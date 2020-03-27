Biotage : Update on Biotage's COVID-19 Response Plan

Log in
03/27/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Dear Customers and Partners,

The health and well-being of our employees, customers, and partners are our top priority. As news of the corona virus (COVID-19) in our communities continues to develop daily, we are monitoring the situation closely.

At the same time, we have a responsibility to Humankind as our products are used globally in the discovery of new medicines - including vaccines that are under development as we speak.

Consequently, we have a business continuity plan in place and can still support our customers and deliver products during the current disruption. We take seriously our role in the society and we are proactively taking firm action in order to minimize the impact of this unprecedented situation.

Health and Safety

  • We have assigned specialized staff, with dedicated responsibilities, to a steering committee to ensure a quick decision-making process.
  • We are following the guidance by WHO concerning hygiene safety in our offices, production sites and with our field staff.
  • We have technologies in place, enabling many employees to work remotely, and continue to support our customers.

Manufacturing and Supply Chain

  • We monitor and proactively work to secure our logistics and manufacturing capabilities on a daily basis.
  • We have regional buffer inventories at all regional supply hubs.
  • At this point in time, we have not been affected by shortage of any material for production and we are continuously monitoring the situation.
  • Freight lines are mostly still open but may be slower due to limited bandwidth. Extended delivery times can be expected in some cases, we are also monitoring this closely.

Support

  • We'll do our utmost to respond to any critical service request and to perform service repairs for customers with urgent needs, should the circumstances allow.
  • Our customer support and sales teams all work remotely and remain available as usual by phone and email.

Biotage mission and vison of helping shape the sustainable science of tomorrow and our future society for the benefit of humankind has never been more important than in times like today.

We will continue to monitor the situation and give updates as needed.

Thank you for your continued trust in Biotage.

Tomas Blomquist
CEO, Biotage

Disclaimer

Biotage AB published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 08:42:08 UTC
