Biotoscana Investments S A : Minutes of the Annual General Shareholders´ Meeting held on August 10, 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Biotoscana Investments S.A. Société anonyme Siège social: 1470 Luxembourg, 70 route d'Esch Grand-Duché de Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 162861 (the "Company") MINUTES THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF THE COMPANY held on August 10, 2020 at 5:45 pm CET (Central European Time) at 1470 Luxembourg, 70 route d'Esch, Grand-Duché de Luxembourg Directors Present: Samira Sakhia Robert Lande Nicolás Sujoy Gaelle Lamotte Invitees: Arvind Utchanah Claudio Coracini Julieta Serna Leonardo Catalano Laura Oliveira Lucas Granillo Ocampo CONSTITUTION OF MEETING The meeting was opened from Luxembourg. Samira Sakhia acted as Chairman of the meeting. The Chairman notes that at least a majority of the Directors are present or represented at the meeting and that all Directors had due notice and knowledge of the agenda prior to this meeting. The Chairman further notes that a quorum was present and that the meeting is validly constituted in accordance with article 27 and 28 of the articles of association of the Company, and that the meeting can validly proceed. 1 AGENDA The Board of Directors members unanimously approved the following agenda for the meeting: Financial statements of the Company three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. DELIBERATIONS AND RESOLUTIONS Financial statements of the Company for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. Upon motion duly made and seconded, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the Interim Condensed Financial Statements of the Company for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, attached herein as Schedule A, which were previously distributed to the members of the Board of Directors and reviewed and discussed with management and auditors of the Company in the Risk, Audit and Compliance Committee of the Company held immediately prior to this meeting. TERMINATION There being no further business, the Chairman declared the meeting closed at 6:00 pm CET (Central European Time). ___________________________ ______________________________ Samira Sakhia Robert Lande Chairman of the Meeting Secretary of the Meeting ___________________________ ______________________________ Nicolás Sujoy Gaelle Lamotte 2 SCHEDULE A Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended as of June 30, 2020 (left blanc intentionally) BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. Société Anonyme (formerly: Biotoscana Investments & Cy S.C.A.) 70 Route d´Esch, L-1470, Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 162.861 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 MANAGEMENT REPORT In the accordance with the terms of legal and bylaws dispositions, the management of Biotoscana Investments S.A. ("Company", "GBT" or "Grupo Biotoscana") submits to its shareholders the Management Report an our interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2020, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows and notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, as well as the independent auditors review report, regarding the six month period ended June 30, 2020. All the below information is provided to the best of our knowledge at the time of signing this letter as well as based on information received from our subsidiaries, auditors and advisors as well as external sources. MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT Started in third quarter 2018, reported numbers are presented applying IAS 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" for our Argentinean operations. This standard requires that the entity or components financial information whose functional currency is that of an economy considered hyperinflationary be restated using a general price index that reflects changes in general purchasing power (Note 2.1.1 of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements). We achieved for the second quarter 2020 (2Q20), Net revenues amounting to BRL 194,4 million compared to BRL 204,3 million in 2Q19. There was a decrease in the quarter substantially due to impact of COVID 19. Gross profit reached BRL 78,4 million, Gross margin reached 40,3%, and Adjusted1 EBIDTA margin 13%for the quarter. Our OPEX (without impairment of goodwill but including the expenses related to the change of control), represent approximately 36% of our net revenues for the quarter. We are working on the proper launch and promotion across the region of our pipeline. We have evolved with the main products in our pipeline in several countries, like CRESEMBA®, that it is already approved in Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Chile. 1 In this document, we present certain Non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, EBITDA Adjusted, Operating Profit, Net Financial Position/Indebtedness and Financial Indebtedness. We define "EBITDA" as operating profit before financial expenses and income taxes ("EBIT") plus amortization and depreciation. "EBITDA Adjusted" refers to EBITDA as adjusted to remove accounting effects and costs associated with some non-recurring income and expenses considered by our management to be non-recurring and exceptional in nature. It uses similar indicators for its net financial indebtedness, the components of which are described in the relative section of the notes. We believe that EBITDA is a useful indicator of our ability to incur and service our indebtedness and can assist shareholders, investors, security analysts and other interested parties in evaluating us. We believe that EBTIDA Adjusted is a relevant measure for assessing our performance because it is adjusted for changes which we believe, are not indicative of our underlying operating performance and thus aid in an understanding of EBITDA. EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted and similar measures are used by distinct companies for differing purposes and are often calculated in ways that reflect the circumstances of those companies. Reader should exercise caution in comparing EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted as reported by us to EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted of other companies. The information presented by each of EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted is unaudited and has not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or any other accounting standards. None of EBITDA or EBITDA Adjusted is a measurement of performance under IFRS and you should not consider EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted as an alternative to net income or operating profit determined in accordance with IFRS as the case may be, or to cash flows from operations, investing activities EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation. Some of these limitations are: they do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect changes in or cash requirements for our working capital needs;

they do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often need to be replaced in the future and EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted do not reflect any cash requirements that would be required for such replacements, and the fact that other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures. Grupo Biotoscana continues to build and deliver pipeline with important progress, bringing innovative products into the region. Last year, GBT participated at several congresses to discuss the latest outbreaks in several therapy lines, like SBOC, ESMO, ECCMID, among others. GBT also organized several events throughout the region, allowing physicians and healthcare specialists to get the most update information. We are waiting to the evolution of the pandemic to continue participating at several congresses. In this Q only virtual activity has been performed since due to the Pandemic most of the International and National Congresses have been canceled or postponed. For R&D, GBT continues to work on the development of branded generic products, where there is a high unmet medical need. Biotoscana has invested into the remodeling of the R&D lab in Argentina, with new equipment and personnel. CHANGE OF CONTROL On November 29, 2019, Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight" or "the Buyer") announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 51,21% interest (Sale of Control) in the Company from a controlling shareholder group. The purchase price of the Sale of Control was BRL 596 million (Purchase Price), being BRL 10,96 per share or BDR. Considering the completion of this first step, Knight became the controlling shareholder and appointed its representatives to the board of directors of the Company. In addition, as a consequence of the closing of the Sale of Control, the Buyer is conducting a tender offer of the remaining shares and BDRs, according to section 12 of the Bylaws of Biotoscana Investments S.A. According to the Buyer's information, the tender offer will be launched with similar terms and conditions of the Sale of Control. As of June 30, 2020, the ownership structure is the following: Knight Therapeutics Inc. 2 100% 11718991 CANADA FREE FLOAT 1, MANAGEMENT INC. 51,2% 48,6% 0,2% Biotoscana Investments S.A. References: Free float (excluding shares/BDRs held in treasury) refers to the outstanding shares that are traded in the Brazil Stock Exchange (BOVESPA). Please note that within the Free Float there is no investor that holds a ownership in excess of 10%. Controlling shareholder of the Company. Knight is listed in the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol

"GUD". The current Board of Directors of the Company was designated in the General Shareholder´s Meeting held on November 22nd, 2019 with effects as of November 29th, 2019 and is integrated as follows: Samira Sakhia

