Biotron : 1 Oct 2019Appointment of International Advisory Board for BIT225

APPOINTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR BIT225

The Directors of Biotron Limited ('Biotron') are pleased to advise the establishment of an expert Scientific Advisory Board ('SAB') for its core Phase 2 HIV-1 clinical development program.

The SAB is an international group of experts with broad experience within the HIV-1 field, covering clinical development of HIV-1 therapies. The members are highly regarded by academia and industry and have experience advising pharmaceutical industry on new treatment strategies, including HIV-1 cure. The group augments the support that Biotron receives from key opinion leaders, academics and industry participants across its antiviral programs, and will guide the development of Biotron's lead drug, BIT225.

"The Company is delighted to have input of such a high calibre group of experts in the HIV-1 space. To attract such talent onto our Scientific Advisory Board is excellent validation of Biotron and its technology", said Dr Michelle Miller, Biotron's Managing Director.

The SAB will be chaired by Professor Robert L. Murphy, Executive Director, Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA. Professor Murphy has been a medical advisor for Biotron's antiviral programs for several years.

Professor Murphy said "I look forward to working together with Biotron and this outstanding group of scientific advisors on the promising and novel approaches developed by Biotron which address strategies aimed at curing HIV infection".

