Biotron : 11 Jul 2019Shareholder Update

Dear Shareholders,

The first half of 2019 has been very productive for Biotron, following on from the successful outcomes of the BIT225‐009 phase 2 HIV‐1 clinical trial which were released to the market in late 2018. The Company continues to focus on progressing its core antiviral programs with the aim of achieving a commercial outcome.

Top of the list has been understanding the science behind the unique effect of BIT225 that was observed in the trial. We have been developing BIT225 for several years, generating a solid foundation of data showing how the drug attacks HIV‐1 in macrophage cells - these are key reservoirs of virus that current anti‐HIV drugs cannot access.

This trial was the first time that BIT225 was tested in HIV‐infected people over an extended period (12 weeks of dosing). This means that we were able to measure different responses than can be analysed in shorter trials and identify specific effects in humans that cannot be discerned from cell culture or animal studies.

The relationships between invading viruses and the body's responses to these attacks are complex. Viruses are programmed to enter and hijack cells so that the virus can replicate and infect more cells. The body's responds to prevent this happening, relying on its immune system to seek out and kill the invading virus. To protect itself, each viral species has developed ways to trick the body's immune system so that the virus can evade the cells seeking to destroy them.

One of the main focuses of the international medical field is how to induce the body's immune system to work more efficiently, so that it will seek out and destroy hidden viruses.