Robert Lande

Nicolas Sujoy

Gaelle Lamotte GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT TEST The Group performed its annual impairment test of goodwill each December or an earliest date when circumstances indicate the carrying value may be impaired. The Group's impairment test for these intangible assets with indefinite lives is based on value-in-use calculations. For this assessment, the Group has identified three CGUs: United Medical Ltda., Latin American Pharma Company ETVE S.L.U. and Laboratorio DOSA S.A. Although the last impairment test of goodwill was performed in December 2019, the Group considered that Covid-19 pandemic situation is an event that triggers the need for impairment analysis, since it has implied adverse changes in the environments where the Group subsidiaries operates, including the macroeconomics variables, that affected the Group projections for 2020 and the related discount rates. Consequently, the Group has decided to execute an impairment test during the current semester of all goodwill recorded as mentioned below: United Medical Ltda. (UM) The recoverable amount of UM's cash generating unit has been determined based on a value in use calculation using cash flow projections from financial budgets approved by senior management covering a five-year period. The projected cash flows have been updated to reflect the expected changes in demand and margins for pharmaceutical products on UM's portfolio, also considering the expected impact of the non-renewal of certain license agreed with a third party and the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic that affected timing of future launches of new products. The discount rate applied to cash flow projections is 11,9% (December 31, 2019: 10,7%) nominal in USD and cash flows beyond the five-year period are extrapolated using a 2% growth rate (2019: 1,9%) that relates to the long-term inflation rate in United States. As a result of this impairment test performed during the first quarter, management did not identify a need for goodwill impairment. Latin America Pharma Company ETVE S.L.U. (LAPC) and Laboratorio DOSA S.A (DOSA). The recoverable amount of LAPC and DOSA's cash generating units, has been determined based on a value in use calculation using cash flow projections from financial updated by Group and covering an eight-year period. The projected cash flows have been updated to reflect the changes in demand for pharmaceutical products on LAPC and DOSA's portfolio due to the economic conditions expected in Argentina as described in December 2019 financial statements and the COVID-19 pandemic that affected timing of future launches of new products. The discount rate applied to cash flow projections is 17,15% (2019: 16,29%) nominal in USD and cash flows beyond the eight-year period are extrapolated using a 2% growth rate (2019: 1,9%) that relates to the long-term inflation rate in United states. As a result of this impairment test performed during the first quarter, management did not identify a need for LAPC's goodwill impairment but it determined that the future discounted cash flows for DOSA's CGU are below the carrying amount of goodwill, after sustain the recoverability of PP&E, so, it was determined the need for an impairment adjustment of that portion of the goodwill in the amount of BRL 6,322 millions and it was recording in the current period income statement. No additional impairment adjustments were detected as a consequence of the reassessment of that analysis as of June 30, 2020. The most significant portion of LAPC and DOSA's operations are mainly concentrated in Argentina, country that have faced some relevant changes in the past few months. Please see Note 6 of the December 31, 2019 for further details of the Argentine environment conditions that continue present as of the date of issuance of these financial statements. The calculation of value in use for the three units is most sensitive to the following assumptions that were considered by management in the impairment test execution: Volumes Pricing Gross margins Discount rate Growth rate used to extrapolate cash flows beyond the forecast period Volumes and prices: Volumes and prices for UM were estimated with a CAGR of 0,02% that results less than expected local inflation and GDP growth. Each product net revenues evolution is in line with historical trends and with its life cycle, and also considering due dates of licenses. For LAPC and DOSA, it was considered that new launches will be in the range of 2 to 4 products per year, in line with historical evidence throughout the years, but it was considered delay in timing of that launches since quarantine measures affected commercial activities that require presential contacts with the community. Price increases have been sensitized for certain specific products to include lower inflation pass through. A decrease in volumes and prices would lead to a decline in gross margin values and in the projected cash-flows. A decrease in net sales with respect to budget by 16,9%, and 8,7% would result in impairment in UM, and LAPC, respectively. Gross margin: It has been projected by GBT in line with historical trends, except for certain licensed products in UM where decrease in gross margin was considered based on potential renegotiation's outcome. An increase in COGS would lead to a decline in gross margin values and in the projected cash-flows. An increase in COGS with respect to budget by 5,9% and 6,2% would result in impairment in UM and LAPC, respectively. Discount rates: They represent the current market assessment of the risks specific to each CGU, taking into consideration the time value of money and individual risks of the underlying assets that have not been incorporated in the cash flow estimates. The discount rate calculation is based on the specific circumstances of the Group and its CGUs and is derived from its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The WACC takes into account both debt and equity. The cost of equity is derived from the expected return on investment by the Group's investors. The cost of debt is based on the interest-bearing borrowings the Group is obliged to service. CGUs-specific risk is incorporated by applying individual beta factors. The beta factors are evaluated annually based on publicly available market data. Adjustments to the discount rate are made to factor in the specific amount and timing of the future tax flows in order to reflect a pre-tax discount rate. A rise in the post-tax discount rate to 16,24% and 18,15% (i.e., + 4,74% and + 1%) would result in an impairment in UM and LAPC, respectively. Growth rate: Long-term growth rates used has been conservative considering a 2% that reflects the current USD inflation and 0% in real terms, implying a conservative position that assumes a non- growing scenario in quantities sold and only with price increases due to inflation. COMPANY OVERVIEW GBT is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, operating in 10 countries in Latin America. GBT markets and sells licensed innovative products and engages in development, manufacturing and marketing of innovative specialty pharmaceuticals and branded generic products. GBT's business model focuses on therapeutic areas covering infectious diseases, oncology and onco-hematology, and certain other specialty therapeutics. On July 21, 2017 the Company was authorized to list and trade its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. The Company has also been admitted to list and trade its common shares on the Euro MTF market, the unregulated exchange market operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. PORTFOLIO & INNOVATION Our product development pipeline is divided into two business models: (1) partnership product development, which is focused on building relationships to license and commercialize innovative products that are new to Latin America, and (2) internal product development, which is focused on studying, designing, formulating and manufacturing branded generic (BGx) products, which are the bioequivalent of innovative products without patent protection. GBT´s commercial stage portfolio includes: Launches (1 to 5-year-old products) are products launched recently and can be divided into key launches from innovative licensed products and launches from BGx line; Peak year products, which are approximately 5 years after launch, that already reached peak sales. It´s a mix of licensed and BGx products; Mature products from 10 years or over after launch, and usually already lost exclusivity and may start do decline over the years. It´s also a mix of licensed and BGx. Proprietary BGx are developed and manufactured in Argentina through four proprietary plants. Six main products from the base portfolio (all stages) represented approximately 52% of total net revenues in 2Q20, and 49% for the 1H2020. They are comprised of AMBISOME®, ABRAXANE®, SALOFALK®, VIDAZA®, Azacitidine generic and LADEVINA®. Key launches are the main licensed products launched in the past five years. Usually, these products are still in the ramp up phase to reach peak market share. Launch products include LENVIMA®, ABRAXANE®, HALAVEN®, CRESEMBA® in Brazil and ABRAXANE®/ABRAXUS® and CRESEMBA in Mexico. ABRAXANE® and LENVIMA® are already part of our top 10 products. GBT is working on the promotion and ramp up of these products and additional indications and/or registration in new countries for several of them. RISK FACTORS Our business could be adversely affected if any of the main risks described below occurs: Risks related to our business and our industry: If we are unsuccessful in obtaining and maintaining our licensing agreements, strategic alliances and other collaborations related to our products portfolio, The manufacture of our generic products is highly complex, and an interruption at our plants or in our supply chain, or an adverse opinion in a regulatory audit, could adversely affect our business financial condition or results operations.

We operate in a competitive market, characterized by the frequent introduction of new products. Many of our competitors, particularly large pharmaceutical companies, have substantially greater financial, technical and human resources than we do.

Our research and development product expenditures may not result in commercially successful products.

If the reputation of one or more of our leading brands erodes significantly, it could have a material impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations.

Product liabilities claims could hurt our business.

Our acquisition strategy is subject to significant risk and may not be successful due, for example, failing to accurately identify suitable companies, products or brands; failing to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals; experiencing difficulties in the integration process.

Our business is regulated by numerous governmental authorities, which subjects us to elevated compliance risks and costs, and future government regulations may place additional burdens on our business.

We may be involved in environmental actions that could adversely affect our reputation, business, financial condition or results operations

Refer to Covid-19 section for risk related to covid-19. Risk related to the countries in which we operate: Increase in taxes we pay in the countries where we do business.

Economic conditions in those countries in which we operate and expect to operate

Governments have a high degree of influence in the economies in which we operate. Changes in governmental policy or regulations impact factors such as: healthcare laws and policies; labor laws; currency fluctuations; inflation; exchange and capital control policies; interest rates, developments in trade negotiations through the World Trade Organization or other international organizations; environmental regulations; tax laws; import/export restrictions; price controls or price fixing regulations; and other political, social and economic developments.

Currency exchange rate fluctuations relative to the USD dollar, Euro, Brazilian Real and the currencies in the countries in which we operate.

