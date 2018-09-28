Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Biotage AB    BIOT   SE0000454746

BIOTAGE AB (BIOT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Biotage : Speed Up Your Peptide Synthesis Workflow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

The new Alstra™ Remote software when installed on a computer (laptop or desktop PC), provides the user the same intuitive programming interface found on the Biotage® Initiator+ Alstra™ microwave peptide synthesizer.

The product enables a user to program their peptide synthesis setup off-line, subsequently import, and then execute the file on an Initiator+ Alstra. Users can create methods or generate a calculation sheet to prepare reagents in advance of a synthesis run, or program a synthesis at their office, at home or anywhere they use their computer. This improves productivity and minimizes turnaround time between consecutive syntheses, which is an important requirement in a multi-user laboratory environment.

To learn more, go to: http://www.biotage.com/product-page/alstra-remote

Disclaimer

Biotage AB published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOTAGE AB
05:12pBIOTAGE : Speed Up Your Peptide Synthesis Workflow
PU
09/14BIOTAGE : New Application Note for Simultaneous Extraction of Aldosterone and An..
PU
08/09WEBINAR : A Roadmap to Successful Flash Chromatography
PU
07/26BIOTAGE : Patent Issued for Porous Polymeric Separation Material (USPTO 10023714..
AQ
07/20BIOTAGE : Achieve Highly Pure Peptides Using High Performance Flash Chromatograp..
PU
07/16BIOTAGE : Interim report  January - June 2018
AQ
07/11BIOTAGE AB : half-yearly earnings release
06/04WHITE PAPER FROM BIOTAGE : Practical Considerations Using Quantisal® Oral Fluid ..
PU
05/14BIOTAGE : New UV Monitor Kit for Large Scale Purification
PU
05/09BIOTAGE : and CEO Torben Jörgensen have agreed to extend period of service
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/16Biotage ABA reports Q2 results 
04/26Biotage ABA reports Q1 results 
02/08Biotage ABA reports FY results 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 914 M
EBIT 2018 181 M
Net income 2018 179 M
Debt 2018 97,0 M
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 43,54
P/E ratio 2019 35,16
EV / Sales 2018 8,65x
EV / Sales 2019 7,91x
Capitalization 7 805 M
Chart BIOTAGE AB
Duration : Period :
Biotage AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTAGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 125  SEK
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torben Vedel Stahl Jörgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Lennart Eklund Chairman
Anders Wikström Vice President-Operations
Erika Johanna Söderberg Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Steve Jordan Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTAGE AB43.57%882
MASIMO CORPORATION45.79%6 450
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.20.76%5 430
PENUMBRA INC58.50%5 303
GETINGE-12.65%2 985
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 708
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.