BIOTELEMETRY, INC.

BIOTELEMETRY, INC.

(BEAT)
BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on November 5, 2019

10/29/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its third quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, November 5 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The BioTelemetry quarterly conference call will be held at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website www.gobio.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on our website for two weeks.

About BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. We provide remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

   
Contact: BioTelemetry, Inc.
  Heather C. Getz
  Investor Relations
  800-908-7103
  InvestorRelations@biotelinc.com
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