Refer to Covid-19 section for risk related to it. Please see Note 11.1 of the Consolidated financial statements for financial risks for more information (including liquidity risk). FINANCIAL AND OPERATING PERFORMANCE The following table summarize and shows the Group´s financial performance (in millions of BRL). As explained before, figures for 2Q20 and 1H20 are presented applying IAS 29 for our Argentinian operations, and are then translated into BRL using the exchange rate at closing date: 2Q 2Q 1H 1H 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues 194,4 204,3 340,6 353,0 Cost of sales (116,0) (111,2) (201,0) (185,7) Gross profit 78,4 93,1 139,6 167,3 Selling and marketing expenses (42,8) (34,9) (81,2) (65,7) General and administrative expenses (20,1) (23,6) (38,8) (45,6) R&D, medical, regulatory and business development exp. (5,6) (9,4) (13,1) (17,7) Reorganization, integration and acquisition expenses (1,1) (5,0) (2,0) (7,1) Impairment of goodwill (0,1) - (6,3) - Other operating income (loss), net (1,2) 1,1 (1,1) 8,8 Operating income (loss) 7,6 21,3 (2,9) 40,0 (+) D&A 14,7 8,1 25,5 15,3 (+) Stock Grants 0,0 0,3 0,0 0,6 (+) Impairment of goodwill 0,1 0,0 6,3 0,0 (+) One-time adjustment 2,0 4,2 8,0 (1,5) Adjusted EBITDA 24,4 33,9 36,9 54,4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13% 17% 11% 15% EBITDA 22,3 29,4 22,6 55,3 EBITDA margin 11% 14% 7% 16% For the 2Q20, Net Revenues came to BRL 194,4 million from BRL 204,3 million in 2Q19, mainly due to impact of COVID 19. This situation mainly generates delay in sales. As for the first semester sales totaled BRL 340,6 million from BRL 353 million in 1H19 also mainly due to the impact of COVID 19. Cost of sales came to BRL 114,9 million from BRL 111,2 million in 2Q19, mainly due to a registration of an impairment provision for inventories due to a slower turnover of certain products (BRL 5,5 million), based on sales projections. Please see section Covid-19 for more information. As for the first semester Gross Profit totaled BRL 140,8 million from BRL 167,3 million in 1H19 also mainly due to the impact of COVID 19 and the obsolescence provision. Selling and marketing expenses reaching BRL 42,8 million in 2Q20 from BRL 34,9 million in 2Q19. This is mainly due to an increase in debtors impairment provision and an increase in Intangibles assets amortization partially compensated with lower expenses in Advertising and Promotion (due to Covid 19). As for the first semester Selling and marketing expenses totaled BRL 81,2 million from BRL 65,7 million in 1H19, same situation than in the 2Q. General and administrative expenses totaled BRL 21,1 million in 2Q20 from BRL 23,6 million in 2Q19. R&D, medical, regulatory and business development expenses came to BRL 5,8 million in 2Q20 from BRL 9,4 million in 2Q19. Reorganization, integration and acquisition expenses amounted to BRL 1,1 million in 2Q20, mainly related with corporate restructuring costs, and change of control costs. Moreover, there is the impairment of goodwill, that was previously explained, that amounted for BRL 6,3 million in 1H20. Other operating income (loss), net for 2Q20 mainly refer to the Net Worth Tax paid in Argentina. There is also a non-recurring other operating income in the amount of BRL 7,8 million in 1H19, related with a non-compete in Argentina. Approximately 6 years ago, Argentina sold a portfolio to another pharma company and there was a non-compete for 5 years and a part of the payment for the sale was linked with this non-compete. In 1Q19 we reached the 5 years and the amount received was recognized in Opex, under "other operating income". The amount in non-recurring and therefore is not part of the total recurring operating expenses. INDEBTEDNESS As of June 30, 2020, our outstanding consolidated indebtedness with financial institutions in the aggregate amounted to BRL 244,9 million. During November 2017 Laboratorio LKM S.A. contracted Argentinian pesos denominated debt for a total of ARS 531 million, in two separate contracts with Citibank. The first one, disbursed on November 2, 2017, for ARS 266 million, was an off-shoreARS-linked loan with Citibank N.A. (New York) at a fixed rate of 18,40% p.a. (21,66% all-in after including withholding tax). Total tenor of 3 years; quarterly payments with amortization starting on month 15; and certain penalties in case of an early prepayment. The residual amounts of this loan as at December 31, 2019 is BRL 9.266 thousand. The second one, disbursed on November 3, 2017, was fully pre-paid on November 2018. On December 2017, United Medical Ltda. contracted Reais denominated debt for BRL 150 million with Itaú Unibanco Brasil. This loan was disbursed on December 8, 2017 and its key conditions are as follow: The loan was a CCB (Brazilian Bank Credit Note). Total tenor of 5 years, with semi-annual payments and a one-year grace period for amortization. The applicable interest rate was the Interbank Market references interest rate (known in Brazil as CDI) +1.65% (with a step-up clause whereby the interest rate increases 25bps for every 0.25x increase in the "Net Debt" / "EBITDA" ratio after 2,0x). On October 2, 2018, an amendment to this loan was signed between United Medical and Itaú. The purpose of the amendment was to add one extra year of grace period and extend the final maturity of the loan by one year. Interest charges remain the same. Due to the acquisition of the Group by Knight mentioned before and considering the "Change of Control" clause, the Company is in non-compliance of the "change of control" clause and it should obtain the approval of the transaction from Itaú Unibanco Brasil. Taking into account as of June 30, 2020, the above-mentioned approval has not been obtained, total amount of the financial debt was classified as current considering the Company does not have the unconditional right to defer settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period. As of the date of issuance of the financial statements, the waiver of Itaú Unibanco Brasil has not been obtained. In case that the waiver is not finally obtained, the Group has the financial support commitment of Knight to repay the Itau Unibanco Brasil loan on demand. On December 2018, United Medical Ltda. contracted Reais denominated debt for BRL 38,9 million with Banco Santander. This loan was disbursed on December 28, 2018 and was a CCB (Brazilian Bank Credit Note) based on Law 4.131. Total tenor of 3 years, with semi-annual payments and a one-year grace period for amortization. The applicable interest rate was CDI +2.00% all in (1.87% interest and 0,13% Stand by). On March 2020, United Medical Ltda. contracted Reais denominated debt for BRL 40.000 with Banco Santander. This loan was disbursed on March 5, 2020 and was a CCB (Brazilian Bank Credit Note) based on Law 4.131. Total tenor of 1 year and applicable interest rate was CDI +1,39% (all in). This loan agreement has been guaranteed by Knight and does not include any financial convenant. On January 2, 2020, the Company obtained a loan from Knight for USD 8,000,000 (BRL 41,52 million). The disbursed loan accrues compensatory interests over the full outstanding amount at an annual interest rate of Libor plus a margin of 0,75% per annum, payable at maturity. The principal and accrued interest of the loan will be repaid in full on demand after 12 months of effective date of the loan agreement (January 2, 2020). This loan was used to finance working capital. In addition, on May 15th, the Company obtained another loan from Knight for USD 3,000,000 (BRL 17.5 million). The disbursed loan accrues compensatory interests over the full outstanding amount at an annual interest rate of Libor plus a margin of 0,75% per annum, payable at maturity. The principal and accrued interest of the loan will be repaid in full on demand after 12 months of effective date of the loan agreement (May 15th, 2020). This loan was used to finance working capital. BUYBACK OF SHARES On April 25, the General Meeting Shareholders approved the buyback program to acquire up to 5% of the free float, up to 2.773.631 BDRs, out of 50.429.659 outstanding BDRs/shares. The program´s objective is to create value for shareholders by properly managing the Company´s capital structure. The Company recognized its own equities instruments (Treasury shares) deducted from equity and no gain or loss are recognized in profit or loss related to those instruments. Number of BDRs held in treasury as of June 30, 490.236 2020 Number of BDRs acquired 1.346.300. BDRs have been acquired at an average price of BRL 10,49 with prices ranging from BRL 14,30 to BRL 9,16 (total consideration paid amounted BRL 14.117) Number of BDRs delivered to employees to 856.064 fulfill the second vesting of the Stock Grant Total amount presented as Treasury shares, BRL 4.676 deducted from equity Treasury shares have been acquired by two subsidiaries of the Group (United Medical Ltda and Wisteny Trading S.A.) HUMAN RESOURCES As June 30, 2020, we had approximately 654 employees, 351 employees in Argentina, 79 employees are located in Colombia, 95 employees are located in Brazil and the remaining, 129 employees are located in the rest of Latin America. COVID 19 On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. With the recent and rapid development of the outbreak, certain countries where the Group has significant operations, have required entities to limit or suspend business operations and implemented travel restrictions and quarantine measures. In this context, the Group worked and is currently working on different contingency plans for continuous supply and, at this stage, it does not foresee any relevant inventory shortage. In addition, based on the analysis performed by Group management, the outbreak is having and will have a negative impact on the activities of the Group, including its revenues and profitability and it will also generate certain delays in collections of receivables and the need for impairment of different assets. Moreover, this situation leads Group management to impairing inventories due to a slower turnover of certain products, based on sales projections and assessing impairment indicators for its goodwill. In accordance with Group´s policies, an impairment test of goodwill for the three CGUs was carried out. Please refer to paragraph Goodwill impairment test, for further information. As the outbreak continues to progress and evolve, it is uncertain at this point of time to predict the extent of additional impacts on the Group's financial and operating results that cannot be reasonable estimated, but additional impacts could be material. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS No events and/or transactions that could significantly affect the Company's equity and financial position have taken place subsequent to year-end. As disclosed in Change of control section, Knight became the controlling shareholder of the Company and, as a consequence of the closing of the Sale of Control, Knight is conducting a tender offer of the remaining shares and BDRs. On July 8, CVM approved the tender offer for the acquisition of BDRs representing shares of the Company, aiming at (i) fulfilling the Offeror's statutory obligation to conduct a public offer for the acquisition of the outstanding BDRs following the transfer of control; and (ii) the voluntary discontinuity of the BDRs program of the Company, in compliance with applicable regulation. BDR holders are invited to tender their BDRs at the auction that will take place on August 14, 2020. ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT Our operations are subject to regulation under various federal, state, local and foreign laws concerning the environment, including laws addressing the discharge of pollutants into the air, soil and water, the management and disposal of hazardous substances and waste and the cleanup of contaminated sites. We continuously verify that our operations comply with environmental regulations. Our facilities utilize products and materials that are considered hazardous waste, which transportation, storage, treatment and final disposal is regulated by several governmental authorities. We believe we are in compliance with all applicable environmental regulations in the countries in which we operate. RELATIONSHIP WITH AUDITORS Ernst & Young Société Anonyme, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, independent auditors, conducted a limited review of our interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2020, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, for the six-month period then ended prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The Company's policy in regard to contracting external audit services assures that there is no conflict of interest, loss of independence or objectiveness of the services eventually provided by independent auditors and not related to external audit services. Our external auditors declared to the Board of Directors of the Company that the non audit services provided do not influence the independence and objectiveness which are necessary for the provision of external audit services, as they correspond to verifying the adherence to the fiscal regulation and to commenting and suggesting improvements to the existing controls for the financial risk management process. Our external auditors confirmed to us that the professional independence rules of the IFAC code of ethics have been respected. Luxembourg, August 10, 2020 1 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six-month and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) From January From January 1 1 to June 30, to June 30, From April 1 to From April 1 to 2020 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenues 3-14 340.624 353.019 194.393 204.314 Cost of sales 15.1 (200.984) (185.670) (116.031) (111.169) Gross profit 139.640 167.349 78.362 93.145 Selling and marketing expenses 15.2 (81.214) (65.718) (42.759) (34.876) General and administrative expenses 15.2 (38.826) (45.623) (20.082) (23.576) R&D, medical, regulatory and business development expenses 15.2 (13.090) (17.694) (5.592) (9.424) Reorganization, integration and acquisition expenses 15.2 (1.983) (7.115) (1.097) (5.016) Impairment of goodwill 4 (6.322) - (91) - Other operating income (loss), net 15.3 (1.084) 8.806 (1.168) 1.059 Operating income (loss) (2.879) 40.005 7.573 21.312 Interest and other financial expense, net 15.4 (8.754) (15.092) (4.583) (8.159) Foreign exchange expense, net 15.5 (39.645) (766) (7.546) (442) Gain (loss) on net monetary position for exposure to inflation in Argentina 15.6 (3.219) 1.906 (2.206) 359 Financial expenses (51.618) (13.952) (14.335) (8.242) Income (loss) before income tax (54.497) 26.053 (6.762) 13.070 Income tax expenses 17 (5.282) (10.161) (593) (5.177) Net income (loss) (59.779) 15.892 (7.355) 7.893 Attributable to Equity holders of the parent (59.779) 15.892 (7.355) 7.893 Earnings per share Basic, income for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (0,56) 0,15 (0,07) 0,07 Diluted, income for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (0,56) 0,15 (0,07) 0,07 2 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six-month and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) From January From January From April 1 From April 1 1 to June 30, 1 to June 30, to June 30, to June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) (59.779) 15.892 (7.355) 7.893 Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net income on cash flow hedges 70 (313) - (313) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 157.584 17.511 34.226 19.280 Total other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods 157.654 17.198 34.226 18.967 Total comprehensive income 97.875 33.090 26.871 26.860 Attributable to Equity holders of the parent 97.875 33.090 26.871 26.860 3 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) June 30, 2020 December 31, ASSETS Notes (unaudited) 2019 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 4 630.327 561.072 Property, plant and equipment 5 67.627 50.409 Right-of-use assets 6 22.519 20.816 Investment properties 6.081 5.130 Trade receivables and other account receivables 8 9.257 13.745 Other assets 13.424 14.683 Deferred tax assets 26.123 19.098 Total non-current assets 775.358 684.953 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 7 277.596 213.874 Trade receivables and other account receivables 8 279.878 289.496 Other assets 7.007 6.564 Cash and short-term deposits 12 56.788 47.974 Total current assets 621.269 557.908 Assets held for sale 4.844 4.087 TOTAL ASSETS 1.401.471 1.246.948 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Issued capital 16.1 217 217 Share premium 16.1 748.624 748.624 Treasury shares 16.2 (4.676) (4.676) Other capital reserves 12.911 12.911 Retained earnings 205.041 264.820 Transactions with equity holders (333.180) (333.180) Other equity ítems 209.502 51.848 Total equity 838.439 740.564 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions and contingences 13 179 181 Financial debt 9.1 21.885 29.312 Payroll and social security liabilities 456 306 Taxes payable 9.3 992 347 Other liabilities 9.4 35 - Deferred tax liability 59.814 61.763 Total non-current liabilities 83.361 91.909 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions and contingences 13 3.727 4.121 Financial debt 9.1 241.870 160.972 Trade payable 9.2 193.233 201.750 Contract liabilities 3.500 2.804 Refund liabilities 310 328 Payroll and social security liabilities 15.104 20.040 Taxes payable 9.3 7.715 11.060 Other liabilities 9.4 14.212 13.400 Total current liabilities 479.671 414.475 Total liabilities 563.032 506.384 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1.401.471 1.246.948 4 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) Attributable to the equity holders of the parent Exchange differences on Other Transactions translation of Issued Share Treasury capital Retained with equity Effect of cash foreign capital premium shares reserves earnings holders flow hedges operations Total As at January 1, 2020 217 748.624 (4.676) 12.911 264.820 (333.180) (70) 51.918 740.564 Net loss for the period - - - - (59.779) - - - (59.779) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - 70 157.584 157.654 At June 30, 2020 (unaudited) 217 748.624 (4.676) 12.911 205.041 (333.180) - 209.502 838.439 Attributable to the equity holders of the parent Exchange differences on Transactions Effect of translation Issued Share Treasury Other capital Retained with equity cash flow of foreign capital premium shares reserves earnings holders hedges operations Total As at January 1, 2019 217 748.624 (6.316) 12.246 263.218 (333.180) - 44.427 729.236 Share-based payments (Note 15) - - - 2.206 - - - - 2.206 Stock grant vesting - - 149 (149) - - - - - Net income for the period - - - - 15.892 - - - 15.892 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - - - (313) 17.511 17.198 At June 30, 2019 (unaudited) 217 748.624 (6.167) 14.303 279.110 (333.180) (313) 61.938 764.532 5 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) From January 1 From January 1 to June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2019 Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities Income before income tax (54.497) 26.053 Adjustments to reconcile profit before income tax to net cash flows: PP&E depreciation and intangible amortization 4 and 5 25.461 15.333 Depreciation of right of use 2.2 5.251 3.581 PP&E and intangible disposals 4 and 5 1.761 339 Impairment of goodwill 4 6.322 - Share-based payments - 2.206 Inventory allowance for impairment in value 7 16.994 2.322 Allowance for debtors´ impairment 8 8.854 392 Movements in provisions (954) (3.303) Interest and other financial expenses 6.870 13.274 Interest expenses of right of use 1.138 1.323 Foreign exchange expenses 29.302 152 Gain on net monetary position for exposure to inflation in Argentina 15.6 3.219 (1.906) Changes in assets and liabilities Inventories (45.889) (271) Trade receivables and other account receivables 28.511 3.490 Other assets 467 (469) Trade payable and other liabilities (51.064) (48.434) Income tax payments (3.880) (12.081) Net cash flow (used) from operating activities (22.134) 2.001 Cash flows from investing activities Payments related to acquisition of intangible assets (26.327) (17.548) Payments related to acquisition of property, plant and equipment 5 (6.797) (9.143) Advance payments of PP&E (3.444) (3.615) Net cash flow used in investing activities (36.568) (30.306) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from financial debt and borrowings 100.365 4.552 Payment of financial debt and borrowings (29.762) (10.135) Interest and other financial expense payments (5.890) (13.306) Payments related to leases liabilities (5.232) (4.503) Net cash from (used) in financing activities 59.481 (23.392) Effect on cash and cash equivalent for exposure to Inflation in Argentina (314) (482) Effect of foreign exchange results 8.349 4.032 Net increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 8.814 (48.147) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 47.974 100.609 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 56.788 52.462 6 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION Biotoscana Investments S.A. is a Luxembourg Company incorporated on July 26, 2011 as a "société en commandite par actions" for an unlimited duration and is subject to general company law. The former name was Advent Cartagena & CY S.C.A. and an Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 17, 2011, decided to change the Company's corporate name into Biotoscana Investments & CY S.C.A. On March 14, 2017, the Board of Directors resolved the Company's transformation from a partnership limited by shares (Société en Comandite par Actions) into a corporation (Société Anonyme). Consequently, the Company's name was changed from Biotoscana Investments & CY S.C.A. to Biotoscana Investments S.A. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Biotoscana Investments S.A. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Group or the Company) for the six-month and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on August 10, 2020. Biotoscana Investments (the parent) is a company domiciled in Luxembourg. The registered office is located at 70 Route d´Esch, L- 1470, Luxembourg. The main activity of the Group companies is the sale of pharmaceutical products for humans through manufactured medicines and also through the purchase, sale, distribution, importation, exportation, trade in general of pharmaceutical, para-pharmaceutical, and chemical products under several license agreements with different global pharmaceutical companies (third parties). On July 21, 2017 the Company was authorized to list and trade its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. The Company has also been admitted to list and trade its common shares on the Euro MTF market, the unregulated exchange market operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. On November 29, 2019, Knight Therapeutics Inc. (Knight) announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 51,21% interest (Sale of Control) in the Company from a controlling shareholder group. The purchase price of the Sale of Control was BRL 596 million (Purchase Price), being BRL 10,96 per share or BDR. Considering the completion of this first step, Knight became the controlling shareholder and appointed its representatives to the board of directors of the Company. In addition, as a consequence of the closing of the Sale of Control, Knight is conducting a tender offer of the remaining shares and BDRs, according to section 12 of the Bylaws of the Biotoscana Investments S.A. According to Knight´s information, the tender offer was launched with similar terms and conditions of the Sale of Control. The relationship of subsidiaries, included in the consolidation perimeter, and the information related thereto is as follows: Interest (2) Corporate name Domicile Direct Indirect Activity interest interest Biotoscana Ecuador S.A. Manuel Córdova Galarza S/N, 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical KM 7,5, Quito, Ecuador Biotoscana Farma de Perú Av. República de Panamá 3591, 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical S.A.C. Floor 13, San Isidro, Lima, Perú Biotoscana Farma S.A. Pte. Arturo Illia 668, Haedo, 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Buenos Aires, Argentina Biotoscana Farma S.A. Cra. 106 No. 15-25 Lote 135A 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Manzana 23, Bogotá, Colombia Colveh1 S.A.S. Av. 82 12-18, Floor 6, Bogotá, 0,00% 100% Other scientific and Colombia technical activities 7 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) Interest (2) Corporate name Domicile Direct Indirect Activity interest interest Colveh2 S.A.S. Av. 82 12-18, Floor 6, Bogotá, 0,00% 100% Other scientific and Colombia technical activities Colveh3 S.A.S. Av. 82 12-18, Floor 6, Bogotá, 0,00% 100% Other scientific and Colombia technical activities Colveh4 S.A.S. Av. 82 12-18, Floor 6, Bogotá, 0,00% 100% Other scientific and Colombia technical activities Biotoscana Uruguay S.A. Saldanha da Gama 3622, Office 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical (formerly Cufré S.A.) 311, Montevideo, Uruguay Grupo Biotoscana Costa Rica San Rafael de Escazú, Office 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical S.R.L. 103, San José, Costa Rica Grupo Biotoscana de Jaime Nuno 1915, Guadalupe 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Especialidad S.A. de C.V. Inn, Distrito Federal, México Grupo Biotoscana Panamá Street 56 y 57 Este, Obarrio, Sortis Business Tower, Office 10 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical S.A. H, Panamá Grupo Biotoscana S.L.U. Cl Pradillo 5 Bajo Ext, Madrid, 100% 0,00% Pharmaceutical España Wisteny Trading S.A. Luis Bonavita 1294, Office 2004, (formerly Grupo Biotoscana 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical S.A.) WTC, Montevideo, Uruguay Laboratorio Biotoscana Av. Los Militares 5001, Floor 12, Comuna de las Condes, 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Farma Ltda. Santiago de Chile, Chile Laboratorio DOSA S.A. (1) Girardot 1369, Buenos Aires, 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Argentina Laboratorio LKM S.A. Montevideo 589, Floor 4, 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Buenos Aires, Argentina Latin American Pharma Travessera de Grácia 11, Floor 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Company ETVE S.L.U. 5, Barcelona, España LKM Bolivia S.A. Arce 2132, La Paz, Bolivia 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Av. Los Militares 5001, Floor 12, LKM Chile S.A. Comuna de los Condes, 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Santiago de Chile, Chile LKM Ecuador S.A. Diego de Almagro 30-134, Quito, 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Ecuador LKM Paraguay S.A. Mainumby 2062, Fernando de la 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Mora, Paraguay LKM Perú S.A. Los Zorzales 130, Lima, Perú 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical GBT - Grupo Biotoscana S.A. Luis Bonavita 1294, Office 2004, 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical (formerly Perbal S.R.L) WTC, Montevideo, Uruguay United Medical Distribution Al Dos Maracatins 1435, Office 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Ltda. 104, São Paolo, Brazil United Medical Ltda. Avenida dos Imarés 401, Bairro 0,00% 100% Pharmaceutical Moema, São Paolo, Brazil Merged into Laboratorio LKM S.A. with effective date January 1, 2020. No changes in subsidiaries and in consolidation perimeter compared to the year-end December 31, 2019 and six-month period ended June 30, 2019. 8 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 2.1. Basis of preparation The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month and three-month period ended June 30, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be read jointly with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2019, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). These standards have no differences to the ones adopted by the IASB. The functional currency of each of the Group's consolidated entities is the currency of the primary economic environment in which each entity operates. Biotoscana Investments S.A. functional currency is US dollar (USD). The Group's presentation currency is Brazilian Reais (BRL) and all BRL figures are stated in thousands. Monetary assets and liabilities are translated into each entity's functional currency at the applicable exchange rate at the respective reporting dates. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of the transactions performed by the companies of the Group and from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities into each entity's functional currency are recognized in profit or loss. The results and financial position of each group entity (except for the subsidiaries in Argentina the economy of which was considered hyperinflationary from July 1, 2018) are translated into the presentation currency as follows: Assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented are translated at the applicable closing rate at the respective reporting date. Income and expenses for each statement of profit or loss and statement of other comprehensive income are translated either at the rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or at monthly average exchange rates (in case this average is a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates). Exchange differences arising on the translation of results and financial position of each of the Group's consolidated entities are included in "Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations" in other comprehensive income and taken to a separate component of equity. 