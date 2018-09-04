Biosearch Life participates in the seminar “Food of the Future: Smart Foods”.

Crepes 4 September, 2018Sin categoría @en

On September 6th, the Seminar 'Food of the Future: Smart Foods' will be held at Expo Guadalajara. As part of the AL INVEST 5.0 Project of the Food for Life platform, this Seminar will be attended by Cristina Díaz Morillo, Project Manager of Biosearch Life.

The AL-INVEST Programme is one of the European Commission's most important international cooperation projects in Latin America, which aims to promote the internationalisation and boost the productivity of tens of thousands of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Latin America.

Within the framework of this event, on September 5th Biosearch Spain will participate in a meeting with Mexican companies from the dairy, bakery and beverage sector.

The conference is organized by the Chamber of Food Industry of Jalisco and the Tecnológico de Monterrey.