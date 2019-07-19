Log in
BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on July 30, 2019

07/19/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

MALVERN, Pa., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its second quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, July 30 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The BioTelemetry quarterly conference call will be held at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website www.gobio.com.  If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on our website for two weeks.

About BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care.  We provide remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers.  More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

Contact:    BioTelemetry, Inc.
                  Heather C. Getz
                  Investor Relations
                  800-908-7103 
                  InvestorRelations@biotelinc.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
