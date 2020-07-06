Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Biophytis    ALBPS   FR0012816825

BIOPHYTIS

(ALBPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biophytis : announces a  6.1 million capital increase through private placement. Read the Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:59am EDT

Biophytis announces a 6.1 million capital increase through private placement

Paris (France), Cambridge (USA), July 3, 2020 - 8am CEST, Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of drug candidates for treatment of aged related diseases, including neuromuscular diseases, today announced a€6.1 million private placement.

The capital increase will be completed with the participation of institutional U.S. and European investors. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent in the U.S. and Invest Securities, acting as the exclusive placement agent in Europe for the offering. Invest Corporate Finance is acting as advisor.

Terms of private placement

This private placement will result in the issuance of 9 563 732 new common shares via a capital increase, without preferential subscription rights for the benefit of categories of beneficiaries, or 14.5% of the shares outstanding following the completion of the transaction. For illustrative purposes, a shareholder holding 1% of the share capital of the Company prior to this capital increase will hold following the consummation of the private placement approximately 0.85% of the share capital of the Company.

The purchase price per each new common share is set at 0.642. This price corresponds to an approximately 20% (but within the limit of 20%) discount to the weighted average Biophytis stock price over the last consecutive ten trading days immediately prior to the pricing of the private placement. Biophytis expects the gross proceeds of the private placement to be approximately 6.1 million.

The Company has agreed not to pursue any new capital increase until July 31, 2020.

Impact of the issuance on the capital structure

Before capital increase

After capital increase

No of shares

No of shares

%

Management

3 240 937

3 240 937

4,9%

Free Float

53 135 500

53 135 500

80,6%

New shareholders

9 563 732

14,5%

TOTAL

65 940 169

100,0%

Use of funds

% 5,7% 94,3% 0,0% 100,0%

56 376 437

Net proceeds of the private placement will be used primarily to progress Biophytis drug development programs, including the COVA clinical study, for which Sarconeos (BIO101) obtained authorization from the FDA (U.S.), the FAMHP (Belgium) and the MHRA (UK) to begin the Phase 2/3 clinical trial as a potential treatment for respiratory failure associated with COVID-19. The proceeds will also be used to progress the SARA-INT clinical development program, a Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy of Sarconeos (BIO101) in sarcopenia. This private placement, along with the other financing instruments already in place, allows the company to secure its financial position beyond the next 12 months.

Settlement-delivery and listing of new shares

The settlement-delivery of the securities is expected to occur no later than July 7, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The new common shares should be admitted to trading on the regulated Euronext Growth Paris market under the existing ISIN code of Biophytis common shares no later than July 8, 2020. The new common shares, with a par value of 0.20 will rank equally with the existing common shares of Biophytis.

This private placement was made pursuant to Article L. 225-138 of the Code of Commerce under the 10th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28th, 2020.

The decision to conduct this capital increase was made by the Company's Board of Directors, during a meeting held on July 2, 2020. This capital increase was made by issuing new common shares with the removal of the preferential right of subscription of shareholders in accordance with Article L. 225-132 of the Code of Commerce.

Detailed regulatory information regarding the Company are available in the 2019 Annual report, accessible on its website:http://www.biophytis.com/ including the entirety of chapter 4 regarding risks.

Stanislas Veillet, President and CEO of Biophytis, said: "We are pleased at the interest we have seen from investors in our private placement. This allows Biophytis to reinforce its financing structure, in particular for the preparation of the COVA clinical study in COVID-19, for which Sarconeos (BIO101) obtained clearance from the FDA (U.S.), FAMHP (Belgium) and MHRA (UK). Biophytis is also expected to use the proceeds to progress the SARA-INT study in sarcopenia. We want to thank our investors who have been following us for years and have not hesitated to invest again in Biophytis."

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent in the U.S. and Invest Securities is acting as bookrunner in Europe. Invest Corporate Finance is acting as financial advisor to the Company.

****

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of drug candidates to slow down degenerative processes and improve functional abilities in patients with age-related diseases, including neuromuscular diseases.

Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, currently in clinical Phase 2b in sarcopenia (SARA-INT) in the United States and Europe. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company plans to start the clinical development (MYODA) in H2 2020.

Sarconeos (BIO101) is also being developed as a treatment for COVID-19. The Company has received approval from the FDA (U.S.), FAMHP (Belgium) and MHRA (UK) to begin the Phase 2/3 clinical trial (COVA) to evaluate Sarconeos (BIO101) as a potential treatment for respiratory failure associated with COVID-19. The Company also filed a clinical trial application with the French regulatory agency, ANSM in France.

The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's common shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825). For more information visitwww.biophytis.com

Warning

This press release contains forward-looking statements. While the Company considers its projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements may be called into question by a number of hazards and uncertainties, so that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties likely to affect the results, BIOPHYTIS' financial position, performance or achievements and thus cause a change from the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Equity Admission Prospectus for listing on the Euronext Growth market in Paris filed with the AMF and available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and BIOPHYTIS websites (www.biophytis.com).

This press release, and the information contained in it, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the solicitation of a purchase or subscription order, of BIOPHYTIS shares in any country. The elements contained in this communication may contain forward-looking information involving risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual achievements may differ materially from those anticipated in this information due to different risk and uncertainty factors. This press release was written in French and English; If there is a difference between the texts, the French version will prevail.

Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations Evelyne Nguyen, CFOevelyne.nguyen@biophytis.comTel: +33 1 44 27 23 32

Media contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Sylvie BERREBI/ Nathaniel DAHAN/ David DIBLE/ Quentin DUSSARTbiophytis@citigatedewerogerson.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7638 9571 / +33 (0)1 55 30 70 91

Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BIOPHYTIS
03:59aBIOPHYTIS : announces a  6.1 million capital increase through private placement..
PU
03:59aBIOPHYTIS : Receives FDA IND Clearance for COVA, a Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial with..
PU
03:59aBIOPHYTIS : announces the issuance of a 3 million tranche of ORNANE. Read the P..
PU
03:59aBIOPHYTIS : Receives MHRA Approval to Initiate the COVA Clinical Trial in the UK..
PU
07/02BIOPHYTIS : Receives FDA IND Clearance for COVA, a Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial with..
AQ
04/07BIOPHYTIS : Launches COVA Clinical Study with Sarconeos (BIO101) in Covid-19. Re..
PU
04/07BIOPHYTIS : has signed a New Convertible Bond Financing of 24 million from Atla..
PU
04/06BIOPHYTIS : 2019 Annual Financial Report made available. Read the Press Release
PU
03/17BIOPHYTIS : Reports 2019 Full Year Results and Provides Operational Update. Read..
PU
03/17BIOPHYTIS : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -17,8 M -20,1 M -20,1 M
Net Debt 2019 8,91 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,19x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 43,9 M 44,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BIOPHYTIS
Duration : Period :
Biophytis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOPHYTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stanislas Veillet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Waly Dioh Chief Operating Officer
Evelyne Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Pierre J. Dilda Chief Scientific Officer
Samuel Agus Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOPHYTIS248.24%44
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.50%95 771
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.95%75 475
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.77%63 212
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.45.70%31 226
GENMAB A/S49.85%21 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group