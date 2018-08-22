BioSig Technologies to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

Santa Monica, CA, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that it has been selected to present at the third annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 28, 2018, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

Mr. Kenneth Londoner, Founder, Chairman & CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc., will do a presentation on the Company’s progress, including recent FDA 510(k) clearance for the Company’s proprietary PURE EP(TM) System, its core value proposition and benefits it aims to provide to the global and growing market of arrhythmias. Mr. Londoner will also discuss the Company’s other business highlights, including recent financial update and the Company’s progress towards the Nasdaq uplisting.

The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/ .

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, UK, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub’s mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com



About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology designed to improve the $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Los Angeles-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP(TM) System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(TM) System, is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and has received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Natasha Russkina BioSig Technologies, Inc. VP, Business Development & Corporate Finance 12600 Hill Country Blvd R-275 Austin, TX 78738 nrusskina@biosigtech.com 512-329-2643