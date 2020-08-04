Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioSig Technologies, Inc.    BSGMD

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BSGMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioSig Installs PURE EP(tm) System at Massachusetts General Hospital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 09:26am EDT

Westport, CT, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company installed its PURE EP(tm) System at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) as part of an expanding clinical study.

The PURE EP(tm) System evaluation and data collection at MGH will commence under the leadership of investigator Moussa Mansour M.D., Director of MGH’s  Cardiac Electrophysiology Laboratory and Atrial Fibrillation Program.

“Bringing our technology to a major EP institution on the east coast is a definite milestone in our clinical development. We look forward to working with Dr. Mansour and the entire MGH team as we pursue our mission of bringing advanced signal processing solutions to the field of electrophysiology,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BioSig is currently conducting patient cases under the clinical study titled, “Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures (PURE EP 2.0 Study)” at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Foundation (TCARF) in Austin, Texas and Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Shareholder Letter issued by the Company on April 17, 2020, announced that it received Institutional Review Board approvals to install its PURE EP(tm) System at several medical centers across the country for evaluation. All of these centers are high-volume clinical sites regarded for their work with new technologies.

“The market for atrial fibrillation is starting to open up again as patient cases are crucial for healthcare outcomes”, said Londoner.


About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP (tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
aballou@biosigtech.com
203-409-5444, x133

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:26aBioSig Installs PURE EP(tm) System at Massachusetts General Hospital
GL
08/03BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : Awarded CAGE Code by the Systems for Award Management (SAM..
AQ
07/30BioSig Technologies to Present at the Proactive Investors One2One Virtual Eve..
GL
07/27BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
07/23BioSig Technologies to Participate in LD Micro's Zooming with LD
GL
07/20BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : ViralClear Announces Formation of Its Scientific Advisory ..
AQ
07/20BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
07/17BioSig Technologies to Participate in the B Riley FBR Virtual Infectious Dise..
GL
07/17BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material..
AQ
07/16BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,74 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 265 M 265 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 70,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioSig Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 9,10 $
Spread / Highest target 86,8%
Spread / Average Target 86,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 86,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth L. Londoner Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Chaussy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Julie Stephenson Senior Director-Clinical Affairs
Patrick Joseph Gallagher Independent Director
Jeffrey Francis O'Donnell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.53.72%262
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.00%165 788
DANAHER CORPORATION34.76%146 727
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.16.54%80 214
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.89.64%60 074
ILLUMINA, INC.19.93%56 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group