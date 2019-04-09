Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens ninth plasma collection centre in Hungary

09.04.2019 / 07:00

Biotest AG opens ninth plasma collection centre in Hungary

- 21 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply

Dreieich, 9 April 2019. Biotest received an operating permit for its ninth plasma collection centre in Hungary from the country's national public health authority OTH. The centre is located in the capital Budapest and is one of Europe's most modern ones. Thus, the company is further expanding its plasma collection capacity and is safeguarding the plasma supply to future growth.

The first plasma collection centre in Budapest was opened in 2009 by Plazmaszolgálat Kft., a 100% subsidiary of Biotest AG. 'We are very pleased about the opening of another donor centre in Hungary. In Budapest, we create more than 25 highly qualified jobs. I would like to express my gratitude to all donors of plasma, who enable us to produce life-saving medicines out of it', stated Dr Martin Reinecke, Senior Vice President Global Plasma Alliances and Protein Supply of Biotest AG.

The collected plasma is processed only by Biotest AG at Dreieich, Germany. Regular audits in Hungary ensure that the strict legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma

Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition, Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in certain cancer indications and in systemic lupus erythematodes, an autoimmune disease, which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 1,700 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

