Twitter @biophytis

BIOPHYTIS is eligible for the SMEs scheme

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Listing Prospectus upon the admission of Company's shares for trading on

the regulated market Euronext Growth of Euronext Paris filed with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on BIOPHYTIS' website(www.biophytis.com).

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in BIOPHYTIS in any country. Items in this press release may contain forward- looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ substantially from those anticipated in these statements owing to various risk factors which are described in the Company's

prospectus. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall prevail.

BIOPHYTIS

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

LifeSci Advisors

Stanislas VEILLET

International media & Investors

Chris MAGGOS

CEO

Laurence BAULT/Antoine DENRY

Managing Director, Europe

contact@biophytis.com

Laurence.bault@citigatedewerogerson.com

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

Tel: +33 (0) 1 44 27 23 00

antoine.denry@citigatedewerogreson.com

Tel: +41 79 367 6254

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 32 84 78

Mob: +33(0)6 64 12 53 61

Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 05:36:03 UTC
