BioSig Technologies : Corporate Summary

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals within the rapidly growing $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. Led by a proven management team, world-class Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board, Los Angeles-based BioSig is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP™ System. PURE EP™ is a signal acquisition and processing system designed to assist electrophysiologists in making clinical decisions in real-time to help identify areas of tissue that create a heart rhythm disturbance (arrhythmia). PURE EP™ is designed to support catheter ablation cases, working in parallel with existing recording and mapping systems. BioSig's goal is to improve the standards of care in electrophysiology and increase the number of patients who can have their condition successfully treated during the first procedure.
Key Growth Drivers
Advanced Technology - The non-invasivePURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. The PURE EP System aims to minimize noise and artifacts, and acquire high-fidelity cardiac signals. Improving cardiac signals may potentially increase the diagnostic value of these signals, thereby possibly improving accuracy and efficiency of the EP studies and ablation procedures. The PURE EP™ System received FDA 510(k) clearance in August
2018.
Market Opportunity- Market Research Engine states the global electrophysiology (EP) device market is expected to exceed more than US $8.5 billion by 2024 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Company also operates within the rapidly emerging field of bioelectronic medicine, estimated at $3.75 billion in 2017 with projected annual growth of 14.2%.
KOL Support- First successful clinical use of PURE EP™ System was led by two globally recognized leaders: Dr. Andrea Natale of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute and Prof. John M. Miller of Indiana University. The Company achieved proof of concept validation through UCLA, and performed eighteenpre-clinicalstudies at Mayo Clinic, MN under the leadership of Samuel J. Asirvatham, M.D., Mayo Clinic'sVice-Chairof Innovation and Medical Director, Electrophysiology Laboratory.
Recent Highlights
• Opened a technology development office in Rochester, Minnesota
•Signed a new licensing agreement with Mayo Clinic
BioSig Technologies, Inc.
•
BioSig's subsidiary NeuroClear Technologies, Inc. raised $3.7 million in an initial seed round
• Allowed additional foundational US Patent for its PURE EP™ System
•Appointedfournew senior industryhires:Andrew Ballou - Vice President of Investor Relations;Julie
Stephenson, BSN, MBA - Senior Director of Clinical Affairs; Olivier Chaudoir - Director of Marketing;
Manasi Patwardhan - Director of Strategic Planning
•
Appointed Frank J. Quintero and D.A. Wallach to Advisory Board
•
Completed private placement for $8,620,506 in March 2019
Investment Catalysts
PURE EP™ System
Proven Team
Investment Highlights
Proprietary
Hardware and
Software
with
BioSig is comprised of a stellar cast of a
•Member of the Russell 3000® Index
Advanced Signal Processing Capabilities:
• Successfully Conducted First Patient Cases with
proven
management
team
and
a
premier
•
To Improve Signal Clarity Through Reduction
PURE EP™
Board of Directors with
high
levels
of
inside
• Stock Appreciation 92% YTD
of 'Noise' and Artifacts
equity ownership.
• Management and Insiders Own Approx. 68% of
•To Minimize Need for Repeat Procedures
Shares
•
To Preserve Important Clinical Information
BioSig
brought together
leading
physicians,
• 10-year Strategic Collaboration with Mayo Clinic
•
To Shorten Procedure Times
executives
and
engineering
experts
from
• Core competency in Basic Science, Capital Markets
leading
medical
centers
of
excellence,
and Capital Architecture
•
To Increase Confidence
in Performing
healthcare programs, Fortune 500 Companies
•IP Strategy Led by Sherpa Technology Group and
Complex Ablations
Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox
and
elite
educational institutions
including
•FDA clearance achieved; CE Mark-2020
Mayo
Clinic, Mount
Sinai Medical
Center,
• Proven Management Team and Board of Directors
UCLA,
Johnson
&
Johnson, Nasdaq
and
• Global and Growing Addressable Market
Prudential Securities.
