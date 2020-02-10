Log in
BIOTIME, INC.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics : to Present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets' Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference

02/10/2020 | 08:02am EST

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference on February 18, 2020 at 2:30pm Eastern Time at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida in Terrace Ballroom B.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the day following the presentation on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website and an archived presentation will be available for 30 days. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website, located at www.lineagecell.com/media/. Lineage’s presentation will also be available as part of a complete catalog of presentations on Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble Capital Markets.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally-differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed either to replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells currently in Phase I development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Lineage is also evaluating potential partnership opportunities for Renevia®, a facial aesthetics product that was recently granted a Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.


© Business Wire 2020
