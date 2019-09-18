Biotage : New Method for Extraction of a Steroid Panel from Horse Hair

The application note demonstrates an efficient sample prep workflow for horse hair samples utilizing the Biotage® Lysera for matrix pre-treatment, ISOLUTE® SLE+ for extraction and SPE Dry-96 for evaporation.
-
21-Deoxycortisol
-
Cortisone
-
Estradiol
-
Aldosterone
-
11-Deoxycortisol
-
Corticosterone
-
Estrone
-
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
-
17-OH-Progesterone
-
Testosterone
-
Dihydrotestosterone (DHT)
-
Androstenedione
-
11-deoxycorticosterone
-
Progesterone
-
α-trenbolone
-
β-trenbolone
-
α-boldenone
-
β-boldenone
