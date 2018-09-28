Biotage : Speed Up Your Peptide Synthesis Workflow

The new Alstra™ Remote software when installed on a computer (laptop or desktop PC), provides the user the same intuitive programming interface found on the Biotage® Initiator+ Alstra™ microwave peptide synthesizer.

The product enables a user to program their peptide synthesis setup off-line, subsequently import, and then execute the file on an Initiator+ Alstra. Users can create methods or generate a calculation sheet to prepare reagents in advance of a synthesis run, or program a synthesis at their office, at home or anywhere they use their computer. This improves productivity and minimizes turnaround time between consecutive syntheses, which is an important requirement in a multi-user laboratory environment.

To learn more, go to: http://www.biotage.com/product-page/alstra-remote