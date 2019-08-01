BioTime : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 8, 2019

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 8th, 2019, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. BioTime management will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8th, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results and to provide a business update.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (866) 888-8633 from the U.S. and Canada and (636) 812-6629 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and should request the “BioTime Inc. Call”. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of BioTime’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on BioTime’s website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through August 15th, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 8783397.

About BioTime, Inc.

BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. BioTime’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform BioTime develops and manufactures specialized, terminally-differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed either to replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. BioTime’s clinical assets include (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells currently in Phase I development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.biotimeinc.com or follow the Company on Twitter @BioTimeBTX. BioTime announced that it is changing its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, effective August 12, 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005044/en/