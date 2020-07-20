Log in
Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board extends contracts with the Board of Management

07/20/2020

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board extends contracts with the Board of Management

20.07.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest Supervisory Board extends contracts with the Board of Management

- Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Dr. Michael Ramroth extended

- Appointment of Chief Operations Officer Dr. Georg Floß extended


Dreieich, 20 July 2020. Biotest AG announces today that the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG, Dreieich, has extended the appointment of its two Management Board members.

The new term of office and Management Board contract of Dr. Michael Ramroth (59) has a term of three years until December 31, 2023.

The term of office and the Management Board contract of Dr. Georg Floß (59) was extended by two years until January 8, 2023.

The distribution of responsibilities within the Management Board remains unchanged.

"The cooperation between the Supervisory Board and the Management Board is based on trust, is open and always result-oriented. Consequently, a prolongation and continuity during a strategically extremely important phase is expressly desired by the entire Supervisory Board and we are pleased that this has been achieved in both cases," emphasized the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rolf Hoffmann.

With the two members of the Management Board, Dr. Ramroth and Dr. Floß, the Biotest Next Level expansion project at the Dreieich site was successfully advanced, thus placing Biotest AG's growth course on a solid footing. The extension of the contracts ensures the continuity of the trusting relationships with the company's lenders and shareholders.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,800 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.


20.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1096607

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1096607  20.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1096607&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
