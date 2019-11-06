Log in
BioSig Technologies : Corporate Summary

0
11/06/2019 | 01:35pm EST
PURE EP™ System

NASDAQ: BSGM

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals within the rapidly growing $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. Led by a proven management team, world-class Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board, Los Angeles-based BioSig is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP™ System. PURE EP™ is a signal acquisition and processing system designed to assist electrophysiologists in making clinical decisions in real-time to help identify areas of tissue that create a heart rhythm disturbance (arrhythmia). PURE EP™ is designed to support catheter ablation cases, working in parallel with existing recording and mapping systems. BioSig's goal is to improve the standards of care in electrophysiology and increase the number of patients who can have their condition successfully treated during the first procedure.

Key Growth Drivers

  1. Advanced Technology - The non-invasivePURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. The PURE EP System aims to minimize noise and artifacts, and acquire high-fidelity cardiac signals. Improving cardiac signals may potentially increase the diagnostic value of these signals, thereby possibly improving accuracy and efficiency of the EP studies and ablation procedures. The PURE EP™ System received FDA 510(k) clearance in August
    2018.
  2. Market Opportunity - Market Research Engine states the global electrophysiology (EP) device market is expected to exceed more than US $8.5 billion by 2024 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Company also operates within the rapidly emerging field of bioelectronic medicine, estimated at $3.75 billion in 2017 with projected annual growth of 14.2%.
  3. KOL Support - First successful clinical use of PURE EP™ System was led by two globally recognized leaders: Dr. Andrea Natale of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute and Prof. John M. Miller of Indiana University. The Company achieved proof of concept validation through UCLA, and performed eighteen pre-clinicalstudies at Mayo Clinic, MN under the leadership of Samuel J. Asirvatham, M.D., Mayo Clinic's Vice-Chairof Innovation and Medical Director, Electrophysiology Laboratory.

Recent Highlights

Market Snapshot

NASDAQ: BSGM

Price (11/04/19)

$6.55

Average

69,427

Volume (50 day)

52-Wk. Range

$3.55 -

$9.97

Float

16.24M

Shares

22.17M

Outstanding

Market Cap

$145.22M

Opened a technology development office in Rochester, Minnesota

Signed a new licensing agreement with Mayo Clinic

BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BioSig's subsidiary NeuroClear Technologies, Inc. raised $3.7 million in an initial seed round

Allowed additional foundational US Patent for its PURE EP™ System

Appointed four new senior industry hires: Andrew Ballou - Vice President of Investor Relations; Julie

Stephenson, BSN, MBA - Senior Director of Clinical Affairs; Olivier Chaudoir - Director of Marketing;

Manasi Patwardhan - Director of Strategic Planning

Contact:

Added as a member of the Russell 3000® Index

Appointed Jerome Zeldis, M.D., Ph.D,, Samuel E. Navarro, and Martha Pease to Board of Directors

Kenneth L. Londoner

Phone: +1 (203) 409-5444, x119

Received $4.6 million in cash warrant and option exercises

klondoner@biosigtech.com

Announced that the US Patent & Trademark Office allowed 33 patent claims covering its PURE EP™

System

Investor Relations

  • Successfully conducted patient cases using PURE EP™ System at Indiana University School of Medicine, Phone: +1-310-620-9320

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute and Greenville Memorial Hospital

ir@biosigtech.com

Appointed Frank J. Quintero and D.A. Wallach to Advisory Board

Completed private placement for $8,620,506 in March 2019

Investment Catalysts

PURE EP System

Proven Team

Investment Highlights

Proprietary

Hardware and

Software

with

BioSig is comprised of a stellar cast of a

Member of the Russell 3000® Index

Advanced Signal Processing Capabilities:

Successfully Conducted First Patient Cases with

proven

management

team

and

a

premier

To Improve Signal Clarity Through Reduction

PURE EP™

Board of Directors with

high

levels

of

inside

Stock Appreciation 92% YTD

of 'Noise' and Artifacts

equity ownership.

Management and Insiders Own Approx. 68% of

To Minimize Need for Repeat Procedures

Shares

To Preserve Important Clinical Information

BioSig

brought together

leading

physicians,

10-year Strategic Collaboration with Mayo Clinic

To Shorten Procedure Times

executives

and

engineering

experts

from

Core competency in Basic Science, Capital Markets

leading

medical

centers

of

excellence,

and Capital Architecture

To Increase Confidence

in Performing

healthcare programs, Fortune 500 Companies

IP Strategy Led by Sherpa Technology Group and

Complex Ablations

Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox

and

elite

educational institutions

including

FDA clearance achieved; CE Mark-2020

Mayo

Clinic, Mount

Sinai Medical

Center,

Proven Management Team and Board of Directors

UCLA,

Johnson

&

Johnson, Nasdaq

and

Global and Growing Addressable Market

Prudential Securities.

