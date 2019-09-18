Log in
BIOTAGE AB

(BIOT)
Biotage : New Method for Extraction of a Steroid Panel from Horse Hair

09/18/2019 | 10:47am EDT

The application note demonstrates an efficient sample prep workflow for horse hair samples utilizing the Biotage® Lysera for matrix pre-treatment, ISOLUTE® SLE+ for extraction and SPE Dry-96 for evaporation.

  • 21-Deoxycortisol
  • Cortisone
  • Estradiol
  • Aldosterone
  • 11-Deoxycortisol
  • Corticosterone
  • Estrone
  • Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
  • 17-OH-Progesterone
  • Testosterone
  • Dihydrotestosterone (DHT)
  • Androstenedione
  • 11-deoxycorticosterone
  • Progesterone
  • α-trenbolone
  • β-trenbolone
  • α-boldenone
  • β-boldenone

Disclaimer

Biotage AB published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 14:46:09 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 1 062 M
EBIT 2019 213 M
Net income 2019 201 M
Finance 2019 20,5 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 33,3x
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,29x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 6 696 M
Chart BIOTAGE AB
Duration : Period :
Biotage AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTAGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 142,00  SEK
Last Close Price 102,70  SEK
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torben Vedel Stahl Jörgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Lennart Eklund Chairman
Anders Wikström Vice President-Operations
Erika Johanna Söderberg Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Steve Jordan Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTAGE AB-5.78%692
SARTORIUS61.98%12 471
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.-1.89%2 107
VAREX IMAGING CORP21.88%1 107
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC10.33%378
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC141.05%332