2.1.1 IAS 29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies With the effect from July 1, 2018, the Argentine economy is considered to be hyperinflationary in accordance with the criteria in IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" ("IAS 29"). This standard requires that the entity or components financial information whose functional currency is that of an economy considered hyperinflationary be restated using a general price index that reflects changes in general purchasing power. All balance sheet items of Argentine subsidiaries should be segregated into monetary and non-monetary items. Monetary items are units of currency held, and assets and liabilities to be received or paid, in fixed or determinable number of units of currency. These monetary items are not restated because they are already expressed in terms of the current monetary unit. In a period of inflation, an entity holding an excess of monetary assets over monetary liabilities loses purchasing power, and an entity with an excess of monetary liabilities over monetary assets gains purchasing power, to the extent the assets and liabilities are not linked to a price level. The gain or loss on the net monetary position is included in profit or loss. 9 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) Non-monetary assets and liabilities (items which are not already expressed in terms of the monetary unit) are restated by applying the relevant index. After the IAS 29 restatement of non-monetary assets, it is necessary to consider whether the restated amount of the asset might exceed its recoverable amount. Additionally, the application of IAS 29 results in the creation of temporary differences because while the book value of non- monetary assets is adjusted for inflation but not equivalent adjustment is made for tax purpose; the effect of such a temporary difference is a deferred tax liability that need to be recognized in profit or loss. The results and financial position of subsidiaries in Argentina, whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy, are first restated in accordance with IAS 29 and are then translated into the presentation currency using the following procedure: All amounts in the financial statements (excluding the comparatives) are translated using the exchange rate at the current reporting date. The statement of profit or loss figures has been presented by restating each line under IAS 29 until the end of the period and translating the corresponding amount to BRL at the effective rate at period end. The comparative amounts in the consolidated financial statements are those that were presented as current year amounts in the relevant prior year financial statements (i.e. not adjusted for subsequent changes in the price level or exchange rates). This results in differences between the closing equity of the previous year and the opening equity of the current year and these changes are presented, including retranslation under IAS 21, as "Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations" in other comprehensive income. 2.2. New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of January 1, 2020. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2020, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. Amendments to IFRS 3: Definition of a Business The amendment to IFRS 3 clarifies that to be considered a business, an integrated set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create output. Furthermore, it clarified that a business can exist without including all of the inputs and processes needed to create outputs. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. Amendments to IFRS 7, IFRS 9 and IAS 39: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform The amendments to IFRS 9 and IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement provide a number of reliefs, which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by interest rate benchmark reform. A hedging relationship is affected if the reform gives rise to uncertainties about the timing and or amount of benchmark-based cash flows of the hedged item or the hedging instrument. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. 10 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Materiality The amendments provide a new definition of materiality that states "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity. The amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements. A misstatement of information is material if it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions made by the primary users. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company comprises a single operating segment, which primarily focuses on innovative products and high- quality branded specialty generics to meet significant unmet patient needs. This segment is supported by several key functions managed in a centralized way: a R&D organization, a manufacturing organization, a supply organization, a partnering and commercialization organization, a business development organization, M&A and treasury, tax and financial functions. The heads of those functions reported directly to the Chief Executive Officer (which is the Chief Operating Decision Maker). Segment information is consistent with the financial information regularly reviewed by the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors for purposes of evaluating performance, allocating resources and planning and forecasting future periods. Geographic information The following table summarizes total revenues from external customers based on the customer's locations. The Company has no revenues attributable to Luxembourg, that is its domicile. From January 1 From January 1 From April 1 to From April 1 to to June 30, 2020 to June 30,2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Argentina 94.675 82.808 52.219 47.991 Bolivia 5.105 3.984 2.674 2.464 Brazil 144.868 187.859 93.115 114.612 Chile 21.575 19.059 10.549 8.929 Colombia 68.236 56.278 35.118 30.016 Costa Rica 218 175 144 104 Ecuador 5.665 7.595 3.461 3.463 Guatemala 65 547 - 370 Mexico 14.743 7.561 7.274 4.362 Panama 1.134 - 700 - Paraguay 663 1.362 330 739 Peru 9.603 10.597 3.081 5.179 Uruguay 4.031 4.127 2.842 1.404 Gross revenues of products 370.581 381.952 211.507 219.633 Sales´ commissions 904 1.118 904 1.118 Rebates (17.268) (10.233) (8.926) (6.056) Direct taxes (13.593) (19.818) (9.092) (10.381) Net revenues 340.624 353.019 194.393 204.314 11 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) In addition, the net book value of property, plant and equipment in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia is BRL 58.726, BRL 6.237 and BRL 409 as of June 30, 2020 and BRL 43.294, BRL 5.063 and BRL 1.354 as of June 30, 2019. All other individual locations accounted for less than ten percent of the total balances, and no PP&E are held on Luxembourg. In addition, the following table summarizes the additions of property, plant and equipment in each country. No property, plant and equipment are held on Luxembourg. From January 1 to From January 1 to June June 30, 2019 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Argentina 12.092 6.323 Bolivia 3 - Brazil 16 2.260 Chile - 28 Ecuador - 76 Mexico 14 26 Paraguay - 9 Peru 3 380 Uruguay 5 41 Additions of PP&E 12.133 9.143 Revenues by therapeutic line In the periods set out below, revenues by therapeutic line are as follows: From January 1 From January 1 From April 1 to From April 1 to to June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Infectious Diseases 119.194 127.429 67.220 81.649 Oncology & Onco-Hematology 177.545 171.827 105.861 96.568 Specialty Treatments and I&I 41.473 49.774 20.397 26.958 Orphan and Rare Diseases 32.369 32.922 18.029 14.458 Gross revenues 370.581 381.952 211.507 219.633 Sales´commissions 904 1.118 904 1.118 Rebates (17.268) (10.233) (8.926) (6.056) Direct taxes (13.593) (19.818) (9.092) (10.381) Net revenues 340.624 353.019 194.393 204.314 Revenue and credit concentration There are no customers that concentrate 10% or more of the Company's gross revenues. 12 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) 4. INTANGIBLE ASSETS R&D, Clients' trademarks and Goodwill portfolio licenses IT applications Total Cost Balance as of January 1, 2019 441.709 43.493 146.675 3.786 635.663 Additions - - 15.284 1.297 16.581 Disposals - - (1.031) (846) (1.877) Translation exchange differences 800 - 4.938 103 5.841 Balance as of December 31, 2019 442.509 43.493 165.866 4.340 656.208 Additions - - 16.393 382 16.775 Transfer - - (39) (274) (313) Translation exchange differences 42.262 - 54.366 1.223 97.851 Balance as of June 30, 2020 484.771 43.493 236.586 5.671 770.521 Amortization Balance as of January 1, 2019 - (28.478) (36.591) (1.132) (66.201) Amortization charge for the year - (6.213) (13.246) (1.130) (20.589) Impairment charge for the year (7.682) - - - (7.682) Disposals - - 2 805 807 Translation exchange differences - - (1.486) 15 (1.471) Balance as of December 31, 2019 (7.682) (34.691) (51.321) (1.442) (95.136) Amortization charge for the period - (3.107) (15.656) (291) (19.054) Impairment charge for the period (6.322) - - - (6.322) Transfers - - 55 84 139 Translation exchange differences (2.772) - (16.711) (338) (19.821) Balance as of June 30, 2020 (16.776) (37.798) (83.633) (1.987) (140.194) Net book value As of June 30, 2020 467.995 5.695 152.953 3.684 630.327 As of December 31, 2019 434.827 8.802 114.545 2.898 561.072 During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Group acquired assets with a cost of 16.775 and 12.447, respectively. Goodwill impairment test The Group performed its annual impairment test of goodwill each December or an earliest date when circumstances indicate the carrying value may be impaired. The Group's impairment test for these intangible assets with indefinite lives is based on value-in-use calculations. For this assessment, the Group has identified three CGUs: United Medical Ltda., Latin American Pharma Company ETVE S.L.U. and Laboratorio DOSA S.A. The breakdown of the Group's goodwill by CGUs as of December 31, 2019 is as follows: United Medical Ltda. 305.008 Latin American Pharma Company ETVE S.L.U. 86.734 Laboratorio DOSA S.A. 43.085 Total as of December 31, 2019 434.827 Although the last impairment test of goodwill was performed in December 2019, the Group considered that COVID-19 pandemic situation mentioned in Note 19 is an impairment indicator since it has implied adverse changes in the environments where the Group subsidiaries operates, including the macroeconomics variables, that affected the Group projections for 2020 and the related discount rates. Consequently, the Group has decided to execute an impairment test during the current semester of all goodwill recorded as mentioned below. United Medical Ltda. (UM) The recoverable amount of UM's cash generating unit has been determined based on a value in use calculation using cash flow projections from financial budgets approved by senior management covering a five-year period. The projected cash flows have been updated to reflect the expected changes in demand and margins for pharmaceutical products on UM's portfolio, also considering the expected impact of the non-renewal of 13 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) certain license agreed with a third party and the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic that affected timing of future launches of new products. The discount rate applied to cash flow projections is 11,5% (December 31, 2019: 10,7%) nominal in USD and cash flows beyond the five-year period are extrapolated using a 2% growth rate (2019: 1,9%) that relates to the long-term inflation rate in United States. As a result of this impairment test performed during the first quarter, management did not identify a need for goodwill impairment. In addition, it did not observe any changes in the significant assumptions used in the analysis of impairment in the first quarter and, also, it did not observe any relevant changes in the performance of the business during the period ended on June 30, 2020 that could change the assessment. Latin America Pharma Company ETVE S.L.U. (LAPC) and Laboratorio DOSA S.A (DOSA). The recoverable amount of LAPC and DOSA's cash generating has been determined based on a value in use calculation using cash flow projections from financial updated by Group and covering an eight-year period. The projected cash flows have been updated to reflect the changes in demand for pharmaceutical products on LAPC and DOSA's portfolio due to the economic conditions expected in Argentina as described in December 2019 financial statements and the COVID-19 pandemic that affected timing of future launches of new products. The discount rate applied to cash flow projections is 17,15% (2019: 16,29%) nominal in USD and cash flows beyond the eight-year period are extrapolated using a 2% growth rate (2019: 1,9%) that relates to the long-term inflation rate in United states. As a result of this impairment test performed during the first quarter, management did not identify a need for LAPC's goodwill impairment but it determined that the future discounted cash flows for DOSA's CGU are below the carrying amount of goodwill, after sustain the recoverability of PP&E, so, it was determined the need for an impairment adjustment of that portion of the goodwill in the amount of BRL 6.322 and it was recorded in the current period income statement. No additional impairment adjustments were detected as a consequence of the reassessment of that analysis as of June 30, 2020. The most significant portion of LAPC and DOSA's operations are mainly concentrated in Argentina, country that have faced some relevant changes in the past few months. Please see Note 6 of the December 31, 2019 for further details of the Argentine environment conditions that continue present as of the date of issuance of these financial statements. The calculation of value in use for the three units is most sensitive to the following assumptions that were considered by management in the impairment test execution: Volumes

