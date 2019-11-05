BioSig Technologies : Official notice of an offering of securities that is made without registration under the Securities Act in reliance on an exemption provided by Regulation D and Section 4(a)(5) under the Act.
11/05/2019 | 01:05pm EST
FORM D
Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C.
1. Issuer's Identity
Name of Issuer
BioSig Technologies, Inc.
DELAWARE
BioSig Technologies, Inc.
54 WILTON ROAD, 2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
(310) 620-9320
Londoner
Kenneth
54 WILTON ROAD
2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Issuer
Chaussy
Steve
54 WILTON ROAD
2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
Executive Officer
Director
Chief Financial Officer
Foley
Donald
54 WILTON ROAD
2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
Executive Officer
Director
Filler
Andrew
54 WILTON ROAD
2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
Executive Officer
Director
Gallagher
Patrick
54 WILTON ROAD
2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
Executive Officer
Director
Navarro
Samuel
54 WILTON ROAD
2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
Executive Officer
Director
O'Donnell
Jeffrey
54 WILTON ROAD
2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
Executive Officer
Director
Weild
David
54 WILTON ROAD
2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
Executive Officer
Director
Zeldis
Jerome
54 WILTON ROAD
2ND FLOOR
WESTPORT
CONNECTICUT
06880
Executive Officer
Director
Pease
Martha
54 Wilton Road
2nd Floor
Westport
CONNECTICUT
06880
Executive Officer
Director
Health Care
Biotechnology
Health Insurance
Hospitals & Physicians
Pharmaceuticals
Other Health Care
New Notice
2019-10-21
Total Amount Sold
$
686370
USD
Total Remaining to be Sold
$
19313630
USD
Indefinite
Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited investors, enter the total number of investors who already have invested in the offering:
8
Biosig Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 18:04:00 UTC