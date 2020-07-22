Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Biostem Technologies Inc       

BIOSTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Update Regarding Timeline to Become Current Reporting with OTC Markets During Q4 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Pompano Beach, FL, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) a leading life sciences company specializing in the development and sale of perinatal tissue-based allografts for use in regenerative therapies, today announced that it expects to file its annual and quarterly reports for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 to become current with OTC Markets in late 2020.

BioStem's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Matuszewski, commented, "We are committed to completing our financial statements to become current in our OTC Markets reporting as soon as possible. We are highly focused on accomplishing all necessary steps to get BioStem OTC Market's Current while continuing to improve the lives of patients and their families. With the addition of key members to our financial team and the transition to a robust ERP and accounting software, we feel confident we can achieve and maintain current status with our reporting requirements for OTC Markets."

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Regenerative Medicine. The company's mission is to discover, develop, and produce the most effective Regenerative Medicine products globally. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO™, OROPRO™, VENDAJE™, VENDAJE™ AC, and VENDAJE™ OPTIC. The company comprises a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical fact statements, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition, and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.
Phone: 954-380-8342
Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com
Email: info@biostemtech.com
Twitter: @Biostemtech
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/biostemtechnologies/

Investor Relations:
info@biostemtech.com
(954) 380-8342

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BIOSTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC
05:01pBioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Update Regarding Timeline to Become Curr..
GL
07/15BioStem Life Sciences Receives Accreditation by The American Association of T..
GL
07/02BioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Submission of Applications for Q-Codes f..
GL
06/26BioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Tissue Bank Certification in California ..
GL
04/29BioStem Technologies Announces Corporate Update on Company Direction
GL
03/27BioStem Life Sciences Announces ISBT 128 Registration via ICCBBA
GL
03/13BIOSTEM TECHNOLOGIES : Life Sciences Announces Expansion; Contract Manufacturing..
AQ
02/27BioStem Technologies, Inc. to Attend 2020 Perinatal Stem Cell Society Confere..
GL
2019BIOSTEM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces corporate update; resignation of chairman and c..
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Matuszewski Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-CFO
Andrew Smith Van Vurst Chief Operating Officer & Director
Dave Woynarowski Chief Medical Officer
Robert Watson Director
Jennie Sandqvist Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC0
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.16%96 311
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.09%75 553
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS70.14%64 879
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.66.44%36 096
GENMAB A/S57.95%23 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group