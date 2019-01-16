Log in
BIOTAGE AB (BIOT)

BIOTAGE AB (BIOT)
2019-01-16
116.8 SEK   +1.39%
BIOTAGE AB : half-yearly earnings release
Biotage : Ten Years with Environmental SPE Workflow - a User's Perspective

01/16/2019 | 04:24am EST

Environmental Chemistry Inc in Texas has been monitoring hazardous compounds in the environment since 1990. For the last ten years, they have been using automated systems for environmental sample preparation from Horizon, now part of Biotage, and the systems are still ticking as reliably as ever.

'To have equipment that lasts for 10 years, especially with that number of samples going through it and petrochemical solid waste - which are hands down the worst environmental samples I can imagine - it has been a fantastic result for us,' says Clint David at Environmental Chemistry Inc.

'We purchased our first automated extraction system in 2009, from Horizon Technology, now a part of Biotage. We primarily use this system for EPA Method 8270 analysis of hazardous waste classification leachates and industrial wastewater samples. [...] For us, this often means faster processing times, as well as increased traceability and quality assurance in our system. We have also seen an increase in automation, which saves our analysts time, which is really important.'

Disclaimer

Biotage AB published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:23:07 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 914 M
EBIT 2018 179 M
Net income 2018 177 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 40,80
P/E ratio 2019 33,98
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,92x
Capitalization 7 235 M
Chart BIOTAGE AB
Duration : Period :
Biotage AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTAGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 153  SEK
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torben Vedel Stahl Jörgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Lennart Eklund Chairman
Anders Wikström Vice President-Operations
Erika Johanna Söderberg Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Steve Jordan Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTAGE AB5.69%807
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-2.57%119 905
MASIMO CORPORATION8.03%5 899
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.2.88%5 414
PENUMBRA INC8.23%4 402
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 929
