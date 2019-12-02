Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Biotec Pharmacon ASA    BIOTEC   NO0010014632

BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA

(BIOTEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biotec Pharmacon : changes its strategic direction and invites shareholders to an information update presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 03:10pm EST

Tromsø, Norway, 2nd December 2019 - Biotec Pharmacon (OSE: Biotec) has decided to focus its future on the enzymes business and holds an investor update presentation on 10th December.

  • Seek a new owner for the wound care - Woulgan®
  • Drive profitability through the enzymes business (ArcticZymes)
  • Sales activities in Animal and Consumer health integrated under ArcticZymes.

Biotec has for several years invested in innovative wound care treatments under the tradename Woulgan®. The response from the addressed markets to the clinical benefits of using Woulgan® are positive. Despite relentless efforts, Biotec cannot create commercial success with limited resources and marketing power. Consequently, the company has decided to stop further development of Woulgan® and search for a new product owner. The company will engage an external business development consultant to assist in this process. In the meantime, Biotec will continue to fully support existing customers and prepare itself to be transaction ready.

Jethro Holter, Interim CEO of Biotec Pharmacon said:'In supporting the new direction, the Company will undergo a structural reorganisation ensuring the appropriate level of resources are allocated to the respective businesses. Also, unnecessary costs will be eliminated with the intention of driving the Group to profitability during 2020.'

Biotec will focus on organic and inorganic growth opportunities in ArcticZymes. The goal is to strengthen its position as a global leading supplier and one-stop-shop of innovative enzymes in high-growth molecular biology market segments.

The animal and consumer health businesses are a profitable part of the company and will be integrated under ArcticZymes because of similarities in driving commercial relationships and supply deals. Furthermore, the adjuvant part of the business will focus towards a future licensing agreement.

Dr. Marie Roskrow, Chairman of the Board said:
'Despite the company's considerable efforts over the last years to create commercial success for Woulgan, revenues have not materialised according to expectations. After evaluating future options, it's evident that we cannot drive this business into profitability, therefore we have made this difficult decision to seek a new owner for the product.'

The company will hold an investor update presentation on Dec 10th 2019, at 1400 CET, Hotel Continental (Oslo), to further elaborate on the press release. A separate invitation with webcast details will be sent out separately.

- ENDS -

For more information, please contact:

Jethro Holter, Interim CEO Tel: +47 46 85 91 46

Dr. Marie Roskrow, Chairman of the Board Tel: +44 12 78 66 27 82

Disclaimer

Biotec Pharmacon ASA published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 20:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA
03:10pBIOTEC PHARMACON : changes its strategic direction and invites shareholders to a..
PU
11:30aBIOTEC PHARMACON : changes its strategic direction and invites shareholders to a..
AQ
11/22BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA : - resignation of board members
AQ
10/24BIOTEC PHARMACON : Q3 2019 reults
AQ
10/23BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA : appoints Dr. Jethro Holter as interim CEO
AQ
10/16BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA : Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
AQ
08/15BIOTEC PHARMACON : Q2 2019 Presentation
AQ
08/15BIOTEC PHARMACON : Q2 2019 Report
AQ
05/15BIOTEC PHARMACON : Minutes from Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/09BIOTEC PHARMACON : will present at Anglonordic Life Science Conference
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 79,8 M
EBIT 2019 -5,79 M
Net income 2019 -5,47 M
Finance 2019 31,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -43,6x
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 231 M
Chart BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA
Duration : Period :
Biotec Pharmacon ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,80  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jethro Holter Chief Executive Officer
Marie Roskrow Chairman
Børge Sørvoll Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Einar Engstad Chief Scientific Officer
Ingrid Skjæveland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA36.36%25
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.54%361 856
ROCHE HOLDING AG26.62%263 341
MERCK AND COMPANY14.10%221 959
PFIZER-11.75%213 174
NOVARTIS23.92%208 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group