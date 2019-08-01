Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  BioTime, Inc.    BTX

BIOTIME, INC.

(BTX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioTime : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 08:01am EDT

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 8th, 2019, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. BioTime management will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8th, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results and to provide a business update.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (866) 888-8633 from the U.S. and Canada and (636) 812-6629 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and should request the “BioTime Inc. Call”. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of BioTime’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on BioTime’s website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through August 15th, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 8783397.

About BioTime, Inc.

BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. BioTime’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform BioTime develops and manufactures specialized, terminally-differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed either to replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. BioTime’s clinical assets include (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells currently in Phase I development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.biotimeinc.com or follow the Company on Twitter @BioTimeBTX. BioTime announced that it is changing its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, effective August 12, 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOTIME, INC.
08:01aBIOTIME : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business U..
BU
07/31BIOTIME : Announces Name Change to Lineage Cell Therapeutics
BU
07/30BIOTIME INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters t..
AQ
07/11BIOTIME : Initiates Dosing in Phase I/IIa Clinical Study of OpRegen for Treatmen..
BU
07/05BIOTIME INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02BIOTIME : Conducts Sale of Shares in OncoCyte Corporation
BU
05/22BIOTIME : Announces Appointment of General Counsel
BU
05/11BIOTIME : Awarded $2.5 Million Grant from the Israel Innovation Authority for Co..
AQ
05/10BIOTIME : Awarded $2.5 Million Grant from the Israel Innovation Authority for Co..
BU
05/10BIOTIME INC : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart BIOTIME, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioTime, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Culley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred Dennis Kingsley Chairman
Brandi L. Roberts Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary S. Hogge Senior Vice President-Clinical & Medical Affairs
Neal Clifton Bradsher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTIME, INC.31.43%165
GILEAD SCIENCES4.75%83 014
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.55%42 675
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.40%33 269
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC36.40%11 038
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC0.00%10 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group