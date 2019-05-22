Log in
Biophytis : announces that trading of the stock will resume on May 23rd, 2019, at market opening. Read the Press Release

05/22/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

Press Release

Biophytis announces that trading of the stock will resume on

May 23rd, 2019, at market opening

Paris (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), May 22nd, 2019, 18h30 CET - Biophytis (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stagebiotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for age-relateddiseases, today announced that trading of its stocks will resume on May 23rd, 2019, at market opening.

About Biophytis

Biophytis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Our therapeutic approach is aimed at targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that can protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. Our lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Our second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age- related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis is headquartered in Paris, France, and has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALBPS - ISIN: FR0012816825). For more information please visit www.biophytis.com. The registration statement can be accessed by the public on the website of the SEC.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and the Council of 4 November 2003, as amended or superseded including by Directive 2010/73/EU and as implemented in each member state of the European Economic Area, and of EU Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulations").

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to securities of Biophytis in any country. This press release is not an offer to the public, an offer to subscribe or designed to solicit interest for purposes of an offer to the public in any jurisdiction, including France.

Biophytis Investor Relations Contact Daniel Schneiderman, CFO dan.schneiderman@biophytis.com Tel: +1 (857) 220-9720

U.S. Media Contact

LifeSci Public Relations

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D. ccecchini@lifescipublicrelations.com Tel: +1 (646) 876-5196

Europe Media Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Antoine Denry antoine.denry@citigatedewerogerson.com Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 32 84 78

Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 16:47:20 UTC
