Biotron : 1 Oct 2019Appointment of International Advisory Board for BIT225

|
|
Level 2, 66 Hunter Street
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
|
Tel: (61-2) 9300 3344
|
|
Fax: (61-2) 9221 6333
|
|
E-mail: pnightingale@biotron.com.au
|
|
Website: www.biotron.com.au
|
1 October 2019
|
|
The Manager Companies
|
|
ASX Limited
|
|
20 Bridge Street
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
(2 pages by email)
|
Dear Madam
|
APPOINTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR BIT225
The Directors of Biotron Limited ('Biotron') are pleased to advise the establishment of an expert Scientific Advisory Board ('SAB') for its core Phase 2 HIV-1 clinical development program.
The SAB is an international group of experts with broad experience within the HIV-1 field, covering clinical development of HIV-1 therapies. The members are highly regarded by academia and industry and have experience advising pharmaceutical industry on new treatment strategies, including HIV-1 cure. The group augments the support that Biotron receives from key opinion leaders, academics and industry participants across its antiviral programs, and will guide the development of Biotron's lead drug, BIT225.
"The Company is delighted to have input of such a high calibre group of experts in the HIV-1 space. To attract such talent onto our Scientific Advisory Board is excellent validation of Biotron and its technology", said Dr Michelle Miller, Biotron's Managing Director.
The SAB will be chaired by Professor Robert L. Murphy, Executive Director, Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA. Professor Murphy has been a medical advisor for Biotron's antiviral programs for several years.
Professor Murphy said "I look forward to working together with Biotron and this outstanding group of scientific advisors on the promising and novel approaches developed by Biotron which address strategies aimed at curing HIV infection".
A list of members of Biotron's SAB is included as an appendix to this announcement.
Yours sincerely
Peter J. Nightingale
Company Secretary
BIOTRON SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
Robert L. Murphy, MD (Chair), Executive Director, Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA.
Steven G. Deeks, MD, Professor of Medicine in Residence at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and a faculty member in the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco, CA, USA.
Peter Hunt, MD, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Experimental Medicine (DEM) at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), San Francisco, CA, USA.
Christine Katlama, MD, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris, France.
Anthony Kelleher, MD, Professor and Program Head, Immunovirology and Pathogenesis Program, The Kirby Institute, University of NSW, Sydney, NSW, Australia.
Esteban Martínez, MD, Senior Consultant & Associate Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases Unit, Hospital Clínic & University of Barcelona, Spain.
Carlos del Rio, MD, Hubert Professor and Chair of the Hubert Department of Global Health at the Rollins School of Public Health of Emory University and Professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.
About Biotron
Biotron Limited is engaged in the research, development, and commercialisation of drugs targeting significant viral diseases with unmet medical need. The Company has BIT225 in clinical development for HIV-1 and a promising preclinical program for HBV. In addition, Biotron has several earlier stage programs designing drugs that target a class of virus protein known as viroporins which have a key role in the virus life cycle of a very broad range of viruses, many of which have caused worldwide health issues such as Dengue, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory virus, Influenza and Zika viruses.
|
Enquiries
|
|
Dr Michelle Miller
|
Rudi Michelson
|
Managing Director
|
Monsoon Communications
|
Biotron Limited
|
+61-3 9620 3333
|
+61-(0)412313329
|
|
pjn10085
|
Disclaimer
Biotron Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:47:00 UTC