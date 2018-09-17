BioTime : Updates Timeline for Distribution of AgeX Shares to BioTime Shareholders

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology
company focused on degenerative diseases, today announced that its Board
of Directors intends to set a new record date for the distribution of
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (“AgeX”) shares to BioTime shareholders. The
ratio of one share of AgeX common stock for every 10 shares of BioTime
common stock will remain unchanged. A new date provides time to complete
necessary administrative activities and receive all regulatory approvals.
“BioTime remains committed to distributing AgeX shares to BioTime
shareholders promptly following clearance from the Securities and
Exchange Commission, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and completion
of related administrative events. We remain strongly positioned to
complete the key initiatives of simplification of BioTime’s corporate
and operating structure and the unlocking of shareholder value from
non-core assets,” said Adi Mohanty, co-CEO.
Details on the AgeX Distribution
A new record date for the distribution of AgeX shares owned by BioTime
on a pro rata basis to eligible BioTime shareholders will be announced
once it is set by the Board of Directors.
BioTime shareholders will not be required to take any action in order to
receive shares of AgeX common stock through this distribution, meaning
that they will not have to surrender or exchange BioTime common stock in
order to receive shares of AgeX common stock.
For more detail on AgeX’s business, risk factors, and uncertainties,
shareholders should carefully review the AgeX Information Statement
filed as an exhibit to its Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with
the SEC at www.sec.gov.
Copies of a definitive Information Statement relating to the
distribution will be mailed to all BioTime shareholders entitled to
receive AgeX common stock in the distribution.
This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an
offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.
About BioTime, Inc.
BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on
degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform
technologies: cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. With its cell
replacement platform, BioTime is producing new cells and tissues with
its proprietary pluripotent cell technologies. These cells and tissues
are developed to replace those that are either rendered dysfunctional or
lost due to degenerative diseases or injuries. BioTime’s cell/drug
delivery programs are based upon its proprietary HyStem® cell
and drug delivery hydrogel matrix technology. HyStem® was
designed, in part, to provide for the transfer, retention and/or
engraftment of cellular replacement therapies. HyStem® is a
unique hydrogel that has been shown to support cellular attachment and
proliferation in vivo. Current research at leading medical institutions
has shown that HyStem® is compatible with a wide variety of
cells and tissue types including brain, bone, skin, cartilage, vascular
and heart tissues. Due to the unique cross-linking chemistry, HyStem® hydrogels
have the ability to mix cells, biologics and small molecule drugs and
can be injected or applied as a gel which allows the hydrogel to conform
to a cavity or space. This property of HyStem® hydrogels
offers several distinct advantages over other hydrogels, including the
possibility of combining bioactive materials with the hydrogel at the
point of use. BioTime is also developing HyStem® for
the delivery of therapeutic drugs and cells to localized areas of the
body, including for sustained drug release in the targeted anatomical
sites. BioTime’s lead cell delivery clinical program is Renevia®,
which consists of HyStem® combined with the patient's
own adipose (fat) derived tissue or cells. Renevia® met its
primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of
facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. BioTime has submitted Renevia® for
CE Mark approval in the EU. There were no device related serious adverse
events reported to date. BioTime’s lead cell replacement product
candidate is OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium
transplant therapy, which is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial
for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading
cause of blindness in the developed world. There have been no unexpected
serious adverse events reported to date. BioTime also has significant
equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias
Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST)
and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private
company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the
symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or
connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube,
and Google+.
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., an affiliate of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American:
BTX), is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel
therapeutics for age-related degenerative disease. The company’s mission
is to apply the proprietary technology platform related to
telomerase-mediated cell immortality and regenerative biology to address
a broad range of diseases of aging. The current preclinical development
efforts include two cell-based therapies derived from
telomerase-positive pluripotent stem cells and two product candidates
derived from the company’s proprietary induced Tissue Regeneration
(iTR™) technology. AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1 are cell-based approaches in
the preclinical stage of development comprised of young regenerative
cells modified using the Company’s UniverCyte™ technology
facilitating immune tolerance, formulated in HyStem® matrix, designed to
correct metabolic imbalances in aging and to restore vascular support in
ischemic tissues respectively. AGEX-iTR1547 is a drug-based formulation
in preclinical development intended to restore regenerative potential in
a wide array of aged tissues afflicted with degenerative disease using
the company’s proprietary iTR technology. Renelon™ is a first-generation
iTR product designed to promote scarless tissue repair which the Company
plans to initially develop as a topically-administered device for
commercial development through a 510(k) application. In addition to the
product candidates in early development, the company, through its
LifeMap subsidiary, currently markets genomic interpretation algorithms.
In addition, the company, through its ESI BIO division, markets Cytiva®,
comprised of PSC-derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for
efficacy and safety.
For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or
connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact
including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as
“will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”
should also be considered forward-looking statements. Investors are
cautioned that statements in this press release regarding: (a) any value
to BioTime shareholders of the remaining AgeX common stock or the
promissory note from Juvenescence and the potential for liquidity of
those assets; (b) BioTime's plans or expectations for distribution of
AgeX common stock to BioTime shareholders; (c) potential listing and
value appreciation of AgeX common stock on the NYSE American; (d)
whether the relationship with AgeX and Juvenescence can lead to increase
value for shareholders; (e) BioTime’s cash sufficiency forecast,
including its projected cash burn and proceeds from the Juvenescence
transaction; (f) potential milestone and royalty payments; (g) whether
the Juvenescence transaction will generate the expected liquidity and
flexibility for BioTime to support its operations and plans through the
clinical and other results projected and whether those events will occur
as currently anticipated. Forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties, include, without
limitation: (i) the possibility that BioTime shareholders may realize
little or no value from the AgeX common stock or from the Juvenescence
transaction; (ii) the potential inability of BioTime to complete the
distribution in a timely manner or at all, including as a result of the
failure of BioTime and/or AgeX to obtain or maintain required federal
and state registrations and qualifications necessary to enable the
distribution, and related transactions; (iii) the possibility of
litigation that could arise as a result of or in connection with the
Juvenescence transaction, distribution or related transactions; (iv)
that there is no existing public market for AgeX or Juvenescence common
stock, nor may a public market for such securities ever develop; and (v)
that BioTime may require additional financing to fund its programs.
Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in
these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect the business
of BioTime, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in
the cautionary statements found in more detail in the “Risk Factors”
section of BioTime’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports
on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).
Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking
statements to change. BioTime specifically disclaims any obligation or
intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a
result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of
this release, except as required by applicable law.
