BioTelemetry, Inc. Names Dr. Andrei Stoica Chief Technology Officer

04/07/2020 | 10:30am EDT

MALVERN, Pa., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, announced today that Dr. Andrei Stoica has been named Chief Technology Officer of the company.  Dr. Stoica will lead the company’s global technology and product development operations, reporting to Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrei to our BioTelemetry team during this transformational time of growth and innovation,” said Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry.  “His extensive expertise in enterprise technology solutions, including cloud platforms, information security, and software and product development, will be instrumental as we continue to create best-in-class solutions across our product and service offerings.”   

Since 2006, Dr. Stoica held various leadership positions at IQVIA, most recently serving as its SVP, IT Systems Development, leading the development of the global data and AI/ML cloud platform.  His appointments prior to IQVIA include information technology positions in the health IT industry as well as research and teaching positions in academia.  Dr. Stoica holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of South Carolina.  He has served on multiple committees and authored numerous papers, and has been recognized and awarded for his use of technology innovation to evolve enterprise IT.

“This is an exciting time for BioTelemetry, and I am looking forward to working with a team that shares my passion for leveraging technology and innovation to address today’s healthcare challenges and save lives,” said Dr. Stoica.  “BioTelemetry is an established leader in connected health, and we are uniquely positioned to offer a continuum of solutions that truly makes a difference for our patients and customers.  Our IoT cloud platform and clinical subject matter expertise already provides a differentiating capability to aid physicians in making informed decisions about patient treatments, and our platforms will constantly improve powered by AI/ML technologies.”

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care.  We provide remote cardiac monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring, and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers.  More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

Contact:    BioTelemetry, Inc.
  Heather C. Getz
  Investor Relations
  Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
  800-908-7103
  investorrelations@biotelinc.com
   
  BioTelemetry, Inc.
  Amy M. Knapp
  Media Relations
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  813-277-8456
  amy.knapp@gobio.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
