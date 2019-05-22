Biophytis : announces that trading of the stock will resume on May 23rd, 2019, at market opening. Read the Press Release

Press Release

Biophytis announces that trading of the stock will resume on

May 23rd, 2019, at market opening

Paris (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), May 22nd, 2019, 18h30 CET - Biophytis (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stagebiotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for age-relateddiseases, today announced that trading of its stocks will resume on May 23rd, 2019, at market opening.

About Biophytis

Biophytis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Our therapeutic approach is aimed at targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that can protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. Our lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Our second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age- related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis is headquartered in Paris, France, and has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALBPS - ISIN: FR0012816825). For more information please visit www.biophytis.com. The registration statement can be accessed by the public on the website of the SEC.