Operates Within Rapidly Emerging Field of

Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman & CEO, has a

Bioelectronic Medicine

High-GrowthSector Earns Innovation Premium,

wealth of knowledge and experience that

Aggressive M&A

spans many decades and includes founding,

Collaborating with Leading EPs from:

Global EP

Market-10.6%

Growth

from

running, and serving as Director to a number

2016-2024 reaching $8.5B by 2024

of life science companies. Mr. Londoner began

his career with J. & W. Seligman & Co., Inc., a

Global Ablation: 865,000 patients in 2015 to

leading institutional money management firm

1,350,000 in 2020.

where

he

rose

from research

analyst to

  • Global Procedure Growth: 8.4% annual rate, managing $3.5 billion in mutual funds,

from 973,220 in 2017 to 1,455 million in

pension funds, and international assets. Steve

2022.

Chaussy, CFO has acted as a consultant for

Current Cardiac Arrhythmia Epidemic (1 in 18 or

The FDA (www.fda.gov) presented at the Heart

small publicly traded entities

with

a special

14.4M Americans)

Rhythm Society 2017 and spoke of the

emphasis

towards

SEC

reporting

and

Two of the most prevalent and potentially deadly

importance of technological innovation in the

compliance;

and

served as CFO for a

large

types of arrhythmias today are Atrial Fibrillation

EP field.

private distribution and wholesaling company,

(AF) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT). Ventricular

where he gained international experience.

arrhythmias account for approximately 450,000

sudden deaths per year in the United States

Their many accomplishments and years of

alone. Catheter ablation is fast becoming a first

experience of the management team, as well

line therapy, driving demand for improved

as

the

Board

of

Directors

and

Scientific

technologies. AF is the most common arrhythmia

Advisory

Board,

is unmatched and

provides

affecting 33.5 million people worldwide, with as

many as 6.1 million people in the U.S. now and

BioSig a clear advantage in the market.

expected 8-12 million by 2050. AF increases the

risk of stroke 4x to 5x and contributes to

~750,000 hospitalizations per year. The direct

Management

Directors

cost of AF is approximately $6B annually; adding

other indirect costs brings AF total cost to $26B.

Kenneth L. Londoner, MBA, Founder, Chairman, Chief

Donald E. Foley, Director

- CEO & Chair: Wilmington Trust; Sr VP, Treas & Dir: ITT Corp; Asst

Executive Officer, Director

Treas: International Paper Co.

Endicott Management Partners; J & W Seligman & Co; Director: Alliqua

David Weild IV, MBA, Director - Current Chairman & CEO; Weild & Co.; Vice Chairman:

Steve Chaussy, CPA, Chief Financial Officer

NASDAQ; Head of Corporate Finance & Equity Markets: Prudential Securities

Liberski Inc; Anna & Co; Penske Truck Leasing, Ford, Hogg & Cobbe

Patrick J. Gallagher, MBA, Director - Mg Dir: Laidlaw & Co.; Kinex Pharmaceuticals;

Natasha Drapeau, Executive Vice President

Director: Cingulate Therapeutics, BDR Research Group, GC Capital Partners, Kidder Peabody

Jeffrey F. O'Donnell, Sr., Director

- Current CEO, Director: Trice Medical; Current Chair:

IG Group Plc, London, UK; Augeous Consulting, Geneva, Switzerland

SpectraWave; Director: AdvaMed Accel; Founder: Embrella Cardiovascular (sold to Edwards

Barry Keenan, Ph.D, MBA, PMP, VP, Engineering

Lifesciences); CEO: PhotoMedex, Radiance Medical (Cardiovascular Dynamics), Kensey Nash;

Medtronic, Nexeon MedSystems, Alfred Mann Institute for

Biomedical Sales/Mktg Mngt: Boston Scientific, Guidant, J&J; Former Director: Cardiac Science, Endologix

Engineering; Alfred Mann Foundation for Scientific Research

John Kowalski, VP, Sales

Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)

Andrew Ballou, VP, Investor Relations

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC., RBC Capital Markets

Julie Stephenson, Sr. Director of Clinical Affairs

Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Guidant Corporation

Olivier Chaudoir, Director of Marketing

Biosense Webster, DePuy Synthes

Andrew Filler, Director - Current Partner & General Counsel: Sherpa Technology Group,

Nanosys; IP Counsel: Previvo Genetics; Board: Aira Technologies. Former: Caliper Life Sciences (sold to Perkin Elmer), Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Jerome Zeldis, M.D., Ph.D, Director - Chief Medical Officer and President of Clinical Research, Medical Affairs Drug Safety, Quality, and Regulatory at Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Samuel E. Navarro, Director - Managing Partner: Gravitas Healthcare, LLC; Former

Managing Director and Global Head of Medical Technology Investment Banking: Cowen & Company

Martha Pease, Director - Current Partner and Director at BCG (Boston Consulting Group)

Analyst Coverage

ROTH Capital Partners

Laidlaw & Co (UK) Ltd.

Chardan Capital Markets, LLC.

Disclaimer: This Corporate Summary Sheet includes forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing, regulatory approvals, competition and marketplace demand. More information, and BioSig risk factors, are set forth in its filings with the SEC. BioSig assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Biosig Technologies Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 18:34:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 147 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,63  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth L. Londoner Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Chaussy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barry Keenan Vice President-Engineering
Julie Stephenson Senior Director-Clinical Affairs
Patrick J. Gallagher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC147
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.76%117 342
DANAHER CORPORATION29.43%95 869
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.17.63%65 111
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.86%56 541
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION51.73%48 474
