Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Biotron Limited    BIT   AU000000BIT4

BIOTRON LIMITED (BIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Biotron : 17 Oct 2018Biotron Secures $4.7 Million Underwriting Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:03am CEST

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (61-2) 9300 3344

Fax: (61-2) 9221 6333

E-mail: pnightingale@biotron.com.au

W ebsite:www.biotron.com.au

17 October 2018

The Manager Companies ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

(2 pages by email)

Dear Madam,

Biotron Secures $4.7 Million Underwriting Agreement

Biotron Limited (ASX: BIT) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Option Underwriting Agreement ('the Agreement') with CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd ('CPS Capital').

Under the Agreement, CPS Capital will underwrite any shortfall arising from 78,429,130 listed options exercisable at $0.06, with an expiry date of 30 November 2018 (ASX: BITOA). The Agreement includes customary terms and conditions for an underwriting, including an underwriting fee of 5% and with the principal commercial termination event being a 7% fall in the ASX All Ordinaries Index at any time after the date of the agreement.

The underwriting will, subject to the terms of the agreement, ensure that approximately $4.7 million will be added to the Company's balance sheet, which will place the Company in a sound financial position as it focuses on achieving a commercial outcome following the recent successful results from the phase 2 clinical trial of the Company's lead drug BIT225 for the treatment of HIV-1.

Beyond HIV-1, BIT225 is an important asset as it demonstrates the robustness of Biotron's approach to antiviral drug development and that the Company can generate clinically safe drugs with activity against a new class of viral protein targets. The underwritten funding will enable the Company to advance the development of other promising compounds within the its proprietary compound library that have been shown to have activity against other serious viral diseases including Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, Dengue and others. In turn, this will enable the Company to attract a commercial partner for these applications within the Company's antiviral platform.

The Directors wish to thank all shareholders for their continued support.

Yours sincerely

Peter J. Nightingale Company Secretary pjn9611 1

About Biotron

Biotron Limited is engaged in the research, development, and commercialisation of drugs targeting significant viral diseases with unmet medical need. The Company has BIT225 in clinical development for HIV-1, and a promising preclinical program for HBV. In addition, Biotron has several earlier stage programs designing drugs that target a class of virus protein known as viroporins which have a key role in the virus life cycle of a very broad range of viruses, many of which have caused worldwide health issues such as Dengue, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory virus, Influenza and Zika viruses.

Enquiries

Dr Michelle Miller

Rudi Michelson

Managing Director

Monsoon Communications

Biotron Limited

+61-3 9620 3333

+61-(0)412313329

2

Disclaimer

Biotron Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOTRON LIMITED
02:03aBIOTRON : 17 Oct 2018Biotron Secures $4.7 Million Underwriting Agreement
PU
10/09BIOTRON : 9 Oct 2018Shareholder Update
PU
09/28BIOTRON : 28 Sep 2018Significant Immunological Outcomes in BIT225 HIV-1 Clinical..
PU
08/07BIOTRON : Update on progress of bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial
PU
05/15BIOTRON LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.015 AUD for 4 existing shares
FA
2017BIOTRON LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.02 AUD for 4 existing shares
FA
2017BIOTRON : 11 Apr 2017Update on Progress of BIT225 Phase 2 HIV-1 Clinical Trial
PU
2017BIOTRON : 27 Feb 2017Shareholder Update
PU
2017BIOTRON : 24 Feb 2017Half-year report 31 December 2016
PU
2017BIOTRON : 13 Feb 2017R&D Tax Incentive
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Is Cocrystal Beating The Dead Hepatitis C Horse? 
04/26An Eye On Biotech - Today's Editors' Picks 
04/25A New Generation Of Novel HIV Small-Molecule Antivirals 
Chart BIOTRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Biotron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle Miller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hoy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Margaret Pond Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter James Nightingale Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTRON LIMITED888.33%0
GILEAD SCIENCES1.59%95 398
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.99%46 338
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.18%40 777
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.41.84%10 086
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC136.05%8 671
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.