Pricing

Gross margins

Discount rate

Growth rate used to extrapolate cash flows beyond the forecast period Volumes and prices: Volumes and prices for UM were estimated with a CAGR of 0,02% that results less than expected local inflation and GDP growth. Each product net revenues evolution is in line with historical trends considering the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery throughout the horizon of projection as well its life cycle, and due dates of licenses. For LAPC and DOSA, it was considered that new launches will be in the range of 2 to 4 products per year, in line with historical evidence throughout the years, but it was considered a delay in timing of 2020 launches since quarantine measures affected commercial activities that require presential contacts with the community. Price increases have been sensitized for certain specific products to include lower inflation pass through. A decrease in volumes and prices would lead to a decline in gross margin values and in the projected cash- flows. A decrease in net sales with respect to budget over 16,9%, and 8,7% would result in impairment in UM, and LAPC, respectively. 14 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) Gross margin: It has been projected by GBT in line with historical trends, except for certain licensed products in UM where decrease in gross margin was considered based on potential renegotiation's outcome. An increase in COGS would lead to a decline in gross margin values and in the projected cash-flows. An increase in COGS with respect to budget over 5,9% and 6,2% would result in impairment in UM and LAPC, respectively. Discount rates: They represent the current market assessment of the risks specific to each CGU, taking into consideration the time value of money and individual risks of the underlying assets that have not been incorporated in the cash flow estimates. The discount rate calculation is based on the specific circumstances of the Group and its CGUs and is derived from its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The WACC takes into account both debt and equity. The cost of equity is derived from the expected return on investment by the Group's investors. The cost of debt is based on the interest-bearing borrowings the Group is obliged to service. CGUs-specific risk is incorporated by applying individual beta factors. The beta factors are evaluated annually based on publicly available market data. Adjustments to the discount rate are made to factor in the specific amount and timing of the future tax flows in order to reflect a pre-tax discount rate. A rise in the post-tax discount rate over 16,24% and 18,15% (i.e., +4,74% and +1%) would result in an impairment in UM and LAPC, respectively. Growth rate: Long-term growth rates used has been conservative considering a 2% that reflects the current USD inflation and 0% in real terms, implying a conservative position that assumes a non-growing scenario in quantities sold and only with price increases due to inflation. 5. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Machinery Information Work in and processing Office Lands Buildings progress equipment equipment equipment Vehicles Total Cost Balance as of January 1, 2019 2.055 22.068 5.990 36.496 11.561 8.592 2.516 89.278 Additions - 2.867 452 8.883 1.312 896 335 14.745 Disposals - (1.052) - (55) (47) (33) (514) (1.701) Transfers (1) (127) 489 (484) 47 (191) 48 (184) (402) Translation exchange differences 17 3.018 (3.097) 269 212 4 (17) 406 Balance as of December 31, 2019 1.945 27.390 2.861 45.640 12.847 9.507 2.136 102.326 Additions - 352 421 11.152 117 83 8 12.133 Disposals - (1.468) (36) (1.375) (77) (212) (223) (3.391) Transfers - - - - 340 - - 340 Translation exchange differences 71 7.678 824 12.772 3.188 3.016 571 28.120 Balance as of June 30, 2020 2.016 33.952 4.070 68.189 16.415 12.394 2.492 139.528 Depreciation Balance as of January 1, 2019 - (12.381) - (14.152) (9.295) (5.305) (1.061) (42.194) Depreciation charge for the year - (3.540) - (4.318) (1.424) (731) (413) (10.426) Disposals - 12 - 14 45 33 250 354 Transfers (1) - - - - 109 - 13 122 Translation exchange differences - (481) - 731 (117) 47 47 227 Balance as of December 31, 2019 - (16.390) - (17.725) (10.682) (5.956) (1.164) (51.917) Depreciation charge for the period - (2.456) - (2.625) (668) (454) (204) (6.407) Disposals - 1.452 - - 12 9 93 1.566 Transfers - - - - (102) - - (102) Translation exchange differences - (4.919) - (5.293) (2.663) (1.847) (319) (15.041) Balance as of June 30, 2020 - (22.313) - (25.643) (14.103) (8.248) (1.594) (71.901) Net book value As of June 30, 2020 2.016 11.639 4.070 42.546 2.312 4.146 898 67.627 As of December 31, 2019 1.945 11.000 2.861 27.915 2.165 3.551 972 50.409 Corresponds to a transfer to lease assets recognized until 2018 under finance leases in Property, plant and equipment. During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Group acquired assets with a cost of BRL 12.133 and BRL 9.143, respectively. 15 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) 6. RIGHT OF USE ASSETS AND LEASE LIABILITIES Set out below, are the carrying amounts of the Group's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and the movements during the period: Right-of-use Lease asset liabilities As at January 1, 2020 20.816 18.258 Additions 2.732 2.732 Cancellations (954) (1.009) Depreciation expense (5.251) - Interest expense - 1.138 Payments - (5.232) Translation exchange differences 5.176 2.957 As at June 30, 2020 22.519 18.844 Current - 4.730 Non-current 22.519 14.114 Right-of-use Lease asset liabilities As at January 1, 2019 25.820 25.820 Additions 2.234 2.234 Depreciation expense (8.243) - Interest expense - 2.357 Payments - (10.640) Translation exchange differences 1.005 (1.513) As at December 31, 2019 20.816 18.258 Current - 4.535 Non-current 20.816 13.723 Set out below, are the amounts recognized in the statement of profit or loss as at June 30, 2020 and 2019: June 30,2020 June 30,2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Depreciation expense of right-of-use assets (5.251) (3.581) Interest expense on lease liabilities (1.138) (1.323) Other leases and rentals (58) (62) (6.447) (4.966) 16 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) 7. INVENTORIES The break-down of inventories as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: June 30, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 Raw materials 33.636 26.416 Products in transit 35.550 9.518 Finished products 187.791 166.258 Work in progress 53.475 19.044 Other inventories 9.239 11.226 Allowance for impairment in value (42.095) (18.588) Total 277.596 213.874 The movement of the inventory allowance for impairment in value is shown below: June 30, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 Balance at the beginning of the year (18.588) (11.220) Charges for impairment in value (16.994) (6.340) Uses of allowance (6.513) (1.028) Balance at period/year end (42.095) (18.588) As of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 there are neither restrictions to the ownership of inventories nor limitation to their free disposal. The Group has agreed several insurance policies to cover the risks stocks are exposed, based on the Management's desired level of coverage. The provision for impairment in value recorded have been due to the obsolescence, the net realization value, products near to the expiration date and slow movement of some products. 8. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND OTHER ACCOUNT RECEIVABLES Trade receivables and other account receivables essentially correspond to trade accounts receivable derived from the Group's normal activity and other accounts receivables detailed as follows: June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Non-current Current Total Trade receivables 7.089 301.621 308.710 Allowance for debtors' impairment - (48.970) (48.970) Sundry debtors - 8.574 8.574 Subtotal 7.089 261.225 268.314 Other tax receivables 751 9.430 10.181 Income tax receivables 1.417 9.223 10.640 Total 9.257 279.878 289.135 17 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) December 31, 2019 Non-current Current Total Trade receivables 12.928 291.956 304.884 Allowance for debtors' impairment - (33.968) (33.968) Sundry debtors - 8.262 8.262 Subtotal 12.928 266.250 279.178 Other tax receivables 817 7.406 8.223 Income tax receivables - 15.840 15.840 Total 13.745 289.496 303.241 The movement of the allowance for debtors' impairment is as follows: June 30, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 Balance at the beginning of the year (33.968) (31.020) Increases for debtors´ impairment (8.854) (7.487) Movements of allowance for debtors´ impairments and other decreases (6.148) 4.539 Balance at period/year end (48.970) (33.968) The fair values of items receivable do not differ from their book values; they essentially are balances receivable in less than one year. 9. FINANCIAL DEBT AND OTHER LIABILITIES 9.1 Financial debt June 30, 2020 December 31, Currency Interest rate Maturity (unaudited) 2019 Non-current Santander BRL 2,00% (+100% CDI) 13/12/2021 7.771 15.589 Total debt with financial institutions - Non-current 7.771 15.589 Creditors for leases (Note 6) 14.114 13.723 Total financial debt - Non-current 21.885 29.312 Current Citibank ARS 18,40% 02/11/2020 5.330 9.266 Itaú Unibanco BRL 1,65% (+100% CDI) See Note below 115.050 131.635 Santander BRL 2,00% (+100% CDI) 19/06/2020 and 13/12/2020 15.568 15.533 Santander BRL 1,39% (+100% CDI) 04/03/2021 40.564 - Knight USD Libor + 0,75bp 02/01/2021 60.628 - Others - 3 Total debt with financial institutions - Current 237.140 156.437 Creditors for leases (Note 6) 4.730 4.535 Total financial debt - Current 241.870 160.972 18 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) Loan agreement existing as of the beginning of the period During November 2017, Laboratorio LKM S.A. contracted Argentinian pesos denominated debt for a total of ARS 531 million, in two separate contracts with Citibank. The first one, disbursed on November 2, 2017, for ARS 266 million, was an off-shoreARS-linked loan with Citibank N.A. (New York) at a fixed rate of 18,40% p.a. (21,66% all-in after including withholding tax). Total tenor of 3 years; quarterly payments with amortization starting on month 15; and certain penalties in case of an early prepayment. The second one, disbursed on November 3, 2017, was fully pre-paid on November 2018. On December 2017, United Medical Ltda. contracted Reais denominated debt for BRL 150 million with Itaú Unibanco Brasil. This loan was disbursed on December 8, 2017 and its key conditions are as follow: the loan was a CCB (Brazilian Bank Credit Note). Total tenor of 5 years, with semi-annual payments and a one-year grace period for amortization. The applicable interest rate was the Interbank Market references interest rate (known in Brazil as CDI) +1.65% (with a step-up clause whereby the interest rate increases 25bps for every 0.25x increase in the "Net Debt" / "EBITDA" ratio after 2,0x). On October 2, 2018, an amendment to this loan was signed between United Medical and Itaú. The purpose of the amendment was to add one extra year of grace period and extend the final maturity of the loan by one year interest charges remain the same. Due to the acquisition of the Group by Knight mentioned in Note 1, as from November 2019, the Company has breached the "change of control" clause agreed with the bank and it should obtain the approval of the transaction from Itaú Unibanco Brazil. Taking into account that as of June 30, 2020, the abovementioned approval has not been obtained, total amount of the financial debt was classified as current considering the Company does not have the unconditional right to defer settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period. As of the date of issuance of the financial statements, the waiver of Itaú Unibanco Brasil has not been obtained yet. In case that the waver is not finally obtained, the Group has the financial support commitment of its main shareholder to repay the Itaú Unibanco Brasil loan on demand. On December 2018, United Medical Ltda. contracted Reais denominated debt for BRL 38.855 with Banco Santander. This loan was disbursed on December 28, 2018 and was a CCB (Brazilian Bank Credit Note) based on Law 4.131. Total tenor of 3 years, with semi-annual payments and a one-year grace period for amortization. The applicable interest rate was CDI +2.00% all in (1.87% interest and 0,13% Stand by). A summary of terms and conditions of main financial debt and borrowings existing as at December 31, 2019 and their mains covenants is disclosed in Note 10 of the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019. According to the terms and conditions of debt contracts, the financial covenants agreed must be measured at the end of each fiscal year. As of December 31, 2019, except for the change of control clause of Banco Itaú previously mentioned, the Group was in compliance with said financial covenants. New loan agreements signed during the current period On March 2020, United Medical Ltda. contracted Reais denominated debt for BRL 40.000 with Banco Santander. This loan was disbursed on March 5, 2020 and was a CCB (Brazilian Bank Credit Note) based on Law 4.131. Total tenor of 1 year and applicable interest rate was CDI +1,39% (all in). This loan agreement has been guaranteed by Knight and does not include any financial convenant. On January 2, 2020, the Company obtained a loan from Knight for USD 8,000,000 (BRL 41.520). The disbursed loan accrues compensatory interests over the full outstanding amount at an annual interest rate of 19 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) Libor plus a margin of 0,75% per annum, payable at maturity. The principal and accrued interest of the loan will be repaid in full into 12 months of effective date of the loan agreement (January 2, 2020). This loan was used to finance working capital. This loan agreement does not include any financial covenant. On May 7, 2020, the Company obtained a loan from Knight for USD 3,000,000 (BRL 16.380). The disbursed loan accrues compensatory interests over the full outstanding amount at an annual interest rate of Libor plus a margin of 0,75% per annum, payable at maturity. The principal and accrued interest of the loan will be repaid in full into 12 months of effective date of the loan agreement (May 7, 2021). This loan was used to finance working capital. This loan agreement does not include any financial covenant. 9.2 Trade payables The break-down of trade payables as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Suppliers in local currency 25.137 19.833 Suppliers in foreign currency 168.096 181.917 Total 193.233 201.750 9.3 Taxes payables The break-down of taxes payables as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Non-current Current Total Income tax payable - 1.757 1.757 VAT payable - 3.408 3.408 Other taxes payable 992 2.550 3.542 Total 992 7.715 8.707 December 31, 2019 Non-current Current Total Income tax payable - 2.328 2.328 VAT payable - 7.766 7.766 Other taxes payable 347 966 1.313 Total 347 11.060 11.407 9.4 Other liabilities The break-down of other liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Non-current Current Total Liabilities due to licences acquisition - 154 154 Sundry creditors 35 14.058 14.093 Total 35 14.212 14.247 20 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) December 31, 2019 Non-current Current Total Liabilities due to licences acquisition - 1.104 1.104 Deferred income - 143 143 Sundry creditors - 12.153 12.153 Total - 13.400 13.400 10. FAIR VALUE Management assessed that the fair values of cash and short-term deposits, trade receivables, trade payables, other receivables and payables approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. Non-current financial assets and liabilities are measured at amortized cost using applicable interest rates that approximates to their fair value. The fair value of the financial assets and liabilities is the amount at which the instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties, other than in a forced or liquidation sale. Fair value hierarchy The Company uses the following hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of financial instruments by valuation technique: Level 1: Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2: Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable. As of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the Company does not maintain in its consolidated statement of financial position assets and liabilities measured at fair value. 11. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS RISK MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES 11.1 Financial risk factors The Group's activities are exposed to different financial risks: market risks (exchange rate, interest rate, etc.), credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group's risk management strategy is focused on managing the uncertainty of financial markets and attempting to minimize the possible adverse effects on financial profitability. The Group's risk management strategy and their results are monitored by Senior Management. Risks are identified, analyzed and managed on a regular basis. Market risk Exchange rate risk