• Operates Within Rapidly Emerging Field of
Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman & CEO, has a
Bioelectronic Medicine
• High-GrowthSector Earns Innovation Premium,
wealth of knowledge and experience that
Aggressive M&A
spans many decades and includes founding,
Collaborating with Leading EPs from:
Global EP
Market-10.6%
Growth
from
running, and serving as Director to a number
2016-2024 reaching $8.5B by 2024
of life science companies. Mr. Londoner began
his career with J. & W. Seligman & Co., Inc., a
•
Global Ablation: 865,000 patients in 2015 to
leading institutional money management firm
1,350,000 in 2020.
where
he
rose
from research
analyst to
Global Procedure Growth: 8.4%annual rate, managing $3.5 billion in mutual funds,
from 973,220 in 2017 to 1,455 million in
pension funds, and international assets. Steve
2022.
Chaussy, CFO has acted as a consultant for
Current Cardiac Arrhythmia Epidemic (1 in 18 or
• The FDA (www.fda.gov) presented at the Heart
small publicly traded entities
with
a special
14.4M Americans)
Rhythm Society 2017 and spoke of the
emphasis
towards
SEC
reporting
and
Two of the most prevalent and potentially deadly
importance of technological innovation in the
compliance;
and
served as CFO for a
large
types of arrhythmias today are Atrial Fibrillation
EP field.
private distribution and wholesaling company,
(AF) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT). Ventricular
where he gained international experience.
arrhythmias account for approximately 450,000
sudden deaths per year in the United States
Their many accomplishments and years of
alone. Catheter ablation is fast becoming a first
experience of the management team, as well
line therapy, driving demand for improved
as
the
Board
of
Directors
and
Scientific
technologies. AF is the most common arrhythmia
Advisory
Board,
is unmatched and
provides
affecting 33.5 million people worldwide, with as
many as 6.1 million people in the U.S. now and
BioSig a clear advantage in the market.
expected 8-12 million by 2050. AF increases the
risk of stroke 4x to 5x and contributes to
~750,000 hospitalizations per year. The direct
Management
Directors
cost of AF is approximately $6B annually; adding
other indirect costs brings AF total cost to $26B.
Kenneth L. Londoner, MBA, Founder, Chairman, Chief
Donald E. Foley, Director
- CEO & Chair: Wilmington Trust; Sr VP, Treas & Dir: ITT Corp; Asst
Patrick J. Gallagher, MBA, Director- Mg Dir: Laidlaw & Co.; Kinex Pharmaceuticals;
Natasha Drapeau, Executive Vice President
Director: Cingulate Therapeutics, BDR Research Group, GC Capital Partners, Kidder Peabody
Jeffrey F. O'Donnell, Sr., Director
- Current CEO, Director: Trice Medical; Current Chair:
IG Group Plc, London, UK; Augeous Consulting, Geneva, Switzerland
SpectraWave; Director: AdvaMed Accel; Founder: Embrella Cardiovascular (sold to Edwards
Barry Keenan, Ph.D, MBA, PMP, VP, Engineering
Lifesciences); CEO: PhotoMedex, Radiance Medical (Cardiovascular Dynamics), Kensey Nash;
Medtronic, Nexeon MedSystems, Alfred Mann Institute for
Biomedical Sales/Mktg Mngt: Boston Scientific, Guidant, J&J; Former Director: Cardiac Science, Endologix
Engineering; Alfred Mann Foundation for Scientific Research
John Kowalski, VP, Sales
Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)
Andrew Ballou, VP, Investor Relations
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC., RBC Capital Markets
Julie Stephenson, Sr. Director of Clinical Affairs
Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Guidant Corporation
Olivier Chaudoir, Director of Marketing
Biosense Webster, DePuy Synthes
Andrew Filler, Director- Current Partner & General Counsel: Sherpa Technology Group,
Nanosys; IP Counsel: Previvo Genetics; Board: Aira Technologies. Former: Caliper Life Sciences (sold to Perkin Elmer), Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Jerome Zeldis, M.D., Ph.D, Director- Chief Medical Officer and President of Clinical Research, Medical Affairs Drug Safety, Quality, and Regulatory at Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Samuel E. Navarro, Director- Managing Partner: Gravitas Healthcare, LLC; Former
Managing Director and Global Head of Medical Technology Investment Banking: Cowen & Company
Martha Pease, Director- Current Partner and Director at BCG (Boston Consulting Group)
