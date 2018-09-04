Biosearch Life participates in the seminar “Food of the Future: Smart Foods”.

Log in
09/04/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

4 September, 2018

On September 6th, the Seminar 'Food of the Future: Smart Foods' will be held at Expo Guadalajara. As part of the AL INVEST 5.0 Project of the Food for Life platform, this Seminar will be attended by Cristina Díaz Morillo, Project Manager of Biosearch Life.
The AL-INVEST Programme is one of the European Commission's most important international cooperation projects in Latin America, which aims to promote the internationalisation and boost the productivity of tens of thousands of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Latin America.
Within the framework of this event, on September 5th Biosearch Spain will participate in a meeting with Mexican companies from the dairy, bakery and beverage sector.
The conference is organized by the Chamber of Food Industry of Jalisco and the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Disclaimer

Biosearch SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 11:06:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
José María Roset Monros Chief Executive Officer
Aurelio Antuña Rodriguez Chairman
Alejandro Jara García Navas Operations Director
Loreto Huertas de la Cámara Financial Director & Head-Shareholder Relations
Monica Maria Olivares Martin Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSEARCH SA202.52%0
BALCHEM CORPORATION37.58%3 572
MEDIFAST INC227.68%2 734
BLACKMORES LIMITED-4.60%2 012
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO26.23%1 270
XIWANG FOODSTUFFS CO LTD--.--%947
