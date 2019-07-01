Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioSig Technologies Inc    BSGM

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC

(BSGM)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Added to Membership of Russell 3000® Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:53am EDT

Santa Monica, CA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on July 1, as part of the 2019 Russell US Indexes reconstitution. 

Annual reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 10, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000﻿® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are proud to join the Russell 3000® family. This membership marks an important milestone in the development of our Company, helping us with our mission to drive innovation in the biomedical signal processing space and address unmet clinical needs,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. “Reaching new investment audiences is critically important to emerging growth companies, and we look forward to this new chapter, as we scale up our clinical and manufacturing activities ahead of commercialization."

The Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for passive funds and investment products and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell’s suite of index offerings.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell
FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP™ System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP™ System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Natasha Drapeau
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Executive Vice President 
12424 Wilshire Blvd, Ste 745
Los Angeles, CA 90025
ndrapeau@biosigtech.com
310-620-9320

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC
07:53aBioSig Technologies, Inc. Added to Membership of Russell 3000® Index
GL
06/25BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Eve..
AQ
06/25Samuel E. Navarro Appointed to BioSig Board of Directors
GL
06/20BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
06/20BioSig Technologies Issues June 2019 Shareholder Letter
GL
06/11BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
AQ
06/10BioSig Technologies Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
GL
06/07BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : Allowed a U.S. Patent for PURE EP Simulator
AQ
06/06BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : Allowed a U.S. Patent for PURE EP™ Simulator
AQ
06/06BioSig Allowed a U.S. Patent for PURE EP™ Simulator
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -21,8 M
Net income 2019 -22,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -8,03x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,39x
Capi. / Sales2019 98,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 18,7x
Capitalization 197 M
Chart BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
BioSig Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,5  $
Last Close Price 9,39  $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth L. Londoner Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Chaussy Chief Financial Officer
Roy T. Tanaka Independent Director
Seth H. Z. Fischer Independent Director
Patrick Gallagher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC190
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC31.23%117 466
DANAHER CORPORATION38.60%102 321
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.53%60 559
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION21.62%59 770
ILLUMINA22.75%54 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About