The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk from various currency exposures arising from its underlying operations and financial debt profile.

The operational exposure is derived from the mismatch between the Group's imports, mainly denominated in USD, and its sales in local currency. Also, there is an exposure due to certain intra- group transactions denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the respective subsidiary. 21 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) The Group does not allow trading speculative foreign exchange derivatives but it celebrates, from time to time, non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) to partially cover certain foreign exchange exposure. No transactions of this nature were celebrated during the current period. The Group manages its financial debt profile to naturally hedge its foreign exchange risk, since the current financial debt is denominated in the Group´s main two sales currencies: Brazilian Reais and Argentinian Pesos. Price risk

The management team continuously assesses changes in the environment to resume pricing negotiations with client and suppliers and partially mitigates this risk by virtue of the clauses agreed to and established in the sundry agreements existing with certain suppliers. Cash flow interest rate and fair value risk

The Group is exposed to interest rate risk arising from almost all its long-term loans that accrue interest at a set at a variable interest rate that floats with the CDI (Certificados de Depositos Interfinancieros rate for 252 working days´ year) or libor depending on each loan.

The applicable CDI is the average of the CDI rate applicable during each interest period. Thus, the accrued interests with those banks at year-end are not exposed to any changes related to variation of the respective floating rates.

The loan with Citibank New York is set at a fixed rate, thus not being exposed to interest rate risk. Credit risk

The Group is exposed to two types of credit risk:

Credit sales to clients: individual credit limits are established after an analysis of the client's credit history, credit ratings, and forward looking information provided by internal and external sources. There is a credit policy in place to ensure that these limits are periodically reviewed and immediately adjusted if needed.

Counterparty credit risk: to mitigate counterparty credit risk with financial institutions, the Group operates only with banks which have strong international credit ratings and the Corporate Treasury Team approves all new account openings, ISDAs and investments. Liquidity risk

