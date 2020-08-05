Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioSig Technologies, Inc.    BSGMD

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BSGMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ViralClear Appoints Dr. Michael Sofia to Its Scientific Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Westport, CT, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Dr. Sofia is an Inductee in the American Chemical Society Medicinal Chemistry Hall of Fame
  • ViralClear Pharmaceuticals is Currently in Phase 2 Trials with Merimepodib in the Fight Against COVID-19

BioSig Technologies, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”) subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ViralClear), today announced the addition of Dr. Michael J. Sofia to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Michael Sofia, Ph.D., has introduced numerous drugs into clinical development for the treatment of infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases. He has authored over 110 publications, 15 book chapters and is an inventor on more than 54 US patents.  He is the principal inventor of sofosbuvir, currently marketed as the backbone of hepatitis C curative therapies Sovaldi(R), Harvoni(R), Epclusa(R) and Vosevi(R). Dr. Sofia has received numerous recognitions, including the 2016 Lasker-Debakey Award in Clinical Medical Research and induction in the American Chemical Society Medicinal Chemistry Hall of Fame. Currently, Dr. Sofia is a Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Arbutus Biopharma, Inc., a company focused on the discovery and development of therapies to cure hepatitis B.

“With Mike’s addition to our Scientific Advisory Board, we believe that we have a very well rounded group of experts who can provide ViralClear with guidance on how to best proceed in addressing the current COVID-19 pandemic and other significant viral infections of special interest,” stated Jerome B. Zeldis, M.D., Ph.D., the acting Chief Medical Officer and Head of ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Sofia commented, “I am excited to join the Scientific Advisory Board of ViralClear. The COVID-19 pandemic has called the drug development community to action to find therapies that can combat this disease. ViralClear’s merimepodib is a novel agent with a new mechanism of action that has the potential to help address this pandemic now. I am eager to bring my expertise in antiviral drug development to help ViralClear in its efforts to develop merimepodib for the fight against COVID-19.”

ViralClear recently announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board. The goal of the SAB is to review all aspects of drug discovery and development and advise ViralClear on its mission to control emerging infections and viral diseases of special interest, including COVID-19. Robin Robinson, Ph.D., the former Head of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and J. Paul Waymack, M.D., ScD, formerly of the Food and Drug Administration, were the first advisors appointed to the SAB.

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP (tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

About Merimepodib and ViralClear
BioSig’s Technologies, Inc (Nasdaq: BSGM) subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ViralClear), is seeking to develop a novel pharmaceutical called merimepodib to treat patients with COVID-19. Merimepodib is intended to be orally administered, and has demonstrated broad-spectrum in vitro antiviral activity, including strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures. Merimepodib was previously in development as a treatment for chronic hepatitis C and psoriasis by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Vertex), with 12 clinical trials (7 in phase 1 and 5 in phase 2) with over 400 subjects and patients and an extensive preclinical safety package was completed.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
aballou@biosigtech.com
203-409-5444, x133

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:10pViralClear Appoints Dr. Michael Sofia to Its Scientific Advisory Board
GL
10:35aBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
08/04BioSig Installs PURE EP(tm) System at Massachusetts General Hospital
GL
08/03BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : Awarded CAGE Code by the Systems for Award Management (SAM..
AQ
07/30BioSig Technologies to Present at the Proactive Investors One2One Virtual Eve..
GL
07/27BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
07/23BioSig Technologies to Participate in LD Micro's Zooming with LD
GL
07/20BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : ViralClear Announces Formation of Its Scientific Advisory ..
AQ
07/20BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
07/17BioSig Technologies to Participate in the B Riley FBR Virtual Infectious Dise..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,74 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 239 M 239 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 63,9x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioSig Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 8,22 $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 107%
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth L. Londoner Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Chaussy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Julie Stephenson Senior Director-Clinical Affairs
Patrick Joseph Gallagher Independent Director
Jeffrey Francis O'Donnell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.85%239
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.97%164 454
DANAHER CORPORATION34.27%146 188
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.62%79 987
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.89.29%59 540
ILLUMINA, INC.18.67%57 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group