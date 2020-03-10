Florida Cardiologist Zachariah P. Zachariah, M.D. Joins BioSig Technologies, Inc. Advisory Board

Westport, CT, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that Zachariah P. Zachariah, M.D., a Florida-based cardiologist, joined the Advisory Board of the Company.

Currently, Dr. Zachariah serves as a Chairman of the Florida Board of Medicine, as a member of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institute of Health. He also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Nova Southeastern University, a member of the Council of 100 and as a member of the National Board of ExcelinED in Action.

Previously, Dr. Zachariah served on the Florida Board of Governors of the State University system from 2003 to 2010 and from 2017 to May 2019. He has been practicing interventional cardiology at Holy Cross Hospital since 1976 and as its Director of Cardiovascular Services until 2010. He has also served on the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health from 1990 to 1993 and as a member of the U.S. delegation to the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. He also served as Chairman of the Florida Board of Medicine from 1990-1992, 2000-2001 and 2013-2014. He also served as a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders appointed by President George W. Bush in 2001.

Dr. Zachariah is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiology and specializes in cardiology, cardiac catheterization, and interventional cardiology and has performed more than 30,000 heart catheterizations and interventional procedures in Broward County. He co-authored several scientific papers, and participated in various clinical trials.

He received his medical degree from the Armed Forces Medical College in India, and then completed his residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey. He also completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic Educational Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Having been able to see PURE EP™ System in the clinical lab, I was immediately impressed by the impact this technology delievered in real-time. It is very obvious to me that BioSig is addressing an urgent clinical need, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to advance the Company’s growth,” commented Dr. Zachariah.

Dr. Zachariah is a holder of numerous awards, including the Ellis Island American Legend Award, the Golden Heart Award from the American Heart Association, Freedom Foundation Medal of Honor from the Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge, and Ellis Island Medal of Honor.





“We are delighted that Dr. Zachariah is joining our Advisory Board at this important time. As we begin to commercialize PURE EP System, we believe Dr. Zachariah’s clinical expertise and first-hand knowledge of nationwide hospital systems will be a definite advantage to our clinical operations, ” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.



The goal of the Company’s Advisory Board is to advise the leadership on a range of subjects, including commercialization, financing, strategy, marketing, government affairs and partnerships. Current members of the Board include Mr. Sim Farar , a political advisor and business leader, Mr. Kent Bennett Williams, CEO and Principal at Vista Asset Management, LLC, Dr. Ramachandra Malya, a medical director, D.A. Wallach , an investor, recording artist and songwriter, and Mr. Frank J. Quintero , a principal at the Yucaipa Companies.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