The Group manages its liquidity risk by periodically forecasting projected cash flows both at subsidiary and group level. If any issues are identified, the Corporate Treasury Team works with the local teams to provide liquidity support. The Group negotiates lines of credit with several global and regional banks to diversify its options and ensure better financing rates. 12. CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS The balance of the "Cash and short-term deposits" item is immediately available. June 30, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 Cash at banks and on hand 40.019 31.408 Short-term deposits 16.769 16.566 Total 56.788 47.974 22 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) 13. PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES The table below shows the provisions of the consolidated balance sheet at the closing of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, accumulated in the normal course of business, as well as the main movements recorded during the periods: June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Final Opening balance Increase Decrease balance Other provisions 181 45 (47) 179 Long-term provisions 181 45 (47) 179 Litigation provisions 2.228 532 (754) 2.006 Other provisions 1.893 816 (988) 1.721 Short-term provisions 4.121 1.348 (1.742) 3.727 Total 4.302 1.393 (1.789) 3.906 December 31, 2019 Final Opening balance Increase Decrease balance Other provisions 146 58 (23) 181 Long-term provisions 146 58 (23) 181 Litigation provisions 3.170 1.157 (2.099) 2.228 Other provisions 6.241 3.785 (8.133) 1.893 Short-term provisions 9.411 4.942 (10.232) 4.121 Total 9.557 5.000 (10.255) 4.302 14. NET REVENUES From From From April 1 From April 1 January 1 to January 1 to to June 30, to June 30, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Gross revenues of products 370.581 381.952 211.507 219.633 Sale`s commissions 904 1.118 904 1.118 Rebates (17.268) (10.233) (8.926) (6.056) Direct taxes (13.593) (19.818) (9.092) (10.381) Net revenues 340.624 353.019 194.393 204.314 23 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) 15. COST OF SALES AND OPERATING EXPENSES 15.1 Cost of sales From From From April 1 From April 1 January 1 to January 1 to to June 30, to June 30, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Stock at the beginning of the year 213.874 182.490 261.551 189.242 Purchases 238.945 177.021 118.178 104.103 Production expenses 25.761 16.848 13.898 8.513 Stock at end of the period (277.596) (190.689) (277.596) (190.689) Total 200.984 185.670 116.031 111.169 15.2 Operating expenses A summary of other operating expenses for the six-month and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows: From January 1 to June 30, 2020 (unaudited) R&D, medical, regulatory and Reorganization, Selling and General and business integration and Production marketing administrative development acquisition expenses expenses expenses expenses expenses Total Salaries and payroll taxes (15.630) (31.629) (14.452) (6.115) (1.692) (69.518) Taxes (225) (3.936) (454) (32) (83) (4.730) Intangible assets amortization - (18.764) (290) - - (19.054) Property, plant and equipment depreciation (2.029) (164) (3.977) (237) - (6.407) Right of use assets depreciation (47) (830) (4.274) (100) - (5.251) Fees for services (328) (1.331) (7.860) (3.457) (130) (13.106) Leases and rentals (85) (532) (284) (152) (2) (1.055) Debtors imparmient provision - (8.854) - - - (8.854) Transportation and freights (911) (6.759) (11) (2) - (7.683) Advertising and promotion - (7.316) - - - (7.316) Others (6.506) (1.099) (7.224) (2.995) (76) (17.900) Total 2020 (25.761) (81.214) (38.826) (13.090) (1.983) (160.874) 24 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) From January 1 to June 30, 2019 (unaudited) R&D, medical, regulatory and Reorganization, Selling and General and business integration and Production marketing administrative development acquisition expenses expenses expenses expenses expenses Total Salaries and payroll taxes (10.725) (28.940) (22.328) (10.714) (6.790) (79.497) Taxes (167) (3.417) (428) (12) (44) (4.068) Intangible assets amortization - (9.531) (561) - - (10.092) Property, plant and equipment depreciation (1.483) (131) (3.552) (75) - (5.241) Right of use assets depreciation - (558) (2.959) (64) - (3.581) Fees for services (77) (2.822) (7.610) (4.072) (178) (14.759) Leases and rentals - - (62) - - (62) Debtors impairment provision - (153) (239) - - (392) Transportation and freights (62) (6.909) - (1) - (6.972) Advertising and promotion - (11.512) - - - (11.512) Others (4.334) (1.745) (7.884) (2.756) (103) (16.822) Total 2019 (16.848) (65.718) (45.623) (17.694) (7.115) (152.998) From April 1 to June 30, 2020 (unaudited) R&D, medical, regulatory and Reorganization, Selling and General and business integration and Production marketing administrative development acquisition expenses expenses expenses expenses expenses Total Salaries and payroll taxes (8.566) (17.217) (6.729) (1.456) (858) (34.826) Taxes (150) (2.089) (200) (19) (83) (2.541) Intangible assets amortization - (10.874) (157) - - (11.031) Property, plant and equipment depreciation (893) (79) (2.482) (233) - (3.687) Right of use assets depreciation (22) (434) (2.199) (61) - (2.716) Fees for services (116) (627) (4.339) (1.684) (86) (6.852) Leases and rentals - (295) (114) (106) (2) (517) Debtors imparmient provision - (4.719) - - - (4.719) Transportation and freights (500) (3.604) (6) - - (4.110) Advertising and promotion - (2.371) - - - (2.371) Others (3.651) (450) (3.856) (2.033) (68) (10.058) Total 2020 (13.898) (42.759) (20.082) (5.592) (1.097) (83.428) 25 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) From April 1 to June 30, 2019 (unaudited) R&D, medical, regulatory and Reorganization, Selling and General and business integration and Production marketing administrative development acquisition expenses expenses expenses expenses expenses Total Salaries and payroll taxes (5.196) (14.455) (11.011) (5.806) (4.862) (41.330) Taxes (89) (1.958) (225) (10) (44) (2.326) Intangible assets amortization - (4.888) (356) - - (5.244) Property, plant and equipment depreciation (804) (68) (1.943) (42) - (2.857) Right of use assets depreciation - (276) (1.456) (32) - (1.764) Fees for services (69) (1.409) (4.009) (1.923) (70) (7.480) Leases and rentals - - (26) - - (26) Debtors impairment provision - (259) (239) - - (498) Transportation and freights - (3.874) - - - (3.874) Advertising and promotion - (6.844) - - - (6.844) Others (2.355) (845) (4.311) (1.611) (40) (9.162) Total 2019 (8.513) (34.876) (23.576) (9.424) (5.016) (81.405) 15.3 Other operating income (loss), net From From From April 1 From April 1 January 1 to January 1 to to June 30, to June 30, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues related to non-compete Argentina - 8.599 - 791 Others (1.084) 207 (1.168) 268 Total (1.084) 8.806 (1.168) 1.059 15.4 Interest and other financial expense, net From From From April 1 From April 1 January 1 to January 1 to to June 30, to June 30, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest Citibank (711) (1.915) (291) (817) Interest Itaú Unibanco (3.717) (6.184) (1.660) (3.119) Interest Santander (1.267) (1.589) (675) (817) Interest leases liabilities (1.138) (1.323) (540) (683) Taxes on financial transactions (541) (1.246) (286) (862) Non-deliverable forwards (468) (1.534) (293) (1.203) Others (912) (1.301) (838) (658) Total (8.754) (15.092) (4.583) (8.159) 26 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) 15.5 Foreign exchange expense, net From January From January From April 1 From April 1 1 to June 30, 1 to June 30, to June 30, to June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Related to trade receivables and accounts payable (40.098) 194 (6.921) (146) Related to other assets and liabilities 453 (960) (625) (296) Total (39.645) (766) (7.546) (442) 15.6 Gain (loss) on net monetary position for exposure to inflation in Argentina From January From January From April 1 From April 1 1 to June 30, 1 to June 30, to June 30, to June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Trade receivables and other account receivables (13.550) (20.106) (5.598) (9.058) Other assets (1.297) (2.844) (591) (2.638) Cash and short-term deposits (314) (482) (341) (43) Provisions 455 797 184 369 Financial debt and borrowings 3.999 13.152 1.464 6.504 Trade payable and other payables 6.153 9.093 2.140 7.889 Payroll and social security liabilities 1.335 2.296 536 (2.664) Total (3.219) 1.906 (2.206) 359 16. EQUITY 16.1 Issued capital and share premium The Company was incorporated on July 26, 2011 with a subscribed and fully paid up capital of USD 50.000 represented by 1 management share and 49.999 ordinary shares of USD 1,00 each. The Company´s issued capital is nominated in USD. After different modifications to share capital occurred until the date of these financial statements, the subscribed and fully paid up capital amounted to USD 106.622,31 (BRL 217) represented by 106.622.306 shares of a nominal value of USD 0,01 per share and the related share premium amounted to 748.624. Note 15 to the December 31, 2019 financial statements describe all the modifications made to share capital. 16.2 Buyback of shares The General Meeting of Shareholders dated April 25, 2018, approved a Buyback of Shares Program of BDRs and authorize the Board of Directors to implement it under the following conditions: Maximum number of BDRs to be acquired up to 1.522.208 BDRs Minimum and maximum consideration in case of minimum amount of BRL 2 up to maximum amount acquisition for value of BRL 30 BDRs acquired within the scope of the Buyback Program will be held in treasury, cancelled or allocated to any other plan approved by the Company's Shareholders General Meeting. Company's objective with the Buyback Program is to create value for shareholders by properly managing the Company's capital structure. 27 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) Following IAS 32, the Company recognized its own equities instruments (Treasury shares) deducted from equity and no gain or loss are recognized in profit or loss related to those instruments. See below the date as at June 30, 2020. Number of BDRs held in treasury as of June 30, 490.236 2020 Number of BDRs acquired 1.346.300. BDRs have been acquired at an average price of BRL 10,49 with prices ranging from BRL 14,30 to BRL 9,16 (total consideration paid amounted BRL 14.117) Number of BDRs delivered to employees to fulfill the 856.064 second vesting of the Stock Grant Total amount presented as Treasury shares, BRL 4.676 deducted from equity Treasury shares have been acquired by two subsidiaries of the Group (United Medical Ltda and Wisteny Trading S.A.). 17. INCOME TAX The Group calculates the period income tax expense using the tax rate that would be applicable to the expected total annual earnings. The major components of income tax expense in the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss are: From January From January From April 1 From April 1 1 to June 30, 1 to June 30, to June 30, to June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Current income tax charge (11.806) (8.741) (5.363) (5.666) Deferred income tax charge/income 6.524 (1.420) 4.770 489 Income tax expense recognized in statement of profit or loss (5.282) (10.161) (593) (5.177) 18. RELATED PARTIES Note 1 provides information about Group's structure, including details of the subsidiaries and the holding company. On January 2020 and May 2020, the Company signed two loan agreements with Knight (it is new majority shareholder). Please refer to Note 9 for further information. No related party transactions were made during the period, except for taking loans from Knight in the amount of USD 11 million (see Note 9) that have accrued interest of about BRL 593 during the current period. Terms and conditions of these loans are equivalent to those that prevail in arm's length transactions. In addition, Senior Management receives remuneration as determined by the Board of Directors. In the six- month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, total compensation to our Board of Directors and Senior Management amounted to BRL 3.997 and BRL 6.661 respectively. 28 BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Amounts stated in thousands of Brazilian Reais - BRL - except for share data and as otherwise indicated. See Note 2.1) 19. COVID-19 On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. With the recent and rapid development of the outbreak, certain countries where the Group has significant operations, have required entities to limit or suspend business operations and implemented travel restrictions and quarantine measures. In this context, the Group worked and is currently working on different contingency plans for continuous supply and, at this stage, it does not foresee any relevant inventory shortage. In addition, based on the analysis performed by Group management, the outbreak is having and will have a negative impact on the activities of the Group, including its revenues and profitability and it may also generate certain delays in collections of receivables and the need for impairment of different assets. Due to this context and after Group management analysis of the impact of this situation, the Group recorded during first semester of the current fiscal year (a) an additional accrual for inventories obsolescence based on the expected slow turnover due to re-forecasted sales and (b) an impairment of goodwill related to DOSA's CGU (see Notes 7 and 4, respectively). No additional matters were observed or recorded during the second quarter. As the outbreak continues to progress and evolve, it is uncertain at this point of time to predict the extent of additional impacts on the Group's financial and operating results that cannot be reasonable estimated, but additional impacts could be material. 20. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTED PERIOD As disclosed in Note 1, Knight became the controlling shareholder of the Company and, as a consequence of the closing of the Sale of Control, Knight is conducting a tender offer of the remaining shares and BDRs. On July 8, CVM approved the tender offer for the acquisition of BDRs representing shares of the Company, aiming at (i) fulfilling the Offeror's statutory obligation to conduct a public offer for the acquisition of the outstanding BDRs following the transfer of control; and (ii) the voluntary discontinuity of the BDRs program of the Company, in compliance with applicable regulation. BDR holders are invited to tender their BDRs at the auction that will take place on August 14, 2020. Attachments Original document

