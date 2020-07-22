BioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Update Regarding Timeline to Become Current Reporting with OTC Markets During Q4 2020

Pompano Beach, FL, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) a leading life sciences company specializing in the development and sale of perinatal tissue-based allografts for use in regenerative therapies, today announced that it expects to file its annual and quarterly reports for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 to become current with OTC Markets in late 2020.



BioStem's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Matuszewski, commented, "We are committed to completing our financial statements to become current in our OTC Markets reporting as soon as possible. We are highly focused on accomplishing all necessary steps to get BioStem OTC Market's Current while continuing to improve the lives of patients and their families. With the addition of key members to our financial team and the transition to a robust ERP and accounting software, we feel confident we can achieve and maintain current status with our reporting requirements for OTC Markets."

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Regenerative Medicine. The company's mission is to discover, develop, and produce the most effective Regenerative Medicine products globally. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO™, OROPRO™, VENDAJE™, VENDAJE™ AC, and VENDAJE™ OPTIC. The company comprises a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical fact statements, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition, and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.

Phone: 954-380-8342

Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com

Email: info@biostemtech.com

Twitter: @Biostemtech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/biostemtechnologies/