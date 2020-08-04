Biophytis Receives Approval from Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency to Start COVA, a Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial with Sarconeos (BIO101) for the Treatment of Patients with COVID19 Related Respiratory Failure
Company Name
BIOPHYTIS
ISN
FR0012816825
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALBPS
Source
BIOPHYTIS
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Biophytis SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:11:09 UTC