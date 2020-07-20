DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board extends contracts with the Board of Management



20.07.2020

- Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Dr. Michael Ramroth extended

- Appointment of Chief Operations Officer Dr. Georg Floß extended



Dreieich, 20 July 2020. Biotest AG announces today that the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG, Dreieich, has extended the appointment of its two Management Board members.

The new term of office and Management Board contract of Dr. Michael Ramroth (59) has a term of three years until December 31, 2023.

The term of office and the Management Board contract of Dr. Georg Floß (59) was extended by two years until January 8, 2023.

The distribution of responsibilities within the Management Board remains unchanged.

"The cooperation between the Supervisory Board and the Management Board is based on trust, is open and always result-oriented. Consequently, a prolongation and continuity during a strategically extremely important phase is expressly desired by the entire Supervisory Board and we are pleased that this has been achieved in both cases," emphasized the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rolf Hoffmann.

With the two members of the Management Board, Dr. Ramroth and Dr. Floß, the Biotest Next Level expansion project at the Dreieich site was successfully advanced, thus placing Biotest AG's growth course on a solid footing. The extension of the contracts ensures the continuity of the trusting relationships with the company's lenders and shareholders.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,800 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

