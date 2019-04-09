Log in
Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens ninth plasma collection centre in Hungary

04/09/2019 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens ninth plasma collection centre in Hungary

09.04.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG opens ninth plasma collection centre in Hungary

- 21 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply


Dreieich, 9 April 2019. Biotest received an operating permit for its ninth plasma collection centre in Hungary from the country's national public health authority OTH. The centre is located in the capital Budapest and is one of Europe's most modern ones. Thus, the company is further expanding its plasma collection capacity and is safeguarding the plasma supply to future growth.

The first plasma collection centre in Budapest was opened in 2009 by Plazmaszolgálat Kft., a 100% subsidiary of Biotest AG. "We are very pleased about the opening of another donor centre in Hungary. In Budapest, we create more than 25 highly qualified jobs. I would like to express my gratitude to all donors of plasma, who enable us to produce life-saving medicines out of it", stated Dr Martin Reinecke, Senior Vice President Global Plasma Alliances and Protein Supply of Biotest AG.

The collected plasma is processed only by Biotest AG at Dreieich, Germany. Regular audits in Hungary ensure that the strict legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma
Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition, Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in certain cancer indications and in systemic lupus erythematodes, an autoimmune disease, which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 1,700 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.


IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.


09.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 797035

 
End of News DGAP News Service

797035  09.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=797035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
