BIOSTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC
BioStem Life Sciences Announces ISBT 128 Registration via ICCBBA

03/27/2020

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. , March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company") a leading life sciences company specializing in perinatal tissue-based allografts for use in regenerative therapies, today announced that it had received it’s ISBT 128 Registration from the ICCBBA.

Cell therapy products carry a wealth of valuable information on their labels, and this information can vary from country to country, depending on local licensing and language variances. There is a critical need for medical personnel using the products to have a clear understanding of crucial factors such as blood group, expiration date, and product description. In addition to these factors, it's also necessary to maintain accurate audit trails between facility and patient. ISBT 128 is a coding system administered by ICCBBA that sets a standard for these identifying factors and maintains traceability from the processing facility to patients.

“The receipt of our ISBT 128 registration allows us to more effectively meet the needs of our CDMO clients who require international distribution of their cell products” said Tom Sutera, Director of Quality Assurance for BioStem Life Sciences.

About BioStem Life Sciences, Inc. A company focused on the development of the highest quality birth tissue products for multiple sectors of healthcare. BioStem Life Sciences also provides leading class contract development and manufacturing services to GMP and GTP standards for companies looking to develop birth tissue products, from bench top to commercialization. For the latest news and information about BioStem Life Sciences and its brands, please visit www.biostemlifesciences.com

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Regenerative Medicine. The company’s mission is to discover, develop and produce the most effective Regenerative Medicine products in the world. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO, OROPRO VENDAJE and VENDAJE OPTIC. The company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value. 

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.
Phone: 954-380-8342
Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com
Email: info@biostemtech.com
Twitter: @Biostemtech
Facebook: BioStem Technologies

Investor Relations:
Andrew Van Vurst
info@biostemtech.com
(954) 380-8342

Managers
NameTitle
Jason Matuszewski Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-CFO
Andrew Smith Van Vurst Chief Operating Officer & Director
Dave Woynarowski Chief Medical Officer
Robert Watson Director
Jennie Sandqvist Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC0
GILEAD SCIENCES13.67%92 991
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.53%58 203
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS20.46%49 236
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.36%22 502
GENMAB A/S-8.03%13 112
