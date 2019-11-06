BioSig Technologies : Corporate Summary

PURE EP™ System

NASDAQ: BSGM

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals within the rapidly growing $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. Led by a proven management team, world-class Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board, Los Angeles-based BioSig is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP™ System. PURE EP™ is a signal acquisition and processing system designed to assist electrophysiologists in making clinical decisions in real-time to help identify areas of tissue that create a heart rhythm disturbance (arrhythmia). PURE EP™ is designed to support catheter ablation cases, working in parallel with existing recording and mapping systems. BioSig's goal is to improve the standards of care in electrophysiology and increase the number of patients who can have their condition successfully treated during the first procedure.