BioScrip : Option Care and BioScrip Complete Merger to Form Option Care Health

Largest Independent Home and Alternate Site Infusion Provider Establishes the Standard of Care Across the United States Through Its Clinical Leadership and Technology-Enabled Patient-Centered Model

Option Care Enterprises, Inc. (“Option Care”) and BioScrip, Inc. (“BioScrip”) today announced the successful completion of their merger, which follows the satisfaction of the transaction’s closing conditions, including approval by BioScrip shareholders and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The newly combined company, Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health” or the “Company”), emerges as the largest independent home and alternate site infusion services provider in the United States. Option Care Health’s common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BIOS.

John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer of Option Care Health, said, “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we unite two strong organizations with proud histories as market leaders. This combination enables us to reimagine the infusion care experience to unleash the full potential of high-quality care in a lower cost setting on a national scale. We are now the only independent provider focused on delivering a full spectrum of infusion therapies to patients across the country. Our deep clinical expertise, broad therapy portfolio and enhanced financial profile empower us to deliver superior outcomes and set the standard for patient care.”

Option Care Health will continue to focus on:

Patient-Centered Care Model, providing deeply personalized care to patients in all 50 states, supported by the broadest commercial and clinical coverage with our unique product offering.

Clinical and Market Leadership, leveraging our best-in-class clinical team to consistently raise quality standards and patient outcomes while collaborating with health systems, payers and manufacturers to broaden our therapy portfolio and clinical reach.

Investing in People, Technology and Operations to drive profitable growth, while setting the industry standard for infusion services.

Daniel E. Greenleaf, former Chief Executive Officer of BioScrip, commented, “I’m proud of the BioScrip team and the care that we delivered every day to patients who trusted us to provide extraordinary care. This new enterprise combines two independent market leaders and enables the organization to truly redefine infusion therapy in the alternate site setting. With a significantly improved capital structure and financial profile, I’m confident Option Care Health will continue to build upon the momentum of BioScrip and Option Care.”

Option Care Health will be headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois and led by Rademacher as Chief Executive Officer and Mike Shapiro as Chief Financial Officer. Harry Kraemer, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baxter International Inc., will serve as Chairman of the Board of Option Care Health.

Advisors

In connection with the transaction, Jefferies LLC and Moelis & Company LLC acted as joint financial advisors to BioScrip, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Option Care.

Forward Looking Statements

About Option Care Health

At Option Care Health, Inc. (Option Care Health) (NASDAQ: BIOS), we are the largest independent home and alternate site infusion services provider in the United States. With over 6,000 teammates including 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at www.OptionCareHealth.